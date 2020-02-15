In the face of a Central Dauphin tsunami, Lancaster County wrestlers did well for themselves Saturday in the District Three 3A Section Two tournament at Hempfield.
Crowning seven champions and advancing 11 wrestlers to next weekend’s District Three/Southcentral Region championships at Spring Grove, the Rams nearly lapped the field scoring 263.5 points.
Hempfield was the next closest team with 184. Lampeter-Strasburg (165.5), Penn Manor (161.5) and Solanco (143) rounded out the top five and it was Penn Manor wrestlers who stopped CD from a 9-for-9 finals sweep.
The Comets Colt Barley provided the most exciting, hair-standing-on-end match of the day as he defeated CD’s returning champion Tye Weathersby for the 152-pound title.
Barley led 2-1 after two periods and 3-1 late when, out of a sustained scramble, Weathersby tied the match with 16 seconds left.
In the one minute overtime, Barley nearly connected on a double leg, taking Weathersby to the mat, but was unable to finish as Weathersby controlled his bottom hand.
Weathersby rode Barley out in the first 30-second tiebreak, then escaped from Barley in the second 30.
But he made a mental mistake, thinking the match was over. It wasn’t, and Barley quickly struck for a takedown.
“I was always taught never stop wrestling until you hear the whistle,” Barley said. “I didn’t hear the whistle. I took the shot I was hoping for.”
Warned for stalling in regulation, Barley surrendered a stall point for not returning Weathersby to the mat and it was on to the ultimate tie break, tied at 5-5.
Weathersby again chose top and while returning Barley to the mat after a standup, did not separate his hands. The penalty point gave Barley a 6-5 victory, and his first section title.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure it happened,” said Barley. “It kind of sucks to win on a locked hands, but it is what it is.”
Locked in a 1-1 match, late, with CD’s returning champ Timmy Smith, Nick Baker got in on a single leg shot with 21 seconds left, taking Smith to the mat.
“I already had his legs trapped under me,” Baker said, “so I had to get my one arm free and wrap it around.”
Which he did. With the lead, Baker added a penalty point when Smith applied an illegal — defensive — full nelson, winning the 182-pound title, his first after two runner-up finishes.
Earlier, the Comets Dylan Coleman and Manheim Central’s Conner Zeamer packed a lot of action into 97 seconds.
Zeamer countered Coleman’s initial double leg shot, hitting an elevator and flipping Coleman to his back for a 5-point move.
After 19 seconds of terror, Coleman fought off his back, scrambling into a double leg position.
Lesson learned, he dropped his hips, got the reversal and put Zeamer on his back with a reverse half, changing off to a headlock.
“I came over and locked under his arm,” Coleman said, “then just hopped over.”
The Comet trio were joined atop the medal stand by Manheim Township’s Aliazer Alicea at 113, Hempfield’s Ian Edwards at 160 and McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher at 170.
Alicea topped Hempfield’s Gio Luciano 5-1. Edwards rallied from 4-0 down to defeat Penn Manor’s Kole Marley 7-4.
For Vogelbacher it was his first title after a runner-up finish in 2019.
“I took a pretty hard loss,” he said. “It motivated me.”
Motivating him as well was the fourth meeting of the season with Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy.
Vogelbacher won 15-6 in the dual meet, 7-3 in the L-L finals and 10-5 in the Falcon Invitational finals. This time was the closest yet.
“This time it was a little bit harder to score,” Vogelbacher said of his 6-4 win, “but I ended up coming out on top.”
On top — for the fourth straight year — was where one found Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt as he won his fourth straight sectional title, repeating at 120 pounds with a fall in 1:04 over Solanco’s Jared Fulton.
With two first-period pins and a tech fall, Betancourt spent just under five minutes on the mat for the weekend.
CD got titles from Matt Repos, 13-2 of Township’s Josh Hillard at 103; Josh Miller, 13-1 over L-S’s Arik Harnish at 126; Tyler Faust, 4-3 over Hempfield’s Reagan Lefevre, 4-3 at 132.
The Rams Bryce Buckman survived a furious late rally to defeat the Comets Owen Rohrer at 138, 10-8; Jackson Talbott pinned Donegal’s Garrett Blake at 195; Marques Holton pinned Warwick’s Matt Wooley at 220 and Nathaniel Mosey came from behind to stop L-S’s Zac Shelley, 4-3, at 285.
District Three 3A Section One Championship
Five L-L wrestlers brought home championships at the District Three 3A Section One tournament at Governor Mifflin.
Garden Spot’s Josh Groff and Gunner Gehr won at 138 and 145, respectively.
Conestoga Valley’s Trenton Ruble claimed the title at 106.
Ephrata’s James Ellis won at 170 and Cedar Crest’s T. J. Moore brought home the gold at 220.
Groff topped Oley Valley’s Travis Lambert, 6-1. After defeating Ephrata’s Kayde Althouse 9-6 in the semifinals, Gehr edged Daniel Boone’s J. T. Hogan, 4-3.
Ruble posted a 5-4 victory over Exeter’s Jacob Keller. Ellis outscored Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger 12-8.
Moore escaped with 23 seconds left to unseat defending champion Dustin Swanson of Garden Spot, 1-0.
The Spartans Mason Casey and Alan Perez placed second at 126 and 160, as did Cocalico’s Grant Swann at 132 and CV’s Conrad Dillman at 182.
District Three 2A Section Two Championship
Of eight L-L finalists, Northern Lebanon’s Brandon Breidegan was the only wrestler to mine gold at the 2A sectional at CD East, out-pointing Kyle Vernon of Hamburg, 5-3.
Taking second were Elco’s Trenton Brubaker (126) and Keegan Donmoyer (132), Pequea Valley’s Liam McGinley (106), Annville-Cleona’s Matt Inman (113), Octorara’s Michael Trainor 9145) and Lancaster Catholic’s Mason McClair at 160.
Northern Lebanon’s Nick Winters defaulted to Bishop McDevitt’s Tyler Martin at 152.