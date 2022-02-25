SPRING GROVE — It was a good day to be a Blue Streak.

Seven Manheim Township wrestlers led a field of 19 Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers into today’s semifinals of the District Three/South Central Regional Class 3A wrestling championships at Spring Grove High School.

In addition to the usual suspects, seniors Josh Hillard and Aliazer Alicea, and sophomores Kaedyn Williams, Kamdyn Williams and Kevin Olavarria, senior Tyrese Washington and sophomore Louis Malave joined the fun, pinning their way into the semis and leading the Streaks to the first-night lead in the team score, 71.5 to 51.5 over Chambersburg.

Joining the Streaks’ septet are Hempfield’s Jorden Williams, Reagan LeFevre and Dylan Bard, Warwick’s Marco Tocci and Nico Tocci, Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson, Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr, Cocalico’s Aiden Swann, Octorara’s Michael Trainor, Ephrata’s Austin Brass, Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush and McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III.

Washington “dropped” his pair of heavyweight opponents, hitting Hunter Bisking of Dallastown with a lateral drop in the round of 16. Taking Carlisle’s Layton Schmick to the mat with the same throw in the quarterfinals, he flattened him in 42 seconds.

Malave stunned Red Lion’s Mason Harvey in the opener at 106, reversing him into a tight pinning combination and securing the fall in 2:57. He needed far less time in the quarters, taking Zach Sherman of Chambersburg down to a fall in 19 seconds.

In fact, Malave led a L-L League domination at 106 as Marco Tocci and Jorden Williams were joined by Central Dauphin’s Liam Flanagan, whose overtime victory in the quarterfinals made it a clean sweep for the qualifiers from last weekend’s Section Two sectional at Hempfield.

Coming off a fall in the round of 16, Hillard surrendered the opening takedown to Lower Dauphin’s Clayton Koser in the quarterfinals at 126, then scored eight unanswered points for an 8-2 decision. Alicea advanced on a pair of falls at 138, over Elijah Elhajj of Lower Dauphin in 3:33 and Kyle Deisley of Red Lion, in 2:36.

Kaedyn Williams made short work of Keegan Zeigler of Cedar Cliff in the 113-pound opener, pinning him in 38 seconds. In the quarterfinals against Wilson’s James Garcia, he had his hands full, but prevailed 8-2.

A fall in 1:01 over Cedar Cliff’s Mark Paradine in the 120-pound opener matched Kamdyn Williams opposite Tyler Adams of York Suburban. Williams opened a 7-0 lead after two periods, then held Adams at bay to cap an 8-2 victory.

Olavarria was technical and smooth at 172, scoring a technical fall – 16-1 in 3:14 – over John Gleason of Shippensburg, then topping Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers 8-2.

It’s been a long time since returning champions met in a quarterfinal, but it happened at 152 as Lebanon’s 2021 champion Griffin Gonzalez faced Shippensburg’s 2020 champ Dominic Frontino.

Frontino took the measure of Gonzalez, 6-3, on the foundation of a 4-point first period. He got the initial takedown and, taking advantage of a momentary position lapse by Griffin, rolled him into a cradle for two back points.

Gonzalez closed to 4-3 in the third period and let Frontino out, but couldn’t finish several single leg shots before yielding a caution point at the end.

At 106, Marco Tocci pinned Dover’s Eli Leiphart in 2:59, then outpointed Phil Montes of Cumberland Valley, 5-4. Jorden Williams decked Justin Adams of York Suburban in 2:17, then built a 7-2 lead on Oley Valley’s Chase Parisan before closing it out, 9-8.

It was another L-L near sweep at 113 as Nico Tocci teched out Jacob Gesford of Lower Dauphin – 22-7 in 3:18 – then outscored Conestoga Valley’s Trent Ruble 11-5. Clawson scored back-to-back majors, 13-1 over Alex Tennis of Cumberland Valley and 20-8 over Elijah Hewitt of Northeastern.

Gehr advanced to the semis at 132 with an 8-4 decision over Solanco’s Jared Fulton. Gehr led 5-0 after two before Fulton closed to 7-4 late in the third, before letting Gehr out with 20 seconds to go, looking for the potential tying takedown. A takedown that didn’t come. Earlier, Gehr teched Red Lion’s Tyler Bootier in 5:38, 16-1.

The L-L asserted its dominance at 145 as well with LeFevre, Swann and Trainor. LeFevre teched Dayne Miller of Cumberland Valley – 18-2 in 3:43 – then faced CV’s Keaton Fischer for Round 4 of their series. With a pair of first-period takedowns, LeFevre built a 5-1 lead after two and finshed off a 6-4 decision.

Swann stopped Kaden Rouzer of Waynesboro 5-2, then made a third-period escape the difference in a 1-0 victory of Cedar Cliff’s Max Haas.

Trainor spent a total of 2:37 on the mat as he pinned Jarod Baker of Spring Grove in 58 seconds, then finished off Timmy Johnson of Northern in 1:39.

Defeating Logan Newell of Gettysburg 8-1 to open his tournament, Brass scored a first-period takedown and third-period escape to top Hempfield’s Braden Edwards, 3-1.

Barbush dodged a bullet in the round of 16 when a late escape by Big Spring’s Clayton Hetrick sent their bout to overtime. Barbush quickly righted the ship with a quick takedown to advance, 9-7, in sudden victory. He pinned Dallastown’s Isaiah Feeney at the start of the second period, 2:16, to earn his semis spot.

Bard scored a pair of decisions at 189, 7-3 over Cocalico’s Turk Baum and 7-4 over Diesel Koser of Shippensburg. Garcia survived a late blunder when a locked hands call, at the regulation buzzer, sent his quarterfinal with Ean Winchester of Twin Valley to overtime, 3-3. He quickly scored the takedown that delivered a 5-3 victory. In his opener he teched Ethan Markel of York Tech in 2:26, 16-1.