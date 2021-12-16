It’s always a fun time when Columbia and Lancaster Catholic get together in sport, and Thursday evening was no exception, as the Crusaders welcomed the Crimson Tide to Berger Gymnasium for some wresting.

The Crusaders made their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opener a successful one, claiming a 43-24 victory over the Tide (1-3 L-L , 1-3 overall). In a match featuring 12 contested bouts, Catholic accepted three forfeits, at 120, 126 and 160, while giving back a forfeit at 138.

Griffin Stefanow (132), Mason McClair (189) and Ben Reigner (215) scored falls for Catholic, while Zach Dresch (152) scored a major decision.

Stoudamire Campbell (145), Chris Sabino (285) and Loudon Rupp (106) pinned their opponents for the Tide.

Both squads skew young. The Tide has no seniors on an 11-man roster, and just two juniors. Their most experienced wrestler is Campbell, a sophomore.

“We’re young, that’s true,” Tide boss Jordan Halter said. “A lot of these guys are experienced, maybe not at the varsity level, but at least with wrestling.”

Catholic (1-0, 1-0) starts just three seniors — all four-year starters — in Eric Howe, Caden Droege and McClair, with juniors Reigner and Stefanow. At the other end of the spectrum, there are five freshmen and one sophomore, Gavin Badger in his second season of varsity.

“They’re all going for 100 career wins,” Catholic coach Eric Droege said of Howe, McClair and his son. “They’re pretty much the leaders in the room. We’ll be practicing, showing some moves and when some of the younger kids don’t quite get it, they’ll stop drilling and go over and help.”

Thursday night was no drill as Stefanow turned Cole Lingafelt with a half, to a fall in 4:53. After a forfeit, Campbell built a 7-0 lead, then finished Clark Salisbury in 1:21.

Dresch used a pair of takedowns, a near-fall and escape to fashion an 8-0 major over Owen Brady. After another forfeit, Caden Droege ground out a 9-2 decision on James Brady, icing the win with a third-period bar-and-wrist combo for three backpionts.

McClair and Reigner used a net 48 seconds in falls over Derek Nell and Joel Ober, opening a 31-12 lead before Chris Sabino got six back with a fall at 285 over Seamus Bohan.

The Tide’s Rupp narrowed the gap to 31-24 with a 51-second fall over Rocco Tirone at 106, but had no more bullets with a no contest at 113 and forfeits, to Howe and Badger, at 120 and 126.

“I think we expected a little bit different result,” Halter said. “Bit it’s a lot better than getting beat by eleven forfeits. It’s not the same team we had last year.”

“I’m ecstatic with how they did,” Eric Droege said of his charges. “They don’t back down. They work hard. They take their lumps.”

And hand out more than they take.