For the bumper music between finals matches at Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships, as delightful youngsters tossed souvenir T-shirts into the stands, Foreigner’s “Feels Like the First Time” should have been played.

Would’ve been appropriate, as seven of the 13 wrestlers who stood atop the podium were first-time champions.

Hempfield’s Seamus Mack (127) and Braden Edwards (145), Warwick’s Marco Tocci (121), Manheim Township’s Zach Landis (133), Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (160), Blake Weaver (189) of Garden Spot and Nicholai Brotzman (285) of Donegal all brought home their first L-L titles.

For Mack, Tocci, Barbush and Brotzman, who all placed second in 2022, it was the next step up — for Mack after back-to-back silver-medal finishes. Barbush also had a bronze in his collection.

Edwards was third last year after a one-year hiatus and a fourth. It was Weaver’s first league medal and the very best kind.

There were repeat winners as well.

Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez became the sixth four-time L-L champion with an injury default victory over Warwick’s Andrew McClune at 152 pounds. Gonzalez, who had two falls in an aggregate of 48 seconds and two tech falls in 4:19 before the finals, was voted the D. Kenneth Ober Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. It was Gonzalez’s second OW honor in three years.

Winning their third titles — and poised to join the 4-timer club — were Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams (114) and McCaskey’s Kevin Olavarria (172). Olavarria’s teammate, Jose Garcia III (215) won his second career title, as did Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel (107) and Solanco’s Jared Fulton (139).

Hempfield prevailed in the team title race with 172 points, the Black Knights’ third team title in four years and seventh overall in the 29-year history of the tournament. For the second year in a row Northern Lebanon felt the breeze as Hempfield raced past, finishing with 166.5 points.

The Vikings held a half point lead going into the finals and maintained that edge as falls from Seidel and Mack offset each other. But Edwards’ beautiful Lateral Drop pin over Cocalico’s Aiden Swann at 145 sealed the victory for the Knights.

“I don’t really practice it that much,” Edwards said. “I just throw it when I need to. I’ve always been alright on my feet.”

“We only needed Seamus to beat Lehman head-to-head,” said Knights coach Shane Mack, “and we needed one more (win).

“We knew coming in it was going to be a tight team race, Northern Lebanon’s got a great team. Manheim Central wrestled outstanding all weekend.”

Mack’s 65-second fall over the Vikings’ Owen Lehman was the only head-to-head meeting in the finals between the two teams and dashed Northern Lebanon’s hopes of building a comfortable advantage.

After finishing second to Seidel in 2022, Tocci was determined to mine L-L gold. Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson was equally determined to stake his own claim at 121. Denied a takedown with just under a minute left in the first period, Clawson made good on a double leg with 32 ticks to take a 2-0 lead.

Wrestling with physical aggression, Clawson opened a 3-0 lead and tried to crowd Tocci to his back on a Tocci takedown shot. That triggered an incredible scramble lasting better than 30 seconds before Tocci came out on top.

“He came out hot,” said Tocci. “I wasn’t too ready for that at the start. Once I got rolling, I felt good (and) I knew he couldn’t keep up with me.”

Clawson escaped again, Tocci responded with another takedown to send the match to the final two minutes tied at 4-4. But not for long as Tocci escaped to open the third and parried Clawson the rest of the way.

Half of Landis’ losses came at the beginning of the year when he wrestled up two weights to help fill the Blue Streaks’ lineup. “I was in a lot of close matches at ’45,” he said, “but I just couldn’t finish.”

On a more favorable ground, he came into his own and booked his spot in the finals with a 5-3 sudden victory over Solanco’s Andrew Smith in the semi finals. Facing Annville-Cleona’s Cael Harter — whom he had beaten 13-4 earlier in the year — for the title Landis broke open the match with a 4-point takedown as the second period ended. He added a takedown in the third to close a 9-4 victory.

“I was confident I could get it done,” Landis said.

Barbush dominated the 160-pound class with two falls and a tech fall before defeating Conestoga Valley’s Luke Needham, 8-3, on three takedowns and a reversal.

Entering the tournament as the No. 4 seed, Weaver ousted top-seeded Clayton Erb of Northern Lebanon in the semis, 6-2, then stopped Hempfield’s JJ Plaza in the finals, 3-2, on the strength of a third-period double leg off a reshot.

Brotzman, who lost 1-0 to Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon in 2022, turned the tables in the rematch with a sweet high-thigh single leg takedown in the second period, good enough for a 3-2 victory.

Seidel came out like gangbusters at 107, taking Elco’s Ashton Kriss down to his back, getting the fall in 47 seconds.

At 114, Williams was slowed down by Central’s Braxton Keiffer — at least in the first period — with Williams up 2-0. After an escape to start the second period, Williams connected on a low single to a near cradle, taking Keiffer down into a fall in 2:25

Fulton was surgical in a 9-0 major decision over Ephrata’s Tanner McCracken, scoring three times from neutral, adding two points with a second-period cradle.

Olavarria came into the finals riding three falls in a total of 68 seconds. Determined not to be his fourth sub-minute victim, Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman defended Olavarria’s cradle tries. Olavarria scored three times from neutral and added a stall point for a 7-0 victory.

Garcia, with a fall, tech fall and major, was almost as prolific and defended his 215-pound title with a fall over Garden Spot’s Tyler Hurst in 1:19. Despite the loss — and aided by Rathman’s defense against Olavarria — Hurst took home the award for most falls in the least time, four in a total of 4:32.

L-L LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

At Manheim Township

FINALS

107 – A. Seidel, NL, p. A. Kriss, El, 0:47

114 – Kd. Williams, MT, p. Br. Keiffer, MC, 2:25

121 – M. Tocci, War, d. T. Clawson, PM, 5-4

127 – S. Mack, Hmp, p. O. Lehman, NL, 1:05

133 – Z. Landis, MT, d. C. Harter, AC, 9-4

139 – J. Fulton, Sol, m.d. T. McCracken, Eph, 9-0

145 – B. Edwards, Hmp, p. A. Swann, Coc, 3:49

152 – G. Gonzalez, Leb, by injury default over A. McClune, War, 4:50

160 – B. Barbush, MC, d. L. Needham, CV, 8-3

172 – K. Olavarria, McC, d. J. Rathman, Coc, 7-0

189 – B. Weaver, GS, d. JJ Plaza, Hmp, 3-2

215 – J. Garcia, McC, p. T. Hurst, GS, 1:19

285 – N. Brotzman, Don, d. C. Mussman, Hmp, 3-2

CONSOLATIONS

THIRD PLACE

107 – N. Horton, CV, d. O. Funck, AC, 5-2

114 – S. Wolford, NL, m.d. O. Vargas, CV, 13-2

121 – N. Hinkle, Don, d. K. Messner, Coc, 5-3

127 – Ba. Keiffer, MC, d. L. Morley, CV, 3-2

133 – A. Smith, Sol, d. A. Vogelbacher, McC, 8-4

139 – G. Badger, LC, d. K. Fickes, Hmp, 5-1

145 – B. Hess, War, d. R. Findlay, Et, 8-2

152 – A. Robinson, Et, m.d. R. Mumper, Don, 10-2

160 – C. Leonard, NL, by forfeit over J. Brady, Col

172 – A. Akala, CV, d. B. Daugherty, MC, 9-2

189 – R. Daugherty, MC, p. B. Cantrell, McC, 2:07

215 – K. Miller, El, d. T. Feagley, NL, 7-0

285 – M. Musser, GS, p. H. Adams, NL, 2:23

FIFTH PLACE

107 – R. Evans, PM, by forfeit over L. Malave, MT

114 – M. Karpathios, Hmp, by forfeit over G. Boland, PM

121 – F. Burke, Et, by forfeit

127 – A. Reitmyer, Et, d. C. Erb, LS, 9-5

133 – N. Tlumach, Eph, by forfeit over Z. McCain-Murray, Hmp

139 – N. Thomas, Et, p. T. Ruble, CV, 0:55

145 – J. Heisey, LS, p. J. Jiminez, McC, 2:18

152 – K. Kemp, MT, m.d. J. Zook, PM, 12-2

160 – G. Sanchez, War, d. E. Krow, El, 9-7 sv

172 – J. Newton, LS, d. J. Koons, War, 5-2

189 – C. Erb, NL, by forfeit over T. Rogers, PM

215 – Z. Rider, CV, p. A. Soto, MT, 2:01

285 – T. Stoltzfus, CV, by forfeit over T. Spahr, LS

SEVENTH PLACE

107 – B. Fasnacht, MC, by forfeit over C. Rutt, Sol

114 – H. Best, Et, d. E. Myers, LS, 6-3

121 – R. Bonholtzer, LS, p. S. Schopf, Hmp, 1:20

127 – J. Brooks, CC, m.d. L. Kernan, Oct, 17-8

133 – C. Hess, MC, m.d. T. Snyder, NL, 13-2

139 – L. Brubaker, El, d. L. Garrett, CC, 4-3

145 – S. Campbell, Col, d. B. Williams, Sol, 1-0

152 – L. Forrest, MC, d. M. Frederick, El, 4-2

160 – C. Leaf, Don, d. L. Underwood, MT, 6-2

172 – B. Plastino, Sol, p. Se. Garcia, Don, 2:23

189 – S. McCracken, Eph, p. O. Hursh, War, 1:26

215 – N. Templin, MC, d. G. Moyer, Eph, 5-2

285 – C. Sabino, Col, p. B. Candy, Et, 3:33

SEMIFINALS

107 – Seidel p. Evans, 2:57; Kriss m.d. Malave, 11-2

114 – Williams m.d. Wolford, 10-0; Keiffer by default over Boland, 2:36

121 – Tocci m.d. Messner, 13-4; Clawson by forfeit over Km. Williams, MT

127 – Mack d. Morley, 8-2; Lehman p. Keiffer, 1:32

133 – Harter d. McCain-Murray, 7-5; Landis d. Smith 5-3 sv

139 – Fulton t.f. Badger, 5:13 (15-0); McCracken d. Fickes, 5-2

145 – Edwards m.d. Findlay, 16-7; Swann p. Hess, 3:32

152 – Gonzalez t.f. Mumper, 2:54 (16-1); McClune m.d. Robinson, 11-0

160 – Barbush p. Krow, 1:34; Needham d. Leonard, 4-2

172 – Olavarria p. Akala, 0:28; Rathman m.d. Daugherty, 12-2

189 – Weaver d. Erb, 6-2; Plaza by forfeit over Rogers, PM

215 – Garcia m.d. Miller, 16-2; Hurst p. Rider, 2:51

285 – Brotzman p. Adams, 2:25; Mussmon d. Musser, 8-2

FCA - NEIL TURNER MEMORIAL AWARD: Blake Weaver, Garden Spot

D. KENNETH OBER OUTSTANDING WRESTLER: Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 152

FLOYD “SHORTY” HITCHCOCK MOST FALLS/LEAST TIME: Tyler Hurst, GS, 215, 4/4:32

TEAM SCORING AND KEY: 1. Hempfield (Hmp) 172; 2. Northern Lebanon (NL) 166.5; 3. Manheim Central (MC) 161.5; 4. Conestoga Valley (CV) 157; 5. McCaskey (McC) 134.5; 6. Manheim Township (MT) 134; 7. Elizabethtown (Et) 116.5; 8. Warwick (War) 107.5; 9. Cocalico (Coc) 106; 10. Garden Spot (GS) 96.5;

11. Elco (El) 96; 12. Solanco (Sol) 87.5; 13. Donegal (Don) 87; 14. Penn Manor (PM) 83; 15. Ephrata (Eph) 82.5; 16. Lampeter-Strasburg (LS) 75; 17. Annville-Cleona (AC) 50.5; 18. Columbia (Col) 49; 19. Lancaster Catholic (LC) 33 and Lebanon (Leb) 33; 21. Octorara (Oct) 27; 22. Cedar Crest (CC) 24; 23. Pequea Valley (PV) 9