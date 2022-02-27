Lancaster had Pennsylvania's first girls wrestling team; now, PIAA considers it an emerging sport

Participation in scholastic sports have dropped 30% nationally over the past decade, according to a recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations, creating a fundamental shift in the landscape of student athletics.

But one sport has bucked that national trend — girls wrestling.

Lancaster County has become a leader in the movement to sanction the sport in Pennsylvania.

McCaskey High School became the first board-approved girls team in the state in 2020, and on March 6, it will hold the non-PIAA sanctioned Women’s Central Region Championships, with more than 150 girls expected to hit the mats.

“I think it was happening on a national level, and originally in Pennsylvania, a lot of the mindset was not everyone was fans of girls wrestling,” said McCaskey coach Kevin Franklin, who also coaches girls at Lancaster Alliance Wrestling. “You could see other states getting way ahead, and maybe some of it was the selfishness, that ‘We are Pennsylvania (mindset),’” he said. “We are leaders in the nation in wrestling. We are falling way behind on the girls side, and there were just enough folks with the mindset that the time was right.”

Pennsylvania high school wrestling has experienced a 200% increase in girls participating on high school boys teams in the past few years, according to the grassroots organization SanctionPA, of which Franklin is a part.

More than 300 girls represent the 12 PIAA districts, with another 280 on junior high squads. There are even more out there, as USA Wrestling membership cards show some who have opted not to participate on PIAA teams due to lack of inclusion.

On a national level, girls wrestling has exploded, with more than 32,000 girls on the mats and 34 states sanctioning the sport.

The PIAA requires 100 teams for a sport to be sanctioned; there are 34 schools in the state that have board-approved teams. But the addition this month of an emerging sports classification by the PIAA board of directors, for which just 25 teams are needed, gives girls wrestling a better path toward being a sanctioned sport. “We are encouraged by the recent approval of girls wrestling to be recognized as emerging sports status in Pennsylvania and thank the PIAA for their support,” said Pat Tocci, the senior director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. “Our hope is that this recognition will give districts that have not yet approved the motivation and encouragement to officially recognize girls wrestling programs at their schools.”

McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell, who is part of the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force, has been active in helping schools jump-start programs throughout the state, as he has done in Lancaster. Mitchell, who is a longtime wrestling coach, has been a proponent of girls wrestling for quite a while. His interest piqued more than two decades ago, when he took a contingent from Lancaster County to the women’s nationals in Michigan. The trip prompted him to help start a state tournament for girls, which continues today and will be held at Central Dauphin on March 13, the same weekend the boys are in Hershey. “I got into this in 1998. I had a few girls on my guys team and had the opportunity to get them out to some of the real early-on national events,” Mitchell said. “I remember the first national tournament. There were 273 girls from 37 states. And they all looked around and said, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one who does this.’ And I think that is huge. Now, you have to get people past the point where they think, ‘It’s just girls,’ and have them realize, ‘It’s just wrestling.’ A chance to shine in the spotlight

People have a certain perception of girls wrestling, and as Mitchell says, they need to get past gender.

For one thing, wrestling gives girls an additional outlet over the winter months to participate in a sport, and it also helps bring more diversity to a school’s sports programs.

“Women are asking for that spotlight, and I am excited with how wrestling is responding,” said Manheim Central boys coach Quint Eno, who also wrestled at both Elizabethtown High School and Elizabethtown College. “I have two daughters of my own; wrestling is a passion of mine, and I hope they share in it. I think motivating and empowering women is important, and it’s really cool to see wrestling do that.”

During the recent Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships on Jan. 29 at Manheim Township, girls got that chance to be in the spotlight. For the first time in the storied 28 years of the tournament, they were showcased in a tournament of their own, the River Rock Academy Challenge.

It wasn’t so much about winning — although don’t tell that to the 26 athletes who took to the mat for bragging rights in their weight classes — but more a chance to give them their due. Many of their counterparts on the boys teams stopped by to watch their techniques.

The two wrestlers in the final bout, Manheim Township’s Isabella Baccio and Annville-Cleona’s Anna Kreider, took center stage in a marquee exhibition before the start of the boys finals.

The future in Lancaster “This is not just a boy-dominated sport anymore. We are starting to take over,” freshman Journie Rodriguez, one of McCaskey’s top girls wrestlers, said.

And while her McCaskey team has led momentum for the county, Penn Manor, which garnered board approval for its own program late last year, may have a blueprint for success. In just a few months, the Comets’ numbers are strong.

And many of the girls on the varsity team are also not what one would expect of wrestlers. They participate in choir, cheerleading and theater, with a lot of the team’s recruiting coming from freshman Trinity Mowery, who was part of the Pennsylvania team at nationals in Tulsa over the summer.

“We sent out the message to everyone, not just the real athletic girls,” Mowery said. “Personally, I am in chorus, and some of the girls on the team are in (their) first year of doing sports. We are starting this, and we’re here to prove that we deserve to be here, can be here, and work just as hard as everyone else. Because of wrestling, I have expanded my family across the state and the whole United States.” Having LAW based in Manheim, where Mowery has honed her skills since sixth grade, also helps bolster the girls movement in Lancaster County. LAW collaborates with Beat the Streets, the organization that helped build the first girls program at McCaskey, offering another outlet. Ephrata boys coach Sean Lees ran the girls program in its first year, and Kevin Franklin is the current head girls coach.

“Some of the more experienced girls have been coming locally to a place where they can all grow together,” said Franklin, who has also guided the junior high boys team at Lampeter-Strasburg. “And those girls, including Baccio and Kreider, have been leaders in their schools and have helped grow it, so you have the synergistic effect.”

Six schools across the Lancaster-Lebanon League have approved teams. McCaskey, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Annville-Cleona are up and running. Lancaster Catholic and Warwick are two of the more recent schools to get approval to field programs and are expected to have teams competing next winter.

“We had two girls at the beginning of the year who expressed an interest, and the goal is to have something next year,” Lancaster Catholic athletic director Rich Hinnenkamp said. “We are going take this time to push it out there to everybody. It’s a nice thing to offer, and if it helps us provide girls another thing to do, it might be a good offseason sport to do over the winter.”

Warwick’s board unanimously approved a team, and athletic director Ryan Landis says the school is always looking for more opportunities for its female student-athletes.

“The biggest thing is more opportunity for girls,” Landis said of adding the sport. “We also have noticed that the research shows that most of the girls participating, this is their only sport. So any time you can make connections with more people, you go for it. We don’t know all the specifics yet, but that is also exciting, too.”

Warwick is in a co-op agreement with Linden Hall, and Landis says that will be an additional resource for the school to use. Linden Hall has already reached out to Warwick with a few girls who are interested in competing. While unusual, some girls across the country have reached the pinnacle of success on the mats against boys. Michaela Hutchison of Alaska was the first to win a state championship. But for most, only an elite few now reach the district level of boys competition. At the District Three sectionals last weekend, in the 106-pound weight class, a girl, junior Jayleah Pletz of Governor Mifflin, just missed a medal opportunity and a chance of advancing to this weekend’s South Central Class 3A District Region Championships, placing fifth. One of the top girls wrestlers in the state, Pletz has placed in the Berks County championships and boasted 18 wins over boys this season, not to mention a girls state championship last year.

Closer to home, McCaskey’s Rodriguez got a fall, in 3:34, over her opponent from Milton Hershey in her first match at the Hempfield sectional, but lost her next two. Had there been a girls-only event, she could have had the opportunity to face Pletz, who drew people four deep around the rope to watch her when she went for her medal chance in Shillington. “Girls wrestling has seen approximately a 200% growth in the past two years in Pennsylvania,” Tocci said. “We as leaders have an obligation to ensure equitable opportunities for girls to participate in the sport of wrestling. We are excited by the incredible progress we have made, the support of the PIAA, and recognition, but we still have work to do.”

Uniforms and regulations

Girls wrestle folkstyle, the same as boys, and the rules for girls wrestling are similar to the boys, coming straight from the National Federation of State High School Associations, which has governed the boys sport.

Last May, the NFSH provided different weight class options for state associations, but only for when girls wrestle girls. In April 2020, NFSHA made other changes focusing strictly on inclusion. Two, in particular, stand out regarding the uniform. The first now permits female wrestlers to wear a form-fitting compression shirt that completely covers their chests in addition to a one-piece singlet and a suitable undergarment. The second pertains to weigh-ins, which are now similar to USA Wrestling and most nationwide tournaments. Wrestlers now will weigh in with a uniform with suitable undergarments on. The biggest change the NFHSA made was regarding hair. In the past, hair length was regulated, and a hair cap was required to be worn. This is no longer necessary for girls under their headgear. “These rule changes are some of the most prolific modifications in the history of high school wrestling," the NFHSA said in a statement regarding the rule changes. "The rules committee made necessary, drastic changes to attract more young people to our sport without sacrificing the health and safety of the participants."

Here are the six L-L school districts with girls wrestling teams The Lancaster-Lebanon League sponsors 14 sports for boys and 13 for girls, with two coed spo…

Standing in the L-L

The Lancaster-Lebanon League currently sponsors 14 sports for boys and 13 for girls, with three coed sports (golf, rifle and bowling).

Considering the first girls wrestling team in the state was established in Lancaster, could the L-L be the cutting edge in having a league championship event before it garners PIAA standing? The answer to that is a resounding no.

Although the L-L is all in favor of adding girls wrestling to the seven winter sports with championships, executive director Ron Kennedy said the league’s bylaws mirror the PIAA’s — meaning it would take PIAA approval before the L-L could take action to make girls wrestling an official sport here.

While the number schools offering girls wrestling may seem small, at six, only eight rifle teams were participating in the L-L as a sanctioned sport in 2022, including two from Berks County, Wilson and Governor Mifflin.

“We would definitely support having more opportunities for girls,” Kennedy said. “If we get enough teams, we’ll support it and get an actual official league. But one of the first things that would have to happen, it would have to get official PIAA approval. Once they get approval, that would be the first step.”