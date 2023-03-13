HARRISBURG — When Terry Steiner shows up to watch a wrestling match, you know the caliber of talent on the mats is strong.

On Sunday, the U.S. national coach for USA Women’s Wrestling was on hand for Pennsylvania My House State Championships at Central Dauphin High School to catch the action.

“Pennsylvania is a great wrestling state. There are a lot of great coaches here. It is part of the culture here and the fabric of Pennsylvania,” Steiner told LNP | LancasterOnline. “I think now that it is separated from boys, you are going to see another big growth spurt.

“There are 1,000 girls wrestling now in the state, and it wouldn’t surprise me if next year there are 2,000. That’s just the way it's grown nationwide once a sport is sanctioned,” Steiner added. “So when they get that stamp of approval coming up here shortly, it’s a great thing for the sport of wrestling to have the whole community involved, and I am happy to see it here in Pennsylvania.”

As for that next step, at its Feb. 22 board meeting, the PIAA unanimously approved, on a first-reading basis, a motion to accept sponsorship and jurisdiction of girls wrestling as a sport. With two more readings, it will become fully sanctioned by the PIAA.

PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline exclusively during the PIAA boys wrestling championships over the weekend, and said the PIAA is optimistic about the future of girls wrestling as the first reading was unanimous. He said the organization wants to handle the sport equally and appropriately to give girls the best opportunity for success.

“There are a lot of decisions that need to be made. From qualifying, to numbers, to number of qualifiers, and out of where ... all those types of things, so there is a lot of work to do,” Lombardi said. “But we are really optimistic and looking forward that we’ll pass it. We passed the first one unanimously, the next meeting is in two weeks and hopefully, in May we’ll see what happens.”

This year, the Pennsylvania My House group tried to run its qualifying events similar to how the PIAA does with the boys tournament. Asked if the PIAA would utilize the boys’ format, Lombardi says that is another decision that would need to be tackled.

“Yes, we have 103 schools now, but we need to pare down to see how many (schools) have how many wrestlers,” Lombardi said. “It’s great when you have a school sponsoring girls wrestling. But if you only have two kids in your program, it makes it difficult to look at how you are going to have that matrix for qualification.

“Then you have to look at the weight classes and how you are going to do that,” Lombardi added. “That would probably be the first step, what weight classes we are going to have and how many. Obviously, the Federation has three options, so there are a lot of decisions to be made. We don’t want to get too far too fast without doing it in a nice systematic process to give them their due.”

Lombardi is proud of how the boys tournament is run — with more than 900 bouts and four sessions each — saying it is one of the best in the country. While the format for the girls event obviously hasn’t been finalized, conversations with the steering committee in the future will help dictate that. Lombardi hopes it will be very similar to how the PIAA does things with the current 3A and 2A boys events.

“It’s going to mirror, very closely, to what the boys are doing,” Lombardi said. “We are going to have an equal tournament, and we hope it will be at the same time.”