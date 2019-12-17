Hempfield wrestling coach Shane Mack fondly refers to his youthful squad — largely sophomores and freshmen — as “puppies.”
Tuesday night in Landisville, one week after wrestling Solanco to a 36-36 tie, broken in Hempfield’s favor on criteria, it was the big dogs, his upperclassmen, whose bite was as lethal as their bark.
The Black Knights (2-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, 4-0 overall) won six of the first seven bouts and never trailed in a 42-21 L-L victory over defending section champion Conestoga Valley.
Falls from senior Ian Edwards and junior Russell Hanes at 160 and 182 sparked a 19-0 run from 160-195 that put the Black Knights in the driver’s seat.
Junior Gio Luciano iced the win with a decision at 113.
“We were ready for this match, coming off last year,” Edwards said, referring to CV’s 32-31, last-bout-of-the-night victory last winter.
“We kind of felt like we were going to put it to them.”
“In matches like this you have to be at your best when your best is needed,” Buckskins coach Trent Turner said.
“They were (ready). We weren’t. Simply put.”
Youth had its moment for the Knights as well, as sophomore Reagan Lefever (fall at 138) and freshman Grant Hoover (decision at 145) kicked off the evening.
Tayler Sheaffer’s fall put the Buckskins (1-1, 2-3) on the scoreboard at 152, the Bucks’ last points for a while.
Sophomore Dylan Bard had a major decision sandwiched between the falls from Edwards and Hanes as the Knights built momentum.
“They got the momentum,” Turner said, “and their teammates coming after fed on that.
“That’s what we needed to happen for us. When (the Knights) were on their heels a little bit, we weren’t pouncing on opportunities.”
Junior Gordie Hoover pounced on his opportunities, scoring four- and five-point takedowns out of double underhooks for a 12-6 victory at 195 that capped the run.
Leo Marente (220) and Mukhammed Karayev (285) pulled CV closer with back-to-back decisions.
But Braden Edwards scored a tech fall at 106 to blunt CV’s momentum and Luciano used four takedowns to turn back Trenton Ruble 8-5 at 113.
Caleb Shultz got the Knights’ last points with a fall at 120 before CV’s Keaton Fischer, with fall at 126, and Cameron Kistler, with a decision at 132, closed the evening.