For one dozen Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers the culmination of a season’s work, the work of a lifetime, comes Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. when the PIAA Class 3A championships begin at Hershey’s Giant Center.

For Marco Tocci, Jared Fulton, Tanner McCracken, Aiden Swann, Griffin Gonzalez, Brett Barbush, Jose Garcia III and Nicholai Brotzman, seniors all, it’s one last opportunity to summit the mountain that is the toughest state wrestling tournament in the United States.

For juniors Kaedyn Williams, Seamus Mack and Kevin Olavarria, it’s an opportunity to burnish their reputations. For freshman Ashton Kriss, it’s a chance to establish a reputation.

It will not be easy. Nothing in wrestling is easy, and the state tournament is always the biggest challenge a wrestler will face.

Here’s a look at their respective weight classes.

107 — In his first trip to states, Elco’s Ashton Kriss (35-6) is first up on Mat One this afternoon with a preliminary round matchup with Gus Smith (27-12) of Spring-Ford. While they have not met before, they share three common opponents, of which Kriss has the better against two.

A victory earns Kriss a berth in the round of 16 opposite Southwest Region champion Tanner Mizenko (38-8). Two of Mizenko’s losses are to 2A challenger Dominic Deputy of Chestnut Ridge, and Central Dauphin’s Thunder Beard, by whom he was pinned in the state team tournament.

114 — Determined to return to the top of the podium after placing third at 113 last season, Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams (20-0), the 2021 106-pound champion, faces challenges at 114 that include returning 106-pound runner-up Luke Willochell (34-2) of Greater Latrobe, potentially in the semifinals, and Haverford’s Cole McFarland (24-5) in the quarterfinals. McFarland placed fifth at 106.

Williams enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed and opens with the winner of the preliminary between Caiden Harbert (28-9) of West Allegheny and Tyson Cook (36-2) of West Scranton. Returning 106-pound champion Nathan Desmond (37-1) of Bethlehem Catholic is the No. 1 seed.

120 — Falling one win short of qualifying for a medal at 106 in ’22 — in his third year of wrestling — Warwick’s Marco Tocci (35-5) returns with his sights clearly set on the podium. Obstructing that view is a round of 16 match against Ryan Klingensmith (35-4) of Kiski Area, the Southwest champion. Klingensmith enters the tournament with 20 pins, three technical falls and eight major decision victories.

A win earns Tocci a match in the quarterfinals with Christian Horvath (34-3) of Bethlehem Freedom, the Northeast champion. One of Horvath’s three losses is to Manheim Township’s Kamdyn Williams, 9-6, in the Central Dauphin Duals. They are all bracketed with top-seeded Cael Nasdeo (32-5) of Williamsport, who placed sixth at 113 and was runner-up to Kaedyn Williams in ’21.

127 — To the casual observer, Hempfield’s Seamus Mack’s round of 16 pairing with Sam Staab (32-8) of Erie Prep appears to be a tossup, with a slight edge to Mack. A win there earns Mack (33-6), who placed eighth last year at 126, a quarterfinal date with Eren Sement (37-3) of Council Rock North, the No. 2 seed. Sement placed third at 106 last year.

They are bracketed with Nazareth’s Tahir Parkins (24-2), who lost to Warwick’s Nico Tocci, 2-1, in the blood round at 113 last year. The top seed is two-time state champion (120 in ’22, 106 in ’20; third at 113 in ’21) Vince Kilkeary (25-0) of Greater Latrobe.

133 — Back for another shot after going 1-2 at 132 last year, Solanco’s Jared Fulton gets a tough draw as the fifth-seeded regional champion, paired with Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre (33-8) in the round of 16. McIntyre, who placed fifth at 113 in ’21, lost to Manheim Township’s Kam Williams in last year’s quarterfinals before being eliminated from the tournament.

A win there gets Fulton a quarterfinal match with Gavin Sheridan (43-2) of Boyertown. Thomas Jefferson sophomore Maddox Shaw (41-2) is the No. 1 seed and tops their bracket.

138 — In his first state tournament start, Ephrata’s Tanner McCracken (21-5) has a preliminary round match with Jake Neill (36-4) from Central Bucks South. The winner draws State College’s defending champion Pierson Manville (29-2).

Manville isn’t the only state champion in the weight class as returning 126-pound champion Dalton Perry (40-5) of Central Mountain sits in the bottom half of the bracket. Manville defeated Perry 3-0 for the Northwest Region title and 1-0 for the District Six title. Bracketed with Perry is Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath (34-1), third at 132, who defeated Perry 1-0 in the state duals.

145 — The first match of the tournament for Cocalico’s Aiden Swann is a rematch as he faces Brandon Carr (40-3) of Sun Valley, the Southeast runner-up. Swann (34-4), who went 1-2 in the ’22 tournament, lost 7-1 to Carr in the finals of the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament in December.

They are paired with top-seeded Mac Church (32-2) of Waynesburg Central, a two-time returning champion (132 in ’22, 120 in ’21) who also placed third at 106 as a freshman. In the loaded bottom half of the bracket Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos (47-3) hungers for another shot at Church, who bested him 3-1 for the title at 132 and, in 2020, 1-0 for third at 106.

152 — After placing seventh at 152 in 2022 Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (39-4) had designs on moving up on the podium. Which is still a possibility, but will be an accomplishment in a weight class that holds returning runner-up (at 160) Ryan Garvick (46-3) of Central Dauphin, Lucas Kapusta (35-3) of Hempfield (District Seven), fifth at 145, and Altoona’s Luke Sipes (38-3) fifth at 152, in his half of the draw.

With a winnable preliminary round match with Dan Hansbury (31-7) of Neshaminy, Gonzalez would face Sipes in the round of 16. Up top, West Allegheny’s reigning 145-pound champion Ty Watters (35-0) is the No. 1 seed, bracketed with Michael Duggan (36-4) of Boiling Springs, a two-time 2A bronze medalist at 152, and Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti (32-5), fifth at 152 in ’22, seventh at 145 in ’21.

160 — Back at states for a second shot, one weight class lower, Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (41-4) opens against James Spindler (35-4) of Pittston, with a quarterfinal match with West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor (34-2) to the winner. Taylor placed fourth at 160 in ’22.

The power rests in the lower half of the bracket with Andrew Harmon (39-6) of Bethlehem Catholic, seventh at 138 in ’21 and returning 152-pound champion Dylan Evans (33-4) of Chartiers Valley. Taylor has beaten Evans three times in four meetings this season, 2-1 in the tiebreak for the Powerade bronze medal, 4-2 in a dual meet and 3-2 UTB for the Southwest Region title. Evans’ lone win, 3-2, came in the District Seven South Section finals.

172 — His quest for a state medal derailed by an injury in the wrestlebacks in 2022, McCaskey’s Kevin Olavarria (34-0), the No. 2 seed, is back for another shot as he meets the winner of the preliminary between Jared Karabinus (30-10) of Bethlehem Freedom and Mark Gray (28-5) of Kiski Area.

Looking to the semifinals, should he advance, Olavarria would face the winner between Dominic Wheatley (37-3) of Nazareth and Matt Furman (36-5) of Canon-McMillan. Furman was fourth at 172 last year. The top seed is defending champion and three-time finalist Rocco Welsh (39-0) of Waynesburg Central. In the 2022 round of 16, Welsh pinned Olavarria in 1:59.

215 — Returning after placing eighth in ’22, McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III (36-0) is the No. 3 seed and draws the preliminary winner between Rhoan Woodrow (24-9) of Meadville and Dominic DeMeno (33-6) of Pottsgrove.

Garcia is bracketed with Dillon Bechtold (43-2) of Owen J. Roberts, fifth at 172, and Connor Jacobs (36-4) of Armstrong, seventh at 172, who meet in the quarterfinals. The top seed is Nazareth’s Sammy Sasso (23-0), the returning champion at 189, who also placed seventh at 172 in ’21.

285 — Making his state tournament debut, and valedictory, Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (34-3) meets Peyton Kearns (10-5) of Mifflin County in the round of 16. Kearns missed the first month and a half of the season.

The winner of that match gets two-time 285-pound finalist and 2022 state champion Sean Kinney (31-0) of Nazareth. The No. 2 seed, and only other medalist in the bracket, is State College’s Nick Pavelechko (29-4), who has pinned Kearns twice, in the District Six finals and Northwest Region finals.