The individual post season begins today with the majority of the L-L League’s 3A wrestlers gathered at Hempfield High School. The rest join Berks County’s 3A programs at Governor Mifflin.
The L-L’s seven 2A programs will take to the mats at Central Dauphin East High School.
Here’s a look at the local field.
Class 3A, at Hempfield
With five returning champions and six No. 1 seeds it’s Central Dauphin’s world.
106 — Solanco’s Dominic Flatt and Manheim Township’s Josh Hillard are seeded second and third behind CD’s Matt Repos.
113 — Township’s Aliazer Alicea and Hempfield’s Gio Luciano are the top two seeds.
120 — Big surprise here — or not, if one’s been paying attention — Manheim Central’s three-time champion Will Betancourt drops in here and picks up the No. 1 seed.
126 — L-S’s Arik Harnish is seeded second behind CD’s Josh Miller.
132 — Hempfield’s Reagan Lefevre is top seeded, ahead of Penn Manor’s Ty Grassel.
138 — Solanco’s Ronnie Fulton draws the second spot behind CD’s Bryce Buckman.
145 — The L-L goes 1-2-3 with Manheim’s Conner Zeamer, E-town’s Bobby Walters and Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman.
152 — CD’s Tye Weathersby got the nod ahead of Penn Manor’s Colt Barley with Warwick’s Haydn Shreiner third.
160 — Hempfield’s Ian Edwards earned the top seed. Mason Ober of Donegal, Penn Manor’s Kole Marley and E-town’s Cole Rice are seeded 2 through 4.
170 — McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher is the top seed. For another shot at him Township’s No. 3 seed Cade Clancy will have to get through Milton Hershey’s Jacob McMillen.
182 —Penn Manor’s Nick Baker drew the top seed over CD’s returning champion Timmy Smith. Donegal’s William Small looks to move up from his No. 3 seed.
195 — Donegal’s Garrett Blake is the second seed behind CD’s defending champion Jackson Talbot.
220 — Warwick’s Matt Wooley drew the No. 2 seed behind CD’s defending champ Marques Holton.
285 — Milton Hershey freshman Denzel Okyere-Darko is the No. 1 seed with L-S’s Zac Shelley second, Warwick’s Hayden Benner third and Solanco’s Nate Neuhauser fourth.
Class 3A at Governor Mifflin
106 — CV’s Trenton Ruble is the top seed.
120 — Lebanon freshman Griffin Gonzalez is seeded second behind Daniel Boone’s Chase Stehman.
126 — Top seeded Mason Casey of Garden Spot could be challenged by Cocalico’s No. 2-seed Todd Fritz.
132 — Cocalico’s Grant Swann and Ephrata’s Austin Brass are the top two seeds.
138 — Spot’s Josh Groff, a two-time champion, is seeded second behind Oley Valley’s Travis Lambert.
145 — Ephrata’s second-seeded Kayde Althouse and Spot’s Gunner Gehr meet in the semis for a shot at No. 1 seed J.T. Hogan of Boone
170 — Ephrata’s James Ellis could make his mark after drawing the top seed. Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger is seeded third.
220 — Defending champion Dustin Swanson of Garden Spot and returning runner-up T.J. Moore of Cedar Crest have developed a bit of a rivalry, which they will renew here.
285 — Exeter’s Robbie Unruh and Conrad Weiser’s Adam Kase are favorites, but don’t sleep on Spot’s Charles Martin, 3rd at 285.
Class 2A at CD East
106 — Annville-Cleona’s Ethan Missimer is the top seed. Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman is seeded third.
113 — Returning runner-up Matt Inman of A-C and Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe are seeded first and second.
126 — Brandywine Heights’ Noah Frack makes the big jump after winning at 106 with Elco’s Trenton Brubaker seeded second.
132 — Northern Lebanon’s Brandon Breidegan is the No. 2 seed behind Middletown’s returning 113-pound champion Luke Fegley.
138 — Northern Lebanon’s Kayden Clark is No. 2 behind Hamburg’s Dalton Gimbor.
145 — Octorara’s Michael Trainor is the No. 3 seed behind Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor.
152 — Perhaps scouting the landscape beyond this weekend, Bishop McDevitt’s Tyler Martin has opted to bump up from 145 where he spent most of the year.
Northern Lebanon’s defending champion Nick Winters is seeded second.
160 — Catholic’s Mason McClair is seeded second behind Camp Hill’s returning runner-up Max Delaye.