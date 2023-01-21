In the sport of wrestling, losing weight is a given, during the season. Out of season, wrestlers grow and move up one, maybe two, weight classes for the following season.

Meet Manheim Central senior Brett Barbush, the notable exception.

Since eighth grade, Barbush, son of Justin and Angie Barbush, has been the incredible shrinking wrestler, dropping down a weight class each season.

He wrestled in the 210-pound class for the junior high Barons in eighth grade, 195 as a freshman for the Barons varsity, 189 as a sophomore and 172 his junior year. This year finds him in the 160-pound class and a title favorite there in this coming weekend’s Lancaster-Lebanon League championships.

Far from wasting away, Barbush has transitioned from a pudgy adolescent to a rock-solid young man. The secret? What your doctor’s been telling you for years: diet and exercise.

“I was always on the bigger, chubbier side,” Barbush said recently at a practice session.” My freshman year I started out weighing 220 pounds. By the end of the year I was just losing weight through wrestling. Then COVID hit and everything shut down.”

Not Barbush. Getting together with his cousin, Zack Zeamer, Barbush worked out every day and lifted weights. He stepped into the room that fall as a natural 189-pounder. “I kept losing weight, but I gained good muscle mass. I changed my diet, I’m very strict with the amount of protein and the calories I’m eating.”

Back for his junior year, Barbush naturally weighed 175-180, so wrestling at 172 was the logical choice. And a wakeup call at the end of the year. There’s a huge difference between a wrestler competing at 172 when it’s his natural weight, and an opponent who likely weighed in the 190s before the season.

Barbush got physically handled in his two matches at his first PIAA tournament, losing both.

“It was a big learning experience for me,” he said. “I’m not very tall to begin with and the kids were so much taller than me, bigger than me. That flipped the switch for me.”

“Visibly, you could see we were not at 172,” Barons coach Quint Eno said. “Watching him, we knew we weren’t in the weight class we were supposed to be. We gave him time to think about it. He made the decision (to come back at 160) on his own.”

Coming off the Barons’ exciting two-point win over Cocalico on Friday, Barbush is 29-3 on the season and three wins away from joining the 100-win club. Notably, his losses have all been close. The first came on the opening night of the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, a 2-0 overtime loss to Braydon Zacherl of Nazareth.

“That was a fluke match,” Barbush said. You have those matches. I beat him (5-1) the next day.”

He dropped a 6-4 overtime decision to Zeke Dubler of Glendale in the finals of the Panther Holiday Classic — Dubler is a returning Class 2A State medalist — and lost 3-2 to offseason workout partner Griffin Gonzalez of Lebanon, himself a 100-match winner, in the L-L dual meet.

“I don’t want to say I’m happy with those losses,” Barbush said. “I’m OK with it. I was there in those matches. I did the best I could.”

As his teammates are doing, finding themselves, with Wednesday’s match at Donegal remaining on the league schedule, on the cusp of Manheim’s first Section Two title since winning back-to-back in 2017-18.

When Barbush was in seventh grade, a former coach pointed to him and said, “That kid is a leader. Kids will follow him.”

While Barbush takes no credit for the team’s success this year, Eno sees an influence.

“Guys like Brett, who are consistent match in and match out, set the tone, set the pace, reinvigorates when things aren’t going all right,” he said. “But it’s more the ingrained culture, a reflection of the community. It’s Manheim.”

Short term, Barbush’s sights are set on what’s been elusive since winning back-to-back titles at the Elizabethtown Optimist Junior High championships, postseason Gold. And family bragging rights.

His father, Justin, and uncles, Troy and Garrett, all were District Three/Southcentral regional champions. Troy Barbush won a state title.

Shorter term is the L-L title to add to the bronze and silver medals already in his collection.

Further out, Brett Barbush has committed to continue his wrestling career at Lock Haven University, where he will join Zeamer, a redshirt senior who transferred from Oklahoma. “It was definitely an influence, probably half the influence — he’s my cousin and we’ll be making memories as teammates,” Barbush said.

“But the biggest influence was the coaches, coach (Scott) Moore and coach (Ron) Perry,” he said. “When I went on my visit they spent a lot of time with me and with my family.”

