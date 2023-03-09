HERSHEY — Nine is fine.

Nine of the baker’s dozen wrestlers the Lancaster-Lebanon League brought to the PIAA Class 3A state championships remained alive in the championship bracket at the close of business, Thursday evening at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Setting the pace was McCaskey’s Kevin Olavarria and Jose Garcia III, joined by Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams, Warwick’s Marco Tocci, Hempfield’s Seamus Mack, Cocalico’s Aiden Swann, Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez, Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush and Donegal heavyweight Nicholai Brotzman.

Solanco’s Jared Fulton and Elco’s Ashton Kriss are still in the hunt as well, battling back through the wrestlebacks. Tournament action continues Friday back in Hershey.

Garcia took a quick 5-0 lead on Dominic Demeno of Pottsgrove, then ran a cross-wrist and turk to secure a fall in 1:35 at 215.

Olavarria was pressed by Mark Gray of Kiski Area at 172 after taking an early 4-1 lead. They traded reversals in the second period and Olavarria appeared to take command with a takedown with 1:40 left.

He let Gray out with 45 seconds left and Gray immediately shot a double leg, taking Olavarria down at the edge. He couldn’t score and Olavarria escaped with nine seconds to go to ice the win.

Also getting a stern test was Williams, at 114, as West Scranton’s Tyson Cook survived a first-period takedown into a cradle and carried the match to Williams.

He scored a reversal and picked up a stall point to trail 7-3 after four minutes. They traded reversals in the third period, with Cook collecting another stall point, with 15 seconds left.

Tocci connected on a sweet duck under late in the first period to open the scoring with Kiski Area’s Ryan Klingensmith at 121. He stuck Klingensmith’s roll attempt for two backs and led 4-0 after a period.

Surrendering a reversal at the start of the second, Tocci escaped late in the period, added an escape and takedown in the third and closed out an 8-3 victory.

It was a quick afternoon for Mack, who took Erie Prep’s Sammy Staab down into a pinning combination 41 seconds into their match at 127. Mack finished off the fall 26 seconds later.

Trailing Brandon Carr of Sun Valley 1-0 late in the second period, Swann took Carr down into a cradle with six seconds showing to take a 5-1 lead. He added an escape and takedown in the third period before Carr reversed late, but walked off an 8-3 winner.

Gonzalez did double duty, coming from out of a preliminary round pigtail at 152 with a 15-0 technical fall over Dan Hansbury of Neshaminy. That earned him a match with Northwest Region champion Luke Sipes of Altoona where his second-period reswitch, off Sipes’ deep single leg shot, scored the only takedown of the match. Gonzalez held off Sipes’ takedown try in the last 20 seconds of the match to post a 3-1 victory.

Wrestling Jimmy Spindler of Pittston at 160, Barbush opened a 5-1 lead after the first period, maintained that advantage through the second and turned Spindler with 19 seconds to wrestle, pinning him in 5:46.

In a prototypical heavyweight match, Brotzman was never in trouble nor in command as he traded escapes with Peyton Kearns of Mifflin County in regulation.

Neither approached a takedown through regulation and in the one-minute sudden victory. Brotzman chose bottom in the first 30-second tiebreak. He quickly reversed, rode Kearns out the remainder of the period and in the second 30 to claim a 3-1 win.

With a horrible draw in the round of 16 at 133, Fulton dropped a 5-0 decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre, a state place-finisher in 2021.

He bounced back with a clinical 9-1 major decision over Eli Bounds, getting an escape and takedown in the second period and scoring a two-point tilt as time expired to take command. He added a pair of snap-and-spin takedowns in the third period to finish the major.

Kriss scored late and often to defeat Gus Smith of Spring-Ford in the 107-pound preliminary, 12-6. In the round of 16 Tanner Mizenko of Canon-McMillan dominated, rolling up a 12-4 lead before cradling Kriss in 5:35.

Manheim Central’s Braxton Keiffer was the hard-luck wrestler on the short end of a pair of one-point defeats. Facing Tyler Kapusta of Franklin Regional in the round of 16 at 114, he scored a reversal with a minute to go to take a 2-1 lead. Kapusta reversed back with 26 seconds left and rode out to the end.

In the wrestlebacks, trailing Caiden Harbert of West Allegheny 1-0 after two periods, he tried to roll Harbert, almost succeeding before Harbert regained control.

There was still a minute to go and Keiffer went for a defensive fall, arching back into Harbert, and another roll. Harbert blunted both and finished off a 1-0 verdict.

Ephrata’s Tanner McCracken took a pair of losses at 139 to drop out of the tournament. Pinned by Jake Neill of Central Bucks South in the prelims, he lost 11-2 to Austin McMillen of Oxford in the wrestlebacks.