Potential matchups are the fools gold of wrestling predictions.
Such was Thursday night’s possible head-to-head, at 170 pounds, in the L-L Section One meeting between Manheim Township and McCaskey.
If it would happen, it had the potential to be a post season-level contest.
Although Andrew Vogelbacher, McCaskey’s half of the matchup with Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy, did not quite see it that way,
“I just thought, you know, it was another match,” Vogelbacher said after posting a 15-6 major decision over Clancy. “I just came ready to wrestle.”
The Blue Streaks (2-1 league, 4-2 overall) used a plus-two net in forfeits — the teams split the fourteen matches 7-7 — to outlast the Tornado 41-34, Thursday night at McCaskey (0-3, 0-3).
Clancy came into the match at 8-2, Vogelbacher unbeaten at 10-0 and he quickly established control from neutral with a pair of first-period single leg takedowns.
“That’s where I like to be,”said the Red Tornado junior, who spent the summer working with Messiah College assistant coach Dee Evans to improve his neutral attacks.
“I really needed to get better on my feet.”
He picked up another take-down in the second period, and three more in the third — countering a Clancy shot, another single and scrambling to finish off a fireman’s carry — to close out the win.
“He learned a lot tonight,” Township coach John Clark said of his junior 70-pounder.
“We talked after the match. That should be (Clancy’s) goal over the next month or so. Be better next time. See him in leagues, and we want to win that match.”
It’s folly to say a meet was decided in the first match of the night.
However, in the opener, at 220 pounds, McCaskey’s D’metrius Santos, wrestling the Streaks Justin Herr, was one clean breakaway from winning his first match of the year.
Tied at 0-0 in the last stages of regulation, and on the bottom, Santos had several opportunities to escape, or reverse, Herr, who parried those attempts.
In overtime, Herr hit a headlock, scoring the fall, and Township had a lead it would never relinquish.
The Streaks got more falls from Josh Hillard (106), Malcom Schuyler (132) and Charlie Leidig (152), along with forfeit wins by Ali Alicea (113), Micah Sams (120) and Alex Emerich (160).
Jose Tirado got a walkover at 138 for the Tornado. Jordan Holland (126) pinned, and McCaskey closed out on falls from Jose Garcia (182) and Justin Pacheco (195).
“I didn’t like the way we finished, dropping those last couple.” said Clark.
“But at least we got through nicely. We had a little bit of cushion.”
While his team is still looking for that first victory, Vogelbacher can see it on the horizon.
“We’re scratching the surface,” he said.