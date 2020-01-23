The 26th edition of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships promises to be a competitive affair when action kicks off at Manheim Township High School, today at 4 p.m.
Six champions return, including Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt, vying to become just the fifth wrestler in the history of the tournament to win four titles.
The top seed at 126 pounds, Betancourt bids to join Mike Bires, Archie McConnell, Cortlandt Schuyler and Thomas Haines in that honored grouping.
Also back are Solanco’s Dom Flatt, the defending champion and top seeded at 106, Annville-Cleona’s Matt Inman, the the defending champion and top seed at 113.
Ephrata’s Kayde Althouse, a three-time finalist and top seeded at 145, moves up after winning at 138.
Penn Manor’s top-seeded Colt Barley returns to defend his title at 152 as does Garden Spot’s Dustin Swanson, at 220, the only returning champion not to draw a No. 1 seed.
Joining their teammates as No. 1 seeds are Solanco’s Ronnie Fulton (138) and Penn Manor’s Kole Marley (160).
Donegal pulled down a pair of top seeds in Will Small, at 182, and Garrett Blake, at 195.
Rounding out the No. 1s are Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (120), Cocalico’s Grant Swann (132), McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher (170), Cedar Crest’s T.J. Moore (220) and Warwick’s Hayden Benner (285).
Individual tournaments are an entirely different animal from dual meet competition and this year’s team race may be as close as last year when Manheim Central repeated as champion, by a point over Northern Lebanon.
The Vikings, who won the two years prior to that, are a favorite to get back on top, placing nine wrestlers in the top eight seeds.
Pushing them will be Hempfield, with eleven wrestlers seeded in the top eight.
Also in the hunt will be Penn Manor, Donegal, L-S and Solanco, each with eight in the top eight, and Garden Spot, with seven.
Friday’s competition includes preliminary, round of 16 and quarterfinal action in the championship bracket, as well as three rounds of wrestlebacks.
Wrestling resumes Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with championship semifinals and fourth round wrestlebacks.
The placement matches, third through eighth, are set for 1:15 p.m. with the finals at 3:30 p.m., following the induction of the 2020 class of the L-L Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.