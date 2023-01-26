MYERSTOWN — The old boxing adage says to take out the champion, you have to knock him out.

Elco dethroned 10-time Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three champion Northern Lebanon 36-33 Wednesday night. Elias Krow (23-7) sealed the hard-fought victory in the penultimate bout of the evening as he reversed Eli Ostermyer (11-13) into a fall at the edge at the final buzzer.

The victory broke the Viking’s 65-match league winning streak and locked up Elco’s first outright section title and third overall. The Raiders shared titles with Columbia and Cocalico in 2002 and with Annville-Cleona in 2009.

“I knew I had to get the pin to win,” said Krow. “I was trying to go for anything to get the pin.”

“Eli really pulled it out of the hat. Literally, at the last second. I’ve got goosebumps,” said coach Ben Moser, whose Raiders improved to 6-0 in the league, 16-0 overall. “Top to bottom, this was a chess match the whole way through.”

The match featured so much bumping and moving, one would’ve thought it was a NASCAR race.

“We had to try to juggle a little bit,” said Viking coach Rusty Wallace Jr. “We have some young inexperienced kids.”

Starting the night at 215, the Vikings (5-1, 13-3) moved Tanner Feagley (15-9) up from 189. The Raiders responded by moving Jordan Mogel (9-9) down from 285. Feagley got the fall in 4:08, but Elco responded with Kyle Miller (18-8), moving up from 215, majoring Hayden Adams (20-9) 11-2.

The Vikings’ Sam Wolford (29-7), who almost never gets a pin, made quick work of Wes Doll (11-14) with an 18-second fall. Raider freshman Ashton Kriss (25-2) responded with a fall over Julian Zaragoza (14-10) at 114.

Northern Lebanon bumped state champion Aaron Seidel (28-0) to 121, where the Raiders forfeited, setting in motion what Moser hoped would be favorable matchups the rest of the way.

Viking senior veteran Owen Lehman (20-9) momentarily spoiled that strategy, claiming a 10-3 victory over sophomore Zane Trostle (25-4), but Steven Rosado (21-7) pinned Tyler Snyder (18-10) and Landen Brubaker (17-3) pinned Vince Battistelli (2-16) to give the Raiders their first lead of the night, 22-21, coming out of 139.

Scoring seven unanswered third-period points, Elco’s Sam Bechtel (12-5) majored Will Hillegas (6-13) at 145, 11-3, and Mitchell Frederick (17-8) majored Kyle Hitz (2-8) 11-1 at 152, opening a 30-21 lead.

Moser sent sophomore Jonathan Fisher (1-5) out to face Conor Leonard (228) at 160, saving Krow for 172. Leonard pinned in 1:08, pulling the Vikings to 30-27.

In a tug of war, Krow led 5-4 after one period, courtesy of a five-point reversal. Another reversal made it 7-2 after two. A simple decision by Krow would’ve meant the best the Vikings could do was tie 33-33, but shaking off an Ostermyer reversal with 15 seconds left, Krow reversed back to Ostermyer’s back.

After a consultation at the scorer’s table as to whether the fall came before or after the horn, it was determined it came before. Victory was Elco’s.

In the final bout of the evening, at 189, the Vikings’ Clayton Erb (25-9) wrapped up Isaiah Angey (17-6) in one minute.

“You can’t fault the effort,” Wallace said. “You just have to learn from your mistakes and we have to move on.

“It’s a life lesson. You get knocked down, you don’t stay down. You get the heck back up and keep moving.”