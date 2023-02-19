Here’s a look at how the Lancaster-Lebanon League performed at the District Three 2A Section Two tournament at Central Dauphin East, and a look back at the 3A Section Two at Hempfield.

Led by eight wrestlers from Northern Lebanon, the L-L League will be represented by 19 athletes at this coming weekend’s District Three Class 2A tournament, again at CD East.

The top six place finishers from each weight class at sectionals earned the opportunity to continue their season at least one more week. Six from Annville-Cleona, four from Columbia and one from Lancaster Catholic will join the Vikings’ contingent.

Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel and Columbia’s James Brady qualified as champions of their respective weight classes, with Seidel winning at 107 in a fall over Chase Homan of Hamburg, and Brady defeating Ricardo Tinoco of Berks Catholic 2-1 at 160.

Offense was a precious commodity between Brady and Tinoco as they traded escapes in the second and third periods. Overtime loomed when Tinoco, who had been warned for stalling late in the second period, was hit for stalling again with 36 seconds left, delivering the winning point for Brady.

Four others were denied in the finals: the Vikings trio of Sam Wolford, Julian Zaragoza and Clayton Erb, plus Catholic’s Gavin Badger.

In his first sectional final, at 114, Wolford lost to Brayden Hartranft of Berks Catholic 4-2 on a takedown in sudden victory. Zaragoza was majored by Berks Catholic’s Gunner Maciejewski, 10-0, at 121. Erb lost by fall to Jakob Gilfoil of Bishop McDevitt at 189.

Down 7-5 to Jonathan McQuillen of Tulpehocken after one period in the semifinals at 139, Badger scored an escape to open the second period, later taking McQuillen down to the fall that advanced him to the finals. In the finals Schuylkill Valley’s Ian Vitalo denied Badger the title with a 12-4 major decision.

Columbia’s Loudon Rupp (114) and Stud Campbell (145), Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music (160) and Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (127) and Conor Leonard (152) placed third.

Rupp outscored Jacob Greiss of Brandywine Heights 9-0 in the last 1:08 of the match for a 17-9 victory. Campbell built a 7-0 lead on Annville’s Oliver Carey before securing a fall in 4:06. Defeated by James Brady in the semifinals, Music pinned Quin DeCavalcante of Camp Hill for third.

Lehman shutout Joshua Tlumach of Middletown, 6-0. Leonard, who posted his 100th career victory over Columbia’s Owen Brady in the consi semis, 4-0, escaped at the start of the third period and made that lone point stand up in a 1-0 victory over Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie of A-C in the bronze-medal match.

In addition to Carey and Gonzalez-Allie, the Dutchmen’s Cael Harter (133) and Viking’s Eli Ostermayer (172) placed fourth. A-C’s Oliver Funck (107) and Columbia’s Owen Brady (152) placed fifth. The Vikings’ Hayden Adams (285) and A-C’s Landon Hostetter (139) nabbed the final qualifying spots at their respective weights.

Upset? Who’s upset?

Every year prior to the sectional tournaments coaches get together to determine the seedings for their respective tournaments.

While these seeding meetings were occasionally contentious affairs in the past, improvements like the introduction of the average points per bout (APB) rating reduced the rancor and smoothed the path to getting — in theory — the best wrestlers on to the next level of competition.

Then the wrestling would start.

Saturday, at Hempfield, the blood bath began in the round of 16 — really the round of 12, becuase District Three limits participation to 12 wrestlers per weight class.

Manheim Central’s Jake Hess, the No. 12 seed and final qualifier at the weight, pinned fifth-seeded Andrew Smith of Solanco at 139. Eleventh-seeded Vince Hernandez of Hempfield ambushed No. 6 seed Justin McCauley of Solanco 5-1 at 152.

And Donegal’s Daniel Viselli, the 10th seed at 215, embarked on a fun day of exceeding expectations, pinning Rayshawn Johnson of Susquehanna Township, the seventh seed, in the Round of 16. He wasn’t done.

He pinned second seeded Bradley Candy of Elizabethtown in the quarterfinals, then outlasted No. 3 seed Tyler Quinter of Milton Hershey, 11-9, in the semifinals before reality set in, pinned by McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III in the championship.

After Hess blew up the top half of the 139 bracket, Palmyra’s 10th-seeded Aaron Andrew scrambled the bottom half in the quarterfinals, taking out No. 2 seed Landon Keller of Donegal in a major way, 15-1.

This just after Manheim Township’s Zach Landis, seeded seventh at 133, ushered second-seeded Nathan Thomas of Elizabethtown out of the championship bracket, 6-4.

Viselli, it should be pointed out, was the outlier on a day when the moment in the sun for most upset winners was cruelly brief.

Hess and Hernandez lost in the quarterfinals, Landis and Andrew in the semifinals. Of the four, only Landis survived to qualify for the District Three/Southcentral Region championships this weekend at Spring Grove, placing fourth. Ironically, he was defeated in the consi final by Thomas, 9-2, who won three straight wrestleback matches to get to the bronze-medal match.

Milestones

In addition to Conor Leonard getting his 100th career victory over the weekend, the Century Club welcomed Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon in Saturday’s quarterfinals, when he pinned David Isidro of Milton Hershey.

Solanco’s Jared Fulton and Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman stand on the doorstep, each with 99 wins, and should join the club Friday at Spring Grove.

• Sports correspondent Dave Byrne covers Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.