In the 83-year history of wrestling at J.P. McCaskey High School, the Red Tornado had never had a winless season.
A record in danger of being erased as the Tornado carried a 0-8 season mark into Wednesday night’s nonleague match at Lancaster Catholic.
A record that still stands after the Tornado prevailed, 42-34, in a forfeit-filled competition.
The Crusaders (8-19) forfeited five weights to McCaskey, which forfeited three back in the continuation of this cross-city rivalry.
“Both teams are hurting with forfeits,” Tornado coach Isaias Rodriguez said.
“But, absolutely, it’s always good to get a win. It’s hard to to win matches when you give another team 24 points, 30 points.”
“Similar circumstances,” said Crusaders' coach Tom Blasczcyk. “Once you realize you, mathematically, don’t have a chance, you have to start looking at individually.”
While he was speaking more generally about individuals competing in the post season, there were a few notable individual efforts Wednesday.
Down 14-4 late, Catholic’s Evan Hart (12-14) shaved bonus in the opening match of the night, at 138.
Escaping Jonathan Berlingeri (11-10) with seven seconds showing, he scored a takedown as the final horn sounded to avoid a major decision.
At 106 McCaskey’s Javan Christian (4-15) built a 12-4 lead on Mason Misel (11-10), then fought off his back the last 28 seconds to post a 12-9 victory.
“It’s my first dual meet win of the season,” the freshman lightweight said. “I was fighting (the final half minute), trying to keep my back up.”
“We’re so happy, ecstatic (for Javan),” said Tornado 170-pounder Andrew Vogelbacher, who extended his season record to 28-0 with a fall.
“A lot of kids on the team bully him, but I look after him. I always call him my little brother.”
“He needed that,” Rodriguez said. “He’s had a rough first year, so it’s good for him.
“At this point in his career, as long as he’s doing the stuff that’s being taught, we’re not worried about wins and losses.”
Catholic got falls from Caden Droege at 145 and Alex Vasquez at 152 and Mason McClair’s decision at 160 built a 16-3 lead for the Crusaders.
A lead that evaporated in the forfeit deluge that followed Vogelbacher’s fall.
While seven of Misel’s 11 wins have come by forfeits this season, the other four all came by fall and had he the luxury of a few more seconds, the final score may have swung Catholic’s way.
“They did the best they could,” Blasczcyk said. “This was a winnable match, but some things didn’t work out.”