It was a good night to keep it 100, Friday at the L-L Wrestling Tournament.
And a good night keep at it ‘til the end. And beyond.
Three wrestlers claimed their 100th career victories as the 26th edition of the league championships got under way at Manheim Township.
Ephrata’s Kayde Althouse rolled up Blake Taddei of Cocalico in 1:02 in the Round of 16 at 145 pounds.
A little later, at 182, Penn Manor’s Nick Baker flattened Mason Ellingsworth of Octorara in 1:36 to join the Century Club.
Garden Spot’s Josh Groff joined them later in the evening, in the quarterfinals at 138, taking the measure of Lancaster Catholic’s Mason McClair, 9-6.
First night upsets gave lie to the seedings as five favored wrestlers found themselves on the long end of their outcome.
A pair of unseeded wrestlers, Annville-Cleona’s Noah Safford and Ephrata’s Deric Hoover, struck the first blows, in the round of 16.
Safford ousted fourth-seeded Bobby Walters of Elizabethtown at 152, 6-5, reversing Walters in the third period and holding on to his advantage after Walters escaped.
At 285, Hoover pinned fourth-seeded Paul Orner of Octorara in 3:37.
Neither Safford or Hoover survived the quarterfinals, where things really got interesting.
Down 2-1 to third-seeded Owen Rohrer of Penn Manor after one period at 138, Warwick’s David Wooley rode Rohrer the entire second period.
“I tried to work an armbar,” said Wooley, the No. 6 seed. “He was tough and I couldn’t really throw anything.”
Executing a switch seven seconds into the third period, Wooley took the lead , 3-2.
“My arms were getting tired,” he said. “I tried to stick it out, and I did.”
He did indeed, eventually controlling Rohrer for all but seven seconds of the final four minutes.
At 170, Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger, the No. 7 seed, see-sawed with E-town’s second-seeded Cole Rice.
The first period ended 3-3 and Bearinger took a 4-3 lead into the third period. Where things got interesting.
Rice reversed to open the third period, but was warned for stalling.
Bearinger picked up a stall point and took a 7-5 lead on a reversal with 45 seconds left.
“The third period, I was dead,” Bearinger said. “I was just trying to hang on as best I can.”
Rice picked up a stall point and escaped, late, to force overtime.
In sudden victory, Bearinger got in on a single, improving it to a cradle. “I just had to go for it,” he said. “I set it up, and it was there.”
Lebanon’s Jaden Deitzler, the No. 11 seed at 220, came off the deck to pin Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmonn in the round of 16, then doubled his money in the quarters, defeating third-seeded Bailey Beamesderfer of Elco, 4-3 on a late reversal.
Beamesderfer had pinned Deitzler over the holidays in a dual meet tournament.
Hempfield holds the first-night lead in the race for the team title, 142-116.5 over second-place Garden Spot.
With a great first night Warwick is a surprising third, leading fourth-place Penn Manor by a point and a half — 95.5-94.
Conestoga Valley rounds out the top five with 92 points.
Wrestling resumes today at 11 a.m. the finals are set for 3:30 p.m.