Advancing six wrestlers each to the semifinals, Hempfield and Northern Lebanon nudged ahead in the team scoring, bracketing Manheim Central, after the first night of the Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships on Friday at Manheim Township High School.

It’s a tight scramble atop the team scores as Hempfield (100 points), holds a 1.5-point lead over Central, with Northern Lebanon (97.5), Conestoga Valley (95) and Manheim Township (93) all drawing a bead on the Black Knights.

Elizabethtown (80), McCaskey (76.5), Cocalico (76), Elco (74), Penn Manor and Warwick, each with 63, round out the top 10 teams.

In a night largely devoid of drama, there was joy for Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush. The Barons senior used 2:56 to roll to a 17-2 technical fall over Warwick’s Gabe Sanchez in the quarterfinals, marking his 100th career victory.

The night also featured three quarterfinal upsets.

Manheim Township’s sixth-seeded Louis Malave knocked off third-seeded Caden Rutt of Solanco at 107 pounds, 8-4, scoring a reversal and 2-point nearfall in the final minute.

At 127, Manheim’s Barrett Keiffer, who entered as the seventh seed, built a 4-2 lead over Elizabethtown’s second-seeded Austin Reitmyer after four minutes. Then the match got interesting.

Reitmyer escaped to open the third period, and Keiffer took him down. They traded reversals and Reitmyer reversed back to close to 8-7 with a little over a minute left. But he couldn’t turn Keiffer, who escaped with 12 seconds left to ice his 9-7 victory.

While that was action galore, at 139 action was a scarce commodity as Hempfield’s sixth-seeded Kam Fickes edged No. 3 seed Nathan Thomas of Elizabethtown, 2-0.

Thomas, who needed a late — very late — takedown in overtime to turn back Township’s Anthony Cummons 3-1 in the round of 16, surrendered a stall point to Fickes in the second period. Fickes escaped 26 seconds into the third period to earn the 2-0 final.

He was one of six to advance for the Black Knights, joined by Seamus Mack (127), Zy McCain-Murray (133), Braden Edwards (145), JJ Plaza (189) and Caleb Mussmon (285).

Northern Lebanon advanced Aaron Seidel (107), Sam Wolford (114), Owen Lehman (127), Conor Leonard (160), Clayton Erb (189) and Hayden Erb (285).

Moving four through to the semifinals were Conestoga Valley, Penn Manor, Manheim Central and the host Blue Streaks.

The Buckskins advanced a pair of Lukes — Morley (127) and Needham (160) — plus Abdul Akala (172) and Zander Rider (215).

The Comets’ opening salvo of Riley Evans (107), Gavin Boland (114) and Travis Clawson (121) were joined by Teagan Rogers (189).

Joining Barbush and Barrett Keiffer for Manheim were Braxton Keiffer (114) and Brodie Daugherty (172).

In addition to Malave, Kaedyn Williams (114), Kamdyn Williams (121) and Zach Landis (127) all advanced for the Streaks.

L-L WRESTLING RESULTS

DAY 1

At Manheim Township

QUARTERFINALS

107 – A. Seidel, NL, p. B. Fasnacht, MC, 2:40; R. Evans, PM, t.f. O. Funck, AC, 4:26 15-0; L. Malave, MT, d. C. Rutt, Sol, 8-4; A. Kriss, El, p. N. Horton, CV, 4:26

114 – Kd. Williams, MT, p. O. Vargas, CV, 0:44; S. Wolford, NL, d. H. Best, Et, 10-3; Br. Keiffer, MC, p. L. Rupp, Col, 0:28; G. Boland, PM, p. M. Karpathios, Hmp, 5:04

121 – M. Tocci, War, m.d. N. Hinkle, Don, 17-6; K. Messner, Coc, p. Z. Trostle, El, 3:34; Km. Williams, MT, p. F. Burke, Et, 1:31; T. Clawson, PM, p. R. Bonholtzer, LS, 2:47

127 – S. Mack, Hmp, p. J. Brooks, CC, 0:32; L. Morley, CV, m.d. S. Rosado, El, 16-3; O. Lehman, NL, p. L. Kernan, Oct, 1:46; Ba. Keiffer, MC, d. A. Reitmyer, Et, 9-7

133 – Z. McCain-Murray, Hmp, t.f. K. Figueroa, CC, 5:18 20-4; C. Harter, AC, m.d. N. Tlumach, Ep, 14-5; Z. Landis, MT, d. C. Hess, MC< 6-0; A. Smith, Sol, d. A. Vogelbacher, McC, 6-0

139 – J. Fulton, Sol, m.d. T. Ruble, CV, 10-2; G. Badger, LC, d. L. Brubaker, El, 6-3; K. Fickes, Hmp d. N. Thomas, Et, 2-0; T. McCracken, Ep, p. L. Garrett, CC, 4:25

145 – B. Edwards, Hmp, p. B. Williams, Sol, 4:44; R. Findlay, Et, d. J. Jiminez, McC, 13-7; A. Swann, Coc, p. J. Heisey, LS, 5:05

152 – G. Gonzalez, Leb, p. K. Kemp, MT, 0:33; R. Mumper, Don, d. L. Eberly, Coc, 4-2; A. Robinson, Et, m.d. M. Frederick, El, 15-6; A. McClune, War, p. O. Brady, Col, 0:50

160 – B. Barbush, MC, t.f. G. Sanchez, War, 2:56 17-2; E. Krow, El, p. J. Gonzalez-Allie, AC, 2:12; C. Leonard, NL, p. L. Underwood, MT, 2:35; L. Needham, CV, p. J. Brady, Col, 2:43

172 – K. Olavarria, McC, p. J. Koons, War, 0:17; A. Akala, CV, t.f. B. Wood, Oct, 4:38 15-0; B. Daugherty, MC, d. J. Newton, LS, 11-5; J. Rathman, COc, d. B. Plastino, Sol, 8-5

189 – C. Erb, NL, p. B. Cantrell, McC, 0:52; B. Weaver, GS, p. L. Bearinger, Coc, 0:35; T. Rogers, PM, m.d. S. McCracken, Ep, 12-2; JJ Plaza, Hmp, p. R. Daugherty, MC, 5:29

215 – J. Garcia III, McC, p. N. Templin, MC, 1:39; K. Miller, El, p. T. Feagley, NL, 3:28; T. Hurst, GS, p. A. Mitchell, Oct, 1:12; Z. Rider, CV, p. A. Soto, MT, 2:47

285 – N. Brotzman, Don, p. B. Candy, Et, 1:02; H. Adams, NL, p. T. Spahr, LS, 1:44; M. Musser, GS, p. C. Sabino, Col, 2:26; C. Mussmon, Hmp, d. T. Stoltzfus, CV, 4-1

ROUND OF 16

107 – A. Seidel, NL, p. C. Furr, War, 1:05; B. Fasnacht, MC, d. J. Rodriguez, McC, 3-2; R. Evans, PM, p. T.Smith, Et, 1:06; L. Malave, MT, p. B. Shoop, Oct, 1:48; N. Horton, CV, t.f. C. Williams, Hmp, 3:32 20-4

114 – Kd. Williams, MT, p. L. Houck, PV, 1:56; O. Vargas, CV, d. E. Myers, LS, 4-3; H. Best, Et, m.d. G. Mendenhall, Ep, 12-3; S. Wolford, NL, p. J. Glover, CC, 1:15; Br. Keiffer, MC, p. W. Doll, El, 1:12; L. Rupp, Col, p. B. Bickford, 5:51; M. Karpathios, Hmp, p. B. Shenk, Coc, 3:04; G. Boland, PM, p. H. Richter, LC, 2:31

121 – M. Tocci, War, p. W. Fritz, Ep, 0:50; N. Hinkle, Don, m.d. J. Zaragoza, NL, 9-1; K. Messner, Coc, p. N. Smith, Sol, 1:44; Z. Trostle, El, p. T. Good, CC, 3:00; Km. Williams, MT, p. L.Gibble, MC, 0:28; F. Burke, Et, p. R. Tirone, LC, 3:31; R. Bonholtzer, LS, p. S. SChopf, Hmp, 1:51; T. Clawson, PM, p. D. Paules, Col, 0:14

127 – S. Mack, Hmp, p. J. Martin, LC, 0:20; J. Brooks, CC, p. T. Breault, War, 3:47; S. Rosadao, El, p. K. Carcia, Coc, 5:28; L. Morley, CV, p. G. Midile, PM, 3:18; O. Lehman, NL, p. R. Berry, Ep, 2:29; L. Kernan, Oct, d. J. Christian, McC, 12-6; Ba. Keiffer, MC, p. C. Erb, LS, 3:22; A. Reitmyer, Et, p. I. Covington, Leb, 1:15

133 – Z. McCain-Murray, Hmp, t.f. C. Creighton, LS, 3:31 17-2; K. Figuera, CC, p. T. Snyder, NL, 3:42; N. Tlumach, Ep, p. W. Fritz, Coc, 1:51; C. Harter, AC, t.f. B. Viselli, Don, 3:44 17-1; Z. Landis, MT, p. P. Noel, Col, 3:01; C. Hess, MC, p. T. Kilgore, War, 1:21; A. Vogelbacher, McC, p. B. Bowman, CV, 1:50; A. Smith, Sol, m.d. D. Petrosky, Et, 9-0

139 – J. Fulton, Sol, p. j. Hess, MC, 0:51; T. Ruble, CV, d. J. Frederick, Coc, 12-7; L. Brubaker, El, p. E. Sanchez-Ponce, McC, 3:08; G. Badher, LC, p. Y. Doe, War, 0:39; N. Thomas, Et, d. A. Cummons, MT, 3—1 sv; K. Fickes, Hmp, p. C. Kreider, AC, 1:39; L. Garrett, CC, d. L. Keller, Don, 6-2; T. McCracken, Ep, p. E. Buswell, PM, 1:21

145 – B. Edwards, Hmp, p. AJ Hondru, MC, 0:47; B. Williams, Sol, d. M. Acosta, CV, 4-3; J. Jimenez, McC, p. O. Carey, AC, 0:58; R. Findlay, Et, p. B. Zeyak, MT, 1:46; B. Hess, War, p. C. Salisbury, LC, 2:34; S. Campbell, Col, d. B. Musser, Ep, 10-4; J. Heisey, LS, p. S. Bechtel, NL, 3:24; A. Swann, Coc, p. V. Battistelli, NL, 0:58

152 – G. Gonzalez, Leb, t.f. E. Soe, McC, 1:25 16-1; K. Kemp, MT, p. J. McCauley, Sol, 0:41; L. Eberly, Coc, p. Q. Myer, Ep, 1:26; R. Mumper, Don, p. J. Zook, PM, 3:16; A. Robinson, Et, p. C. Chidley, Oct, 0:19; M. Frederick, El, p. S. Kelch, GS, 1:50; O. Brady, Col, d. L. Forrest, MC, 5-4 tb1; A. McClune, War, p. J. Candelario, PV, 1:28

160 – B. Barbush, MC, p. A. Leone, LC, 2:52; G. Sanchez, War, p. M. Troop, Oct, 1:36; J. Gonzalez-Allie, AC, p. G. Lesher, Coc, 3:28; E. Krow, El, p. J. Lugo, LS, 1:36; C. Leonard, NL, p. H. Toushton, Sol, 1:04; L. Underwood, MT, p. T. CIntron, McC, 4:41; J. Brady, Col, d. C. Leaf, Don, 6-1; L. Needham, CV, p. V. Hernandez, Hmp, 0:52

172 – K. Olavarria, McC, p. J. Fellin, NL, 0:23; J. Koons, War, d. I. Angley, El, 1-0; B. Wood, Oct, m.d. L. Kline, CC, 13-3; A. Akala, CV, t.f. A. Vega, GS, 4:16 19-3; B. Daugherty, MC, p. D. Forney, Et, 2:30; J. Newton, LS, p. L.Martin, MT, 3:51; B. Plastino, Sol, p. S. Garcia, Don, 2:23; J. Rathman, Coc, p. C. marley, Col, 0:45

189 – C. Erb, NL, p. R. Firestone, Leb, 0:53; B. Cantrell, McC, d. Z. Hollenbaugh, PV, 6-3; L. Bearinger, Coc, p. W. Milazzo, MT, 0:50; B. Weaver, GS, p. A. Nunez, Oct, 1:26; T. Rogers, PM, t.f. M. Stoltzfoos, CV, 4:11 16-0; S. McCracken, Ep, p. I. Van Dusen, LS, 2:29; R. Daugherty, MC, by forfeit over C. Huggins, Et; JJ Plaza, Hmp, p. O. Hursh, War, 2:00

215 – J. Garcia III, McC, t.f. C. Simone, CC, 2:23 17-2; N. Templin, MC, d. G. Moyer, Ep, 9-6; T. Feagley, NL, d. R. Hottenstein, Et, 7-0; K. Miller, El, p. P. Brady, Coc, 1:17; T. Hurst, Gs, p. E. Vasquez, Leb, 0:06; A. Mitchell, Oct, d. N. Bruno, Hmp, 3-2; A. Soto, MT, p. L. Rupp, Col, 1:50; Z. Rider, CV, p. B. Tongel, LC, 3:22

285 – N. Brotzman, Don, p. J. Moore, Sol, 0:54; B. Candy, Et, p. E. Santiago, McC, 2:54; H. Adams, NL, d. J. Mogel, El, 6-0; T. Spahr, LS, p. T. Groff, MC< 1:23; M. Musser, GS, p. S. Bohan, LC, 0:42; C. Sabino, Col, m.d. J. Lindsay, 9-0; T. stoltzfus, CV, p. C. Rachor, PM, 1:02; C. Mussmon, Hmp, p. J. Botyer, Coc, 1:14

PRELIMINARIES

114 – S. Wolford, NL, t.f. M. Casey, GS, 2:00 15-0

121 – K. Messner, Coc, p. T. Bagley, CV, 0:49

127 – J. Brooks, CC, p. P. Kocher, Sol, 0:33; L. Morley, CV, m.d. J. Over, MT, 16-8; L. Kernan, Oct, p. Y. Labib, Col, 4:33

133 – B. Bowman, CV, p. I. Musser, El, 1:28

139 – T. Ruble, CV, m.d. J. Smucker, GS, 16-4; G. Badger, LC, p. K. Johnson, Oct, 0:22; L. Garrett, CC, p. K. Clark, NL, 1:27

145 – C. Salisbury, LC, d. I. Teufert, Oct, 12-10 sv; R. Findlay, Et, d. L. aughman, Don, 6-2 sv

152 – G. Gonzalez, Leb, p. D. Angelo, Hmp, 0:15; K. Kemp, MT, p. A. Stoltzfoos, CV, 4:31; Q. Myer, Ep, p. M. Swarr, LS, 0:40; S. Kelch, GS, m.d. K. Hitz, NL, 11-0; L. Forrest, MC, p. M. Escalante, LC, 2:33

160 – T. Contron, McC, p. S. Winter, Ep, 4:44; L. Needham, CV, p. J. Kaihn, CC, 0:57; J. Logo, LS, d. A. Romero, GS, 12-7

172 – J. Koons, war, d. T. martin, Ep, 7-6; J. Rathman, Coc, p. K. Hayden, Hmp, 0:33

189 – B. Cantrell, McC, p. C. Velez, LC, 1:41; S. McCracken, Ep, p. D. Shirk, El, 1:36; C. Huggins, Et, d. D. Nell, Col, 3-1

215 – T. Feagley, NL, p. T. Mahkel, War, 2:24; T. Hurst, GS, p. D. Viselli, Don, 0:23

285 – B. Candy, Et, p. M. Cortes, Leb, 1:09; C. Mussmon, Hmp, p. T. Veileux, MT, 3:54

TEAM SCORING AND KEY: 1. Hempfield (Hmp) 100; 3. Northern Lebanon (NL) 97.5; 2. Manheim Central (MC) 98.5; 4. Conestoga Valley (CV) 95; 5. Manheim Township (MT) 93; 6. Elizabethtown (Et) 80; 7. McCaskey (McC) 76.5; 8. Cocalico (Coc) 76; 9. Elco (El) 74; 10. Penn Manor (PM) and Warwick (War) 63; 12. Ephrata (Ep) and Solanco (Sol) 60; 14. Garden Spot (GS) 57.5; 15. Donegal (Don) and Lampeter-Strasburg (LS) 52; 17. Columbia (Col) 35; 18. Annville-Cleona (AC) 29.5; 19. Octorara (Oct) 27; 20. Lancaster Catholic (LC) 26; 21. Cedar Crest (CC) 22; 22. Lebanon (Leb) 14.5; 23. Pequea Valley (PV) 9