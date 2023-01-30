Cleaning up an item or two from the weekend’s L-L League wrestling championships at Manheim Township.

Now you see them, now you don’t

Two wrestlers who qualified for Saturday’s semifinals were no-shows when wrestling began at 11 a.m.

Penn Manor senior 189-pounder Teagan Rogers, who enlisted in the Armed Forces last year, withdrew from the tournament in order to fulfill a military obligation on Saturday. As semifinal forfeitures qualify for no worse than a sixth-place medal, should they choose to take the losses accrued, Rogers’ coach Brandon Vernalli accepted the medal on his behalf.

Manheim Township junior 121-pounder Kamdyn Williams aggravated a hand injury during Friday’s wrestling and forfeited his semifinal. Unlike Rogers, Williams opted not to take the ensuing losses and forfeited his spot on the medals stand.

A stunning turn in the semis further rocked the Comets. Junior 114-pounder Gavin Boland, the No. 2 seed at the weight, was injured in his match with Manheim Central’s Braxton Keiffer.

Looking to turn Keiffer in the second period of a scoreless match, Boland went to his bread-and-butter pinning combination, the Merkel, or Oklahoma Ride. In that move, the offensive wrestler interlaces his near leg with the opponent’s, locks around the body and rolls the opponent to his back.

It’s a move with a large upside for the offensive wrestler, but not this time. As Boland initiated the roll through, he stopped, let out a scream and fell to his back. A brief examination determined he had injured his right knee – the interlaced leg. He was taken to Orthopedics Associates Urgent Care for further evaluation and no update was available Saturday night.

What are the odds?

Friday night, in the round of 16 of the 172-pound weight class, Solanco’s Blaine Plastino pinned Sergio Garcia of Donegal in 2:23. Saturday afternoon, in the seventh-place match, Plastino pinned Garcia again. Nothing new there, happens almost all the time in rematches. Except, the fall time was, again, 2:23!

Looking ahead

Power Rating qualification for the District Three Team Championship closed Saturday night. Administrative cleanup has delayed the release of the official pairings and brackets for the moment. What appears to be true is six L-L teams – five in Class 3A and one in 2A – have qualified for this week’s tournament.

Unofficially, based on where teams stood at the time qualifying closed, the pairings could look like this: In 3A, Central Dauphin, Wilson, Cumberland Valley and Elco will host preliminary and quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. with the winners of first-round matches squaring off immediately following.

At CD, the Rams likely face Carlisle on one mat. Elizabethtown and Spring Grove meet on the other. At Wilson, the Bulldogs face Manheim Central while Hempfield squares off with Central York. It’s an all-Mid Penn affair at Cumberland Valley, with the Eagles matched against Red Land and Boiling Springs taking on Gettysburg. Elco rolls out the welcome mat for fellow L-L mate Conestoga Valley, with Chambersburg and Lower Dauphin on the second mat.

Those remaining eight teams gather at Spring Grove Thursday at 5 p.m., with Tuesday’s winning teams meeting in the semifinals and Tuesday’s losers looking to extend their consolation quest to Saturday’s championship and consolation finals at Cumberland Valley, at 1 p.m.

The 2A tournament starts tonight with four wrestle-in matches, all at 6 p.m., as Biglerville hosts Bermudian Springs, Eastern York hosts Hamburg, Trinity hosts Tulpehocken and Upper Dauphin welcomes Newport.

The two top-seeded teams, Berks Catholic and West Perry, host Wednesday’s quarterfinal, semifinal and wrestleback matches, beginning at 6 p.m. At Berks Catholic, the Bermudian-Biglerville winner gets the Saints while the Hamburg-Eastern winner draws Bishop McDevitt. At West Perry, the Mustangs meet the Trinity-Tulpe winner while Northern Lebanon gets the survivor of the Newport- Upper Dauphin match.

At both sites, the winning teams meet in the follow-up for a spot in Saturday’s finals. Meanwhile, the losing teams battle for a spot in the third-place match. Both of those are at Cumberland Valley, beginning at 3:30 p.m.