MYERSTOWN — Bishop McDevitt swept six bouts from 220 to 126 — bonusing in five — and went on to defeat Elco in the first round of the District Three 2A Team championships, 47-27, Monday night at Elco.
The first six matches of a night that started at 145 pounds, see-sawed with the Raiders (16-5) coming out of John Ball’s fall at 195 with a 15-14 lead.
Devyn Clair (14-8) used a third-period escape to prevail over Bailey Beamesderfer (26-7) at 220, 3-2, and the Crusaders (11-5) never trailed again.
Sawyer Morgan (285), Alex Tyson (106), Valor Leynes (113), three-time state medalist Nate Smith (120) and Sounkoun Sissoko (126) followed with falls and the outcome was beyond doubt.
Trenton Brubaker and Keegan Donmoyer closed out with falls at 132 and 138 for the Raiders, who dropped all five of the night’s tossup matches.
“I thought we were better, but we’re not,” said disappointed Raiders coach Chad Miller.
“We actually had more wrestling experience, they’re just better athletes, and it showed.
“I was just hoping that the wrestling experience would pay off, but we didn’t have the right attitude.”
If anything, the Raiders seemed intimidated, even though it was not their first taste of post season action.
“The moment shouldn’t have been too big,” Miller said. “This just seemed like a regular dual meet to me.”
Whatever was going on emotion-wise, on either bench, the Crusaders looked nothing like the team that limped through an 0-5 outing at the Blue Streak Duals 23 days ago.
“We have everybody back,” said coach Mike Nauman. “(That day) we had to take our stud ninth-grader (Riley Robell) to the hospital.
“That cost us three matches. That’s why we had them losses.”
Let the record show they lost by 17, 21, 12, 14 and on tiebreaking criteria, so there could be some validity to Nauman’s point.
Perhaps not so much with his reaction to the situation at 152, where the Raiders declared sophomore Amber Leedom.
With the Diocese of Harrisburg’s strict proscription against males wrestling females, Nauman was obliged to forfeit the match.
“I didn’t like that move they did with the girl,” said Nauman, whose default setting is ‘intense’.
Never mind Leedom was not a late throw in, but had actually competed in the L-L tournament over the weekend. Nauman wasn’t having it.
“In a playoff match?” he said. “That’s not a good move when you know you can’t beat somebody, and you do that.”
Leedom’s six offset the five points earned on a tech fall from the Crusaders other state medalist, Tyler Martin.
Michael Torres came from down 6-2 after two periods to defeat Collin Minto 9-7 in sudden victory at 160.
But Justin Piper (11-6) easily took a tossup from Patrick Gibble at 170, 10-5 and Robell got a fall at 182.
West Perry 64, Annville-Cleona 12
The host Mustangs (14-4) took eight of the eleven contested bouts, and collected three forfeits to advance to Wednesday’s 2A quarterfinal match with Northern Lebanon.
The Dutchmen (8-5) won two of the first three bouts and three of the first seven with Seth Jamison (220) scoring a fall and Dan Tobias (195) and Matthew Inman (120) getting decisions.
Inman’s win was the last of the night as West Perry closed on a 42-0 run.