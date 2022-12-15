There’s no substitute for experience. Or, for that matter, an early start.

McCaskey utilized both to double up Warwick 43-21 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One wrestling opener for both teams Wednesday night at McCaskey.

The victory broke Warwick’s five-match winning streak over McCaskey, dating to back-to-back wins by the Red Tornado in 2016-17, and was McCaskey’s third win in the last 15 years.

“This is a big one for us,” said Red Tornado head coach Isaias Rodriguez. “We’re honored for it to have gone this way.”

With four seniors, three experienced juniors and three experienced sophomores in the lineup, McCaskey (2-0 overall) had a vast edge over the Warriors, whose returning experience was limited to two seniors and a junior. They fronted a lineup with three juniors and five sophomores, all in their first year of varsity. Only one of the eight, junior 189-pounder Jack Koons, was victorious.

“We’re young,” said Warriors coach Devin Schnupp. “I think the inexperience showed. We have a lot to improve on.” Rodriguez noted the early victories set the tone.

“Starting at 133, I think, helped a little bit,” he said. “That was key, getting the momentum going. I thought if we could get the first two wins, it’s our way.”

With the evening starting at 133, McCaskey got the quick advantage with three wins, on decisions from Vatui Lien, Daben Charles (139) and Jessiah Jimenez (145). Lien and Jimenez won by two points, and Charles by four, and those were matches the Warriors (0-1, 1-5) needed to have a shot.

The Warriors got on the board with falls from Bryn Hess at 152 and Andrew McClune at 160 before McCaskey sandwiched falls from Kevin Olavarria (172) and Jose Garcia III (215) around Koon’s decision.

That left the Tornado holding a 21-15 advantage, an advantage that ballooned as Eliezer Santiago (285) and Journie Rodriguez (107) collected forfeits. Then, McCaskey’s Hezekiah Molina-Hagdu put the match away with a fall at 114.

Marco Tocci scored Warwick’s last points with a fall at 121 before Javan Christian’s major decision at 127 closed the evening.

Prior to the boys varsity, the Warwick and McCaskey girls squared off, splitting six varsity matches. The Warriors scored three falls to McCaskey’s two falls and a decision to win 18-15.

Getting falls for the Warriors were Maira Kercher, Lily Sell and Victoria Kolawa. McCaskey’s falls came from Destiny Pagan and Liz Pegurro, with Liana Samuel breaking open a 2-2 match with Annalyce Hess with two third-period takedowns to post a 6-5 victory.