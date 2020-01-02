Lampeter-Strasburg graduated a lot of talent — and near-guaranteed points — from the upperweight section of its 2019 L-L Section Two wrestling championship lineup.
Fortunately, a lot of experience remained in the middleweights.
The Pioneers (2-0 league, 2-0 overall) swept from 132 through 152 Thursday evening in Mount Joy — scoring 22 unanswered points — greeting the new year with a 41-29 victory over Donegal.
“We’re really focused,” said Arik Harnish, a junior in his third year of varsity, whose major decision at ‘32 triggered the winning run.
“It’s a whole different mindset (from last year). We talk about how we have a target on our backs,” said senior Riley Eckman, who followed Harnish with a fall.
“We went into this match looking for bonus points,” Eckman said.
And the Pioneers found them.
L-S won seven of the 12 contested bouts and picked up a forfeit at 285, scoring bonus points in six of the seven victories.
In addition to Eckman’s fall, L-S got six from Owen Witmer at 145 and Hector Colon at 152, Colon’s fall clinching the victory.
With the evening opening at 195, the Pioneers and Indians (3-1, 3-1) split decisions with Garret Blake prevailing for Donegal at ‘95 and Logan Bradley rallying for a win at 220.
The Indians forfeited to Zac Shelley at heavyweight, giving L-S a lead it would not relinquish.
The best-laid plans of the Indians came a cropper at 106 when Ethan Herr re-injured his shoulder, defaulting to Conner Erb.
The Pioneers forfeited to Jansen Flohr at 113 before Hunter Erb scored a major decision at 120 for a 19-9 L-S advantage.
The injury bug bit L-S at 126 when Michael Al Saqqa dislocated his elbow, causing him to default to Wendall Jonas — pulling the Tribe to 19-15, as close as it would come.
The ensuing 30-minute delay for medical intercession let the air out of any momentum either team may have established.
Harnish, and Eckman, reinflated it for the Pioneers.
“First of all, everyone was like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ ” said Harnish.
“(Then) we had a team meeting, put our heads together. After we started running, we just got on a roll.”
“We knew, if we lost our focus after Michael got hurt, it wouldn’t sit with us right,” Eckman said.
“We had to get back in there and, you know, just keep pushing, pushing, pushing.”
Pushing their way past the first of six league matches the next three weeks, including key confrontations at Garden Spot and Manheim Central.