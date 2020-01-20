Back in the pre-Super Bowl NFL, from 1960-69, while the division champions would meet for the league championship, the division second-place teams met in what was known as the Bert Bell Benefit Bowl or, more commonly, the Runner-up Bowl.
We’ll defer on mentioning what the Green Bay Packers, who played in it twice between their five championship game appearances, called it.
With each having lost to presumptive Section Two champion Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central met Monday night in the Barons’ Sherwood Hollobaugh Gym to determine who would be the section runner-up.
And, with a decisive 51-17 victory, the Pioneers (5-1 L-L League, 5-1 overall), section champs in 2019, will wear that mantle.
For fans of comparative scores, the final differential came as no surprise.
The Spartans handled Central 52-18. L-S fell to the Spartans by a point, 34-33.
“We had some matches we left on the table at Garden Spot,” Pioneers' coach Brad Heeter said.
No such issue Monday, as the random draw determined the match would start at 160, right in the teeth of the Pioneers’ strength.
“We kind of got the momentum going,” Heeter said.
They won six of the first seven, taking a 30-3 lead, on falls from Bradey Cunningham (15-6), Logan Davidson (21-8), Parker Owens (16-7) and Zac Shelley (20-5).
Liam Feister picked up his fourth win of the year, scoring a takedown with two seconds showing to win 6-4 at 170.
A third-period nearfall broke open a tight match at 106 between the Barons’ Braxton Keiffer (13-7) — back in the lineup after missing a week in concussion protocol — and Austin Reiff (4-0), with Reiff claiming a 6-2 victory.
In a matchup of understudies at 126, L-S’s Logan Bonholtzer (2-2), filling in for Arik Harnish, clinched the victory with a fall over Ethan Himelright (1-5), filling in for Will Betancourt.
The Pioneers closed it out with a win at 132 from Riley Eckman, a forfeit to Ethan Cramer at 138 and Nick Salgado’s closing fall at 152.
There were bright moments for the Barons (4-2, 6-7), who started three freshmen and four sophomores.
Brett Barbush (7-10) — one of the aforementioned freshmen — shut out senior Logan Bradley (14-10) at 220, 5-0, for the Barons’ first points.
Freshman Connor Beck (12-6) posted four takedowns and a pair of three-point nearfalls to score a tech fall at 113.
Brandon Kheuangarith (13-8) scored the first takedown and made that stand up in a 3-1 win at 120. Conner Zeamer (16-7) pinned at 145.
“It’s a learning year, and the kids know that,” said Barons' boss Billy Chamberlain. “There’s going to be bumps along the way. It’s just one of those things where, every day, we’re trying to get a little bit better.”