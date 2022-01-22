While it’s the final week of the Lancaster-Lebanon League dual meet season, it is not, by a long shot, the end of the wrestling season. In fact, there are some who will tell you the season is only beginning. They wouldn’t be wrong.

While the last six weeks of the season will be consumed with District Three and PIAA tournaments, both team and individual, this week will see championships decided across the league’s three sections.

It will see teams lock in their place in the District Three power ratings.

It will see the return of the L-L League tournament, back for its 28th edition, Friday and Saturday at Manheim Township High School.

But before that, Township will be the locale of the, apparently, not-so-decisive Section One match of the season as Hempfield comes to Neffsville on Wednesday. It’s a match that, admittedly, lost much of its sparkle when the Blue Streaks dropped back-to-back matches with Conestoga Valley and Cocalico this past week.

Hempfield, the two-time defending section champion, comes in 6-0 in the section, 12-1 overall, and hasn’t been tested in league play. In 10 of their 12 victories, the Black Knights’ average victory margin has been 39.2 points.

Their three closest matches are a 39-28 victory over Chambersburg the opening weekend of the season, a 40-31 win over Skyline (Va.) last Saturday in the semifinals of the American High School Division of the Virginia Duals and a 40-25 loss to Great Bridge (Va.) in the championship match.

While Hempfield’s lineup has been relatively steady all season, the lineup for the Blue Streaks (4-2, 10-4) has recently had the stability of nitroglycerin. Often with consequential results.

Meanwhile, in Section Two, Elizabethtown and Garden Spot, each at 5-1 in the section, appear headed for a shared championship, the second shared title in as many years and third since 2013. Not a fait accompli, however, as the Bears host Ephrata on Wednesday while the Spartans host Lampeter-Strasburg.

With a trip to Annville-Cleona on tap for Wednesday, Northern Lebanon has its 10th consecutive Section Three title in its grasp, with the Dutchmen hoping to force a share.

Action pivots to the L-L Championships, starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Nine returning champions are in the mix of 29 returning medal-winners from the 2021 tournament – slimmed down because of COVID-19 concerns – where just four place-winners were recognized.

Leading the pack of returning champs are two-time champions Reagan LeFevre of Hempfield and Griffin Gonzalez of Lebanon.

Gonzalez, a junior who was voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the 2021 tournament, is halfway to becoming just the sixth four-time champion in the history of the championships.

With a win, LeFevre, who placed third as a freshman, would become the 19th three-time champion. LeFevre returns to defend his 145-pound title, with a strong challenge from Conestoga Valley’s Keaton Fischer, while Gonzalez is making the big jump from 138 to 160.

Other returning champions, and their 2021 weight class, include Township’s Kaedyn Williams (106), Kamdyn Williams (113), Josh Hillard (120) Aliazer Alicea (126) and Kevin Olavarria (152); Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr (132) and Hempfield’s Dylan Bard (160). Bard, who also placed third and eighth in his career, is on a potential collision course with Olavarria as both have competed at 172.

Hillard, a runner-up in 2020, will be shooting for his third straight final, as will Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe (120) – who also placed fifth in 2019 – and Solanco’s Jared Fulton (126).

In addition to Howe and Fulton, returning runners-up include CV’s Fischer (138) and Octorara’s Mike Trainor (145), both three-time medalists; two-time medalists Mason McClair (172) of Lancaster Catholic and Jose Garcia III (215) of McCaskey, and E-town’s Jake Rudy (152).

Team-wise, the Blue Streaks will look to defend their title, with the expected challenge of 2020 champion Hempfield and Northern Lebanon. With the way talent is spread out across the league’s 25 teams, the potential for one, or more, interlopers to crash the title party is significant.

Friday’s wrestling will run through the completion of the championship quarterfinals and three rounds of wrestlebacks. Action picks up again Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, fourth-round of consolations and consolation semifinals.

Medal matches for third through seventh begin at 1:15 p.m. with the presentation of Book Scholarships, induction of Hall of Fame honorees and presentation of section championship trophies set for 3 p.m.

The championship finals begin at 3:30 p.m.

