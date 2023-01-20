Sometimes you win when you lose.

With three bouts to go in Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling match in Denver, for Cocalico’s wrestling team the math was simple. Pin in two of the three — 145, 152, 160 — and win.

Equally simple for Manheim Central, with sole possession of first place in Section Two on the line. Don’t get pinned in one — or both — and win.

Cocalico head coach Teddy Wolf put the winning scenario in motion, sending junior Landon Eberly (6-2), just back in the lineup since the turn of the new year, out at 145 while holding back senior Aiden Swann (19-2) for 152.

Manheim sophomore A.J. Hondru (9-15) had his own plan.

“I thought I was getting Swann, I was looking forward to wrestling him, how we’d match up,” Central’s 145-pounder said. “Coach told me just to wrestle smart, be tough and fight off my back.”

Fight off his back he did, three times, twice in the first period, eventually dropping a 10-2 major decision to Eberly but denying the Eagles two badly needed bonus points. In defeat Hondru essentially clinched a 32-30 victory for the Barons (6-0 L-L, 14-6 overall).

“I knew I needed to fight hard,” Hondru said. “I knew (my team) had my back if I could fight off mine. I just had to do my part.”

In a match rescheduled from the opening night of the league season, the delay delivered a scintillating evening of competition.

Putting a full team together after their football team’s deep run in the playoffs, the Eagles (3-3, 8-6)had been building to this showdown.

“We’ve been a lot hotter in January,” said Wolf, whose team came into Friday having won eight of its last 11 matches.

“We had a game plan,” said Wolf, “and once we finalized, that was the way we wanted to go.”

Equally on fire, the Barons came in having won eight of their last 12 and, more importantly, gelling as a brotherhood.

“We’ve definitely gotten closer as a team,” Hondru said. “I feel the E-town win really started that fire and it just keeps building.”

Whether it was their Jan. 11 win over Elizabethtown, or winning three of five at Lehighton’s Indian Duals the weekend before, there is no doubt the Barons are pulling for each other, and wrestling for each other.

Friday evening started with, perhaps, the best head-to-head matchup on the card, at 172, as Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman (17-3) put on a takedown clinic before scrambling out of a takedown shot, stepping over and pinning Brodie Daugherty (10-2) in 3:43.

Wolf sent Nolin Steiner (2-4) out to face Rocco Daugherty (15-10) at 189, with Daugherty evening the meet score on a fall. At 215, Barons freshman Noah Templin (16-13) spoiled the Eagles’ strategy with a gritty 6-3 victory over Levi Bearinger (14-5), who had bumped up from 189.

Josiah Boyer (7-12) got a fall for Cocalico at 285, matched by a forfeit to Blake Fasnacht (11-6) at 107. Five first-period tilts delivered a 17-0 tech fall for the Barons’ Braxton Kieffer (25-5) at 114.

Freshman Keith Messner (19-4) pulled Cocalico to within two, 20-18, with a fall at 121. But yeoman efforts from Barrett Kieffer (21-9), 4-3 over Tim Porter (11-9) at 127, and Cody Hess (9-9), 4-3 over Wyatt Fritz (7-14) at 133, gave the Barons an eight-point lead with four to go.

Cocalico’s Jalen Frederick (8-4) posted a 5-point third period to blank Jake Hess (9-16) 5-0 at 139, setting the stage for the finish.

With the outcome no longer in doubt, Swann’s tech fall over Logan Forrest (8-13) at 152 gave Cocalico its last lead, 30-26, but Brett Barbush (29-3) brought the victory home with his 97th career victory, a 53-second fall over Gabriel Lesher (9-11) in the final match of the night at 160.