The last to speak at the Celebration of Life for his father, Hall of Fame wrestling coach Neil Turner, Trent Turner gave a powerful, passionate eulogy, the soaring rhetoric calling back to warm summer evenings and circuit preachers under a tent.

Later, at the social, a friend kidded Turner that, perhaps, he missed his calling.

“There was a point in time in my undergrad (at Lock Haven University) when my wife and I were serving as youth leaders for our local church,” said Turner, who recently stepped down after 26 years as head wrestling coach at Conestoga Valley.

“I thought at that time that maybe that’s where God was calling me. But I wasn’t sure seminary was in the works for me. Ultimately, I made the decision to stick with education and coaching. I almost feel like what I’ve been doing the last 30 years of teaching was preparation for what I’m going to do now.”

While he didn’t miss his calling, to choose education as his profession, he also didn’t miss the opportunity to change course when called to a new avocation.

New calling

Weeks after the April 2022 celebration honoring his father, Trent Turner, who coached wrestling at Conestoga Valley for 26 years of his 30-year teaching career, informed the CV administration of his decision to retire from the classroom.

In doing so, he has chosen to transition from education to ministry, and has taken a staff position with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as Area Director for Monroe County, in the northeastern part of the state.

FCA has experienced fantastic growth in Lancaster County in the last 10 years. Involved in FCA’s mission going back to his college days, Turner witnessed that growth as an FCA advisor for CV. With the county well-staffed with FCA personnel, Turner decided it was time to take a leap of faith.

“There were certainly some ‘God Things’ in my family’s life the past several years that were pointing me to serve as the first-ever FCA staff person for Monroe County,” Turner said. “It wasn’t just a random choice. But it was definitely a faith-based decision.”

Having stepped away from the classroom, he and his wife, Kerri, spent the summer raising support to reach necessary goals to be hired by FCA. But Turner wasn’t ready to step away from the wrestling room. With the approval of his supervisor, he returned to coach the Buckskins for the 2022-23 season.

Never one to make things about himself, during the Christmas holidays Turner quietly informed the team this would be his last season.

It was the best-kept secret in the Lancaster-Lebanon League as the Bucks completed their 14th consecutive winning season — and 17th in 18 years — and posting their first victory in the District Three Team Championships.

With 16 full- and/or part-time starters returning, including District Three qualifiers Omar Vargas, Luke Morley, Luke Needham and Abdul Akala, and an abundance of talent in the junior high pipeline, the lure to stay on might be hard to resist. Not for Turner.

“Trying to stay on another season would’ve been selfish,” he said. “The ministry needs are a priority. I didn’t have the time, passion or energy to keep doing the things necessary as the head coach for the future varsity team and the team five to 10 years from now.”

Turner’s success at CV is a tribute to his faith: Faith in his wrestlers, his staff, himself, and his Lord. In all his teams won 279 matches against 179 losses, had twenty winning seasons and won L-L Section titles in Section Two, 2013 and 2015, and Section One, 2017 and 2019.

The Bucks finished second another four times, in 2008 and ‘09 in Section Two and 2020 and 2023 in Section One.

Quite an accomplishment when one considers that, for decades, Conestoga Valley was a graveyard for wrestling coaches. Coaches came and went, each bringing their ideas of how to institute a program that would bring success. None succeeded.

Rocky start

When the then 28-year-old Turner was hired at CV in 1997, after three years as the head junior high coach at Governor Mifflin, one “gray-haired” member of the local coaching fraternity said it was a great hire. And that Turner would get his heart broken.

“It was a challenge,” Turner said, recalling that first year. “If I had realized they’d only had 13 winning seasons (in 38 years) from the start until when I got here, I might’ve thought differently (about taking the position).

“Coming in I didn’t know anything except (we) had a good lightweight, Sam Langdon,” he said. “That first practice, just the culture. It was like, ‘Why did I come here?’ It took two years to kind of feel like we’re turning the corner.

“We went from a 4-11 season, year two, to 11-4 and I’m like, ‘OK, we’re finally making progress.’ Then we went 8-7. Then we had a series of losing seasons back to back to back. I was struggling as a coach at that point, just trying to figure out how do we do this.

“I thought I could be a coach,” he said. “I’d been coaching the way I was coached. My dad was my coach and my high school coach was one of his wrestlers. I realized this isn’t working. I have to change how I coach, why I coach, the way that I coach. Really, answering the question: what’s it like to be coached by me?”

Along with that introspection, Turner and his staff sat down to chart the program’s direction. “We started coming up with some culture things, our standards and beliefs,” he said.

“Letting that be our driving force. Realizing that if you stay focused on certain standards then, hopefully, the success you want to see on the scoreboard and beyond will come gradually over time.

“Being able to surround myself with good assistants who were committed, we finally started having some success. That kind of snowballed and we were finally able to win our first section title in 2012-13. That kind of cracked the door open for other kids to realize that, ‘Oh, we can win here.’ ”

Hoisting their first championship banner came, ironically, following what Turner called, “One of the most difficult seasons I’ve ever had.

“We had a winning team, a winning season, some good individuals,” he shared, “but I didn’t have a good relationship with my athletes. It seemed we were always bumping heads.

“The harder we wanted them to work, the more they felt like they were being punished. I wasn’t developing a good rapport, making sure they knew I cared for them beyond just what they were doing on the mat.

“I read a book called ‘Three Dimensional Coaching,’ going beyond the fundamentals and how do you connect with the heart, mind of the athletes and families?

“One of the things I tried to do was connect with the parent, or both parents depending on the home situation: Here’s our program. Here’s what we’re about. Help me coach your son better. That’s another thing that contributed to our success.”

Trusting the process

The final link was bringing his father on board to run the youth program.

“I went to him and said, ‘Boy, I could really use your help here.’ That’s all he needed. They up and sold their home in Lock Haven and came here. He told me, ‘You’ve got to give me 10 years.’ He was 75 and I’m like what do you mean I have to give you 10 years?”

Neil Turner died suddenly in his sleep in late December 2021.

“He gave me eight on a 10-year contract,” said Turner. “The fact that we were able to share eight seasons together was pretty cool. What we’re seeing now is what he was developing, redeveloping, reinvigorating at the youth level when he first came in 2014.”

Emotions ran high the night of the Buckskins last home match of 2023 as the CV family of alumni gathered to celebrate.

“All these guys that I coached 10, 15 years ago are there and I told them, ‘I wish I had been able to coach you guys the way I learned to coach guys now.’

“I kept at the grind when my faith was challenged, and trusting God through the process was also part of that journey.”

A journey that will take him in a new direction, to a new location. For now, Turner will operate locally in Monroe County out of the family hunting camp while maintaining residence in Lancaster. With his mother still living close by and one of their daughters teaching in the area, he and Kerri will take their time fully relocating.

“Going to Monroe County my goal is to just help start gospel ministry wherever there are open doors,” he said. “Right now it’s about building relationships and networking with the people up there.”