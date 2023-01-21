The Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Coaches Association is set to induct four outstanding former wrestlers into the Lancaster-Lebanon Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame for 2023.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 during the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament at Manheim Township.

MATT FITTERY

Cocalico, 2004

A 2009 graduate of Lock Haven University, Fittery returned to coach his alma mater, leading the Eagles to three L-L Section titles during an eight-year tenure.

Fittery won 93 matches in his scholastic career, placing sixth at the PIAA Class 3A tournament as a junior. He was a two-time L-L League finalist, winning a title in 2003 at 130 pounds. He was a two-time sectional champion and two-time District Three/Southcentral Regional champion, winning at 130 as a junior and 135 as a senior.

At Lock Haven he was a two-time NCAA Division I National Tournament qualifier, winning the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) title at 149 his senior season.

AUSTIN MILLER

Hempfield, 2011

Hempfield’s all-time leader in career victories with 145, Miller was a three-time L-L champion and sectional champion. He medaled three times at the Class 3A District Three/Southcentral Regional championships — two silvers and a bronze — and twice at the PIAA championships, a silver and a bronze.

Miller went on to wrestle collegiately for Bucknell, where he was a NCAA Division I qualifier, before finishing his career at Oklahoma State.

Post-collegiately he competed for the Buffalo Valley and New England Regional Training Centers, finishing in the top 12 at the 2019 U.S. Open, and served as an assistant coach at Lock Haven and Brown Universities before returning to Lancaster in 2021. He is in his second year on staff at Hempfield.

ERIC NARKIEWICZ

Warwick, 1999

The second, and last, wrestler in L-L history to win 100 matches in a three-year career, Narkiewicz posted 102 victories for Warwick from the 1996-97 through 1998-99 seasons.

He was a three-time L-L champion and two-time Class 3A sectional tournament and three-time District Three/Southcentral Regional Tournament finalist, winning titles in both as a senior. A three-time PIAA championship qualifier, he placed fifth as a junior and sixth as a senior.

Wrestling at Penn State, where he earned a degree in kinesiology, he competed in the Big Ten Championships as a sophomore.

His career path took him to coaching with stops at State College High School, Hempfield Middle School, Garden Spot High School and Manheim Township High School — coaching with his father, Hall of Famer Joe Narkiewicz — before returning to coach on the varsity staff at Hempfield.

He taught health and physical education at Hempfield Middle School for 17 years before moving up to the high school this year.

LUKE STAUFFER

Elizabethtown, 2002

The career victory leader for Elizabethtown at the time of his graduation with 129 wins, Stauffer was a four-time L-L tournament medalist with three third-place finishes before he won the 145-pound title and was recognized as the Outstanding Wrestler at the 2002 tournament.

He won three sectional titles and was a two-time finalist in the Class 3A District Three/Southcentral Regional championships, winning a title his junior year. He placed sixth in the 2001 PIAA championships and third in the 2002 tournament.

He continued his career at the University of Maryland, where he was honored with the 2006 Tom Norris Unsung Hero Award. He remains involved in wrestling as a coach in the E-town Boys Club youth wrestling program.