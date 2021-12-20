The Lancaster-Lebanon League Individual wrestling championships have grown to maturity from an unsure beginning.

The first year of the league -- the 1972-73 season -- was also the last year for a single classification in the PIAA postseason. The L-L pulled its teams together for a postseason qualifying tournament at Millersville University’s Pucillo Gymnasium, the weekend of February 22-23, 1973.

The first league champions were John Malles, Hempfield (98 lbs); Garth Springer, Manheim Township (105); Rick Stauffer, E-town (112); Vaughn Miller, Manheim Central (119); Jon Mearig, Manheim Central, (126); Bill Geiger, Lancaster Catholic (132); Scott Parmer, Columbia (138); Gary Mowrer, Columbia (145); Keith Kreider, Solanco (155); Mike Keller, Manheim Township (167); Joe Spangler, Warwick (185); and Bob Eshleman, Solanco (heavyweight).

One of the great rivalries of all L-L time was that between John Malles and Manheim Township junior Greg Duke. During the previous season, at 95 pounds, Duke defeated Malles for a section title, but in ’73 Malles, now a senior, bested Duke for the league title at 98. It was the first verdict in a three-week tug-of-war that saw Duke beat Malles for the District Three title, and Malles beat Duke for the Southeast Region title. Split into opposite brackets, they did not meet at states, where Duke placed second and Malles third, both losing to Ray Frantz of Cranberry Twp.

The 1973 tournament

The 1973 postseason saw district runners-up continue to an expanded region tournament for the first time and region runners-up to the state tournament, expanded from the traditional four-man bracket. It also marked the first time semifinal losers at states wrestled a consolation match for third place.

Kreider and Eshleman both benefitted from this expansion. Eshleman swept the district and region tournaments before placing third at states. Kreider placed second at districts, won the regional tournament and placed third at states.

Placing third in the league tournament at 112 for Solanco, John Little ultimately returned to his alma mater as head coach, coaching for 36 seasons. His assistant for many of those seasons was Kreider.

Another coach-of-the future was the 119-pound runner-up, Darrell Zimmerman of Conestoga Valley, who coached the Buckskins three seasons from 1988-89 through 1990-91.

While Scott Parmer did not advance out of the district tournament, his son, Jason, won a state championship for Manheim Central in 1995 -- the next year a postseason qualifying tournament would be held after the ‘72-’73 season.

Tournament returns in 1995

The reasons for the more-than-two-decade gap are varied but largely stem from the PIAA splitting the postseason into two classes in 1974. That made holding a combined league-wide tournament impossible, at least for qualifying for the postseason.

Support for an in-season tournament bubbled below the surface, driven by the efforts of the Lancaster-Lebanon Area Wrestling Boosters Club. PIAA competition point limitations were a formidable roadblock to reviving the tournament. Linking placement in the tournament team scoring with use as a tiebreaker for qualifying for the District Three Team championships - and not counting against competition points - opened the door, though, and the league walked through.

Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Lebanon, Manheim Central and Penn Manor chose to not participate in the tournament in 1995. The first team title was claimed by Solanco, and it was the first of seven for the Golden Mules.

Not ones to rebuff an invitation to a good party, all five ‘95 no-shows competed the next year as the ’96 tournament featured one of the closest finishes in the team race, a finish that wasn’t certified until days after the completion of the tournament.

Manheim Central won the team title with 192.5 points with Warwick second with 191.5 and E-town third with 191. Initially, Warwick was thought to have won, with E-town second and Manheim third. A recount of tournament scoring found two points that had not been totaled for the Barons and they had the first of their four tournament titles.

There have been five other photo finishes in the team race:

-- In 2000, Hempfield won its first of five titles with 146.5 points, edging Manheim Central (143.5) and Garden Spot (143).

-- In 2002, Ephrata won the first of back-to-back tournament titles with 157.5 points, nosing out E-town (157) and Penn Manor (154).

-- In 2005, Hempfield won 176.5-173 over Manheim Central.

-- In 2013 Manheim Township won its first L-L Tournament title, interrupting Solanco’s run of five titles in six years, 199.5-198.

-- Finally, in 2019, Manheim Central won the fourth of its five titles, 184.5-183.5, in a nail-biter over Northern Lebanon.

By contrast, the largest margin of victory to date was recorded by Warwick in 2007, winning its lone L-L title by 68 points, 206-138 over Central. The most points scored by a championship team was achieved by 2017 champion Northern Lebanon, winning the second of its two titles with 260 points. The most points scored by a runner-up were also registered that year, as Cocalico scored 230.