Will Betancourt didn’t seem to be a wrestler who had just accomplished what few local wrestlers have accomplished.
Manheim Central’s senior star had just won his fourth career L-L League championship, only the fifth wrestler in the 26-year history of the tournament to do so.
His demeanor said he’d been stymied in his pursuit by a defeat.
And, perhaps, it was a defeat of sorts for a wrestler who has set a pretty high bar for himself, his tunnel vision driving him towards the state tournament five weeks from now.
Before Saturday’s 126-pound championship match Betancourt had faced Lampeter-Strasburg junior Arik Harnish five times.
Not one had gone the distance as Betancourt won on three technical falls and two falls.
It’s likely that Harnish’s subtle, but effective defense early in the match Saturday kept it from a quick conclusion.
As Betancourt worked to improve his deep, first-period armbar by coming out perpendicular to leverage Harnish over, Harnish trapped Betancourt’s trailing ankle in a tight leg scissors, keeping him doing any damage.
It was Harnish’s saving grace in a 10-3 Betancourt victory.
That Betancourt couldn’t get out from bottom in the third period was as much a testament to Harnish’s skill with the crossface cradle as it was this little known fact.
Betancourt was eight days beyond a meniscus procedure, the layoff costing precious cardio work.
By the end of the afternoon Betancourt’s disposition had brightened as he clutched the D. Kenneth Ober trophy awarded to the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
District Three Teams
The wrestling schedule swings away from individual competition as the District Three Team Championships get underway tonight.
Hempfield is one of eight Lancaster-Lebanon teams that have qualified for the championships — five in Class 3A and three in 2A.
Action begins in 3A Tuesday night with first round and quarterfinal matches at four sites.
Hempfield (13-4), the No. 5 seed, and 13th-seeded Penn Manor (11-4) are in a pod hosted by fourth-seeded Cumberland Valley (11-4). Hempfield meets No. 12 York Suburban (15-5) while the Comets take on the host Eagles. The winners then square off in the second match.
No. 7 Garden Spot (9-1) and No. 15 Donegal (10-2) are at second-seeded Central Dauphin (14-1) with the Indians meeting CD while the Spartans face No. 10 Chambersburg (11-5).
No. 16 Solanco (9-3) faces top-seeded Gettysburg (17-0) at Gettysburg.
Class 2A begins tonight with No. 8 Elco (16-4) hosting No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (10-5) in first-round action while No. 11 Annville-Cleona (8-4) travels to sixth-seeded West Perry (13-4).
The 2A quarterfinals and semifinals are Wednesday. Third seed Northern Lebanon (10-1) draws the Annville-West Perry winner in one quarterfinal at Boiling Springs.
The Elco-McDevitt winner draws top seed and defending champion Hamburg (14-0) at Hamburg.