Seven returning champions plus a former champion will be in the field when the 29th Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships, presented by OAL, begin Friday afternoon at Manheim Township High School.

Wrestling gets underway at 4:30 p.m. with preliminary round matches and rolls right into the round of 16 and quarterfinal rounds, along with three rounds of consolations through Friday evening.

Wrestling resumes at 11 Saturday morning with championship semifinals and fourth round of consolations, followed by consolation semifinals at 12:45. Third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches begin at 1:45 p.m.

The LLWCA Hall of Fame induction ceremonies honoring Matthew Fittery, Austin Miller, Eric Narkiewicz and Luke Stauffer, the awarding of the Thomas Hecker Memorial Book Scholarships and the parade of champions are set for 3:30 p.m. with the championship finals scheduled for 4 p.m.

Headlining the parade of returning champions is Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez, who’s bidding to become just the sixth four-time champion in league history.

Manheim Township junior Kaedyn Williams and McCaskey junior Kevin Olavarria shoot for their third league crowns while a trio of seniors — Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon, McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III and Solanco’s Jared Fulton — have their sights on their second career league golds.

A three-time finalist, Fulton broke through last year after back-to-back silver-medal finishes. In his career Garcia has placed third and second before winning his weight class last year.

Riding a 60-match win streak — including the 2022 PIAA Class 2A 106-pound state title — Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel returns to defend his L-L title in the new 107-pound class. Solanco’s Caden Rutt (27-5) is a potential finals foe.

After missing the 2022 tournament, Township junior Kamdyn Williams is back with an eye on adding to the league title he won as a frosh.

Kamdyn Williams (5-1) is a co-favorite in a loaded 121-pound weight class headlined by Warwick senior Marco Tocci (24-4), the runner-up at 106 last year. Also in the mix is Penn Manor junior Travis Clawson (21-2), Keith Messner (22-5) of Cocalico, Elizabethtown’s Francis Burke (16-6), Zane Trostle (25-4) of Elco and Donegal junior Noah Hinkle (15-10).

Another weight top-heavy with talent is 172, where Olavarria (18-0) has to be the favorite. He will be pressed by Cocalico senior Jonathan Rathman (21-3), Conestoga Valley sophomore Abdul Akala (20-8), Solanco senior Blaine Plastino (22-7), Manheim Central sophomore Brodie Daugherty (11-2) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jaiden Newton (19-7).

Here’s a look at the remaining weights and favorites.

114 — Newcomers Penn Manor junior Gavin Boland (21-2) and Northern Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford (29-7) will challenge Kaedyn Williams. Can’t count out Elco frosh Ashton Kriss (25-2), or Central’s Braxton Kieffer (26-5).

127 — Hempfield junior Seamus Mack (22-5) tops a class that includes Elco soph Steven Rosado (21-7), Northern Lebanon senior Owen Lehman (20-9) and Central freshman Barrett Kieffer (22-9).

133 — A wide open weight with Hempfield’s Zain McCain-Murray (13-7), Annville-Cleona’s Cael Harter (17-3) and Northern Lebanon’s Tyler Snyder (18-10) bubbling to the top.

139 — Fulton (24-3) is the guy here, battling challenges from Elco’s Landen Brubaker (17-3), Hempfield’s Kam Fickes (14-8), Donegal’s Landon Keller (21-7) and Conestoga Valley frosh Teagan Ruble (18-9).

145 — Hempfield’s Braden Edwards (22-7), Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (23-2) and Warwick’s Bryn Hess (22-6) lead a weight that could go eight deep.

152 — This is Griffin Gonzalez’s world. Warwick’s Andrew McClune (19-1), Elizabethtown’s Aiden Robinson (17-4), Northern Lebanon’s Conor Leonard (22-8) are just living in it.

160 — That this weight is shallow takes nothing away from whatever Central’s Brett Barbush (30-3) accomplishes this weekend. Barring a bye Friday night, Barbush should get his 100th career win in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

189 — The journey from winning once in three starts as a freshman brings Penn Manor senior Teagan Rogers (22-6) to the cusp of winning his first L-L title. Garden Spot’s Blake Weaver (22-7) and Hempfield’s rapidly improving JJ Plaza (18-9) challenge.

215 — Challenging Garcia (20-0) are Tyler Hurst (22-7) of Garden Spot, Clayton Erb (25-9) of Northern Lebanon and CV’s Zander Rider (17-5).

285 — If the final matchup isn’t Mussmon (23-6) and Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (23-2), an upset of epic proportions occurred somewhere along the way. Always a possibility with heavyweights.