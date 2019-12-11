When is an F a W?
Hempfield’s wrestling team learned the answer to this puzzler Wednesday evening in Landisville when the Black Knights, tied with Solanco at 36-36 at the end of the evening’s festivities, earned the dub on Criteria “F”: least number of matches forfeited.
Hempfield (1-0 L-L, 3-0 overall) forfeited no bouts, while the Golden Mules did not contest 160 and 170.
On an evening when no team led by more than nine points, the number of bouts won was split 7-7, as well as the number of six-point victories (pins, disqualifications, forfeits) at 5-5.
“We knew it was going to be tight,” Knights coach Shane Mack said. “We didn’t think it was going to be 36-36.”
“I thought, all in all, both of us wrestled good matches,” Golden Mules coach Tony Mendez said. “Tie score, you know it’s a good match.”
With the night starting off at 120 pounds, Hempfield’s Caleb Shultz put his team on the board with an 8-4 decision over Jarod Fulton.
The Golden Mules (0-1, 0-1) responded with falls from Jackson Houghton and Joey Vandegriff and — in a matchup of tough juniors — Ronnie Fulton’s 9-2 victory over Reagan Lefever at 138.
Freshman Grant Hoover’s fall at 145 rallied the Knights, but Wade Adams outscored Joel Dionne 9-1 in the last three minutes for a key, 10-5 win at 152.
The forfeits and Russell Hanes’ fall at 182 opened a 27-18 lead for the Knights.
A lead narrowed to 33-30 as falls from Nick Yannutz and Nate Neuhauser offset Caleb Mussmon’s pin.
Defending L-L League champion Dom Flatt opened a 16-2 lead on Braden Edwards at 106 before securing the fall at 5:27.
The Knight’s Gio Luciano posted a 7-1 win over Weston Bare in the final match of the night, sending match official Garret Barbush to the rule book for the final determination.
“Solanco always comes to wrestle,” said Mack. “They have some hammers and they can put some points on the board.”
For his part, Mendez was pleased with the effort, if not the result.
“A little bit here and a little bit there and we could’ve won the match,” he said. “There’s a lot of things we can improve upon. Hopefully these guys learn from this.”
For the Knights, it’s one day down and two weeks to go.
After a trip to Cresson, Pa. this weekend for the Panther Holiday Tournament, they host defending section champion Conestoga Valley on Tuesday before traveling to Penn Manor Thursday.
“We’ve just got to keep plugging forward,” said Mack.