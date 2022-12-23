In the final tabulation, the result at 121 had a negligible effect on the team score. Had it gone the other way, Elizabethtown still would have prevailed over Cocalico. Probably.

But when Bears freshman Francis Burke reversed Eagles freshman Keith Messner with a tenth of a second left to wrestle to nab an 8-7 victory, Daubert Gym exploded.

E-town (3-0 league, 3-1 overall) danced into the holiday break with a firm grip on first place in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, defeating Cocalico 48-23 Thursday night in Elizabethtown.

The Bears won eight of the 11 contested bouts, six by fall, splitting forfeits to deliver the final margin.

Opening the night with two of the best freshmen in the league squaring off at 121 was an early holiday gift for fans, and Messner, a two-time E-town Optimist champion who entered the night undefeated in four bouts, and Burke, who came in at 6-1, did not disappoint.

They had met once before, as eighth-graders in the Cocalico Tournament, with Messner prevailing on a fall. Thursday night, Burke got in on a good single leg shot, only to have Messner counter it with a Mitchell.

(A Mitchell is a move perfected by one-time Warwick district champion Scott Mitchell where the wrestler down blocks and threads a leg in while scooting his hips into a position of control.)

“I thought I was going to get two there,” said Burke. “When he got around on me and got that two, it was a little frustrating. I knew I’d get back on my feet eventually.”

Which he did almost right away. The period ended with Messner enjoying a 2-1 advantage.

The two battled through two periods tied at 5-5 as Messner scored on an escape and reversal, and Burke on a takedown and reversal, the reversal coming with seven seconds left in the period.

All this while Burke was forced to use an accumulated 3:18 of his 5:00 of blood time through three separate stoppages. “I got hit in the nose in practice a few weeks ago and it’s just been a lingering thing,” he said.

Burke didn’t feel the stoppages had any effect on the flow of the match and he escaped with 41 seconds left to take a 6-5 lead.

Messner struck for a takedown with 18 seconds left to snatch back the lead, 7-6. “I wasn’t planning on him taking me down there,” said Burke, “I was trying to stay on my feet ’til the end of the match.”

With that option off the board, unaware of how little time he really had, Burke went back to work grabbing a leg and driving Messner off his base.

“I heard cheering,” he said, “and I think I saw that time was up.” Essentially, yes, it was.

Was it a victory that set the tone for the rest of the night? “Oh, no question,” said Bears coach Mike Sernoffsky. “I would love going back and looking at how many points we got at the end of periods.”

Unofficially, 15, across five individual bouts, all E-town victories.

Count Eagles coach Teddy Wolf as a dissenting voice on the whole tone thing. “I believe in tone,” he said, “but I don’t accept it. If one kid is the cornerstone of your team, you’re never going to win a dual (meet).

That said, Wolf had praise for both wrestlers. “(Burke’s) a tough kid and we knew that. We thought we could win. It was back and forth. One little mistake.”

Tone or no, the Bears quickly were up 9-0 on Austin Reitmyer’s fall at 127. Cocalico weighed in Wyatt Fritz (3-4) and Timothy Porter (3-1) both at 133, sending Fritz out to face Dakota Petrosky (1-3). Fritz got a fall, but Kai Lazakovits (4-2) scored early and often to post a 13-6 victory over Porter at 139.

“I couldn’t have imagined that,” said Wolf.

Aiden Swann remained undefeated at 5-0 for the Eagles with a fall at 145, but the Bears countered with falls from Ryan Findlay (8-0) and Aiden Robinson (6-2) before forfeiting at 172 to lead by six, 24-18.

Looking to get back into the match by winning, and possibly scoring bonus, at 189 and 215, the Eagles bumped Jonathan Rathman and Levi Bearinger each up a weight. Rathman (5-0) came through with a fall, but the Bears’ Ryan Hottenstein got his first win of the year, taking Bearinger to his back with a heel trip, picking up the fall – and clinching the match – in 45 seconds.

Bradley Candy (5-4) broke open an 8-7 match, running a bar-and-half combination to pin Josiah Boyer (0-2) in 5:24 at 285. Cocalico forfeited a team point at the end of that bout for unsportsmanlike conduct, forfeited at 107 and the Bears’ Hayden Best (7-1) closed the evening with a fall at 114.

“They’re doing a great job,” Sernoffsky said. “They work hard, they don’t quit. It’s a good group.”

A group that might just be on the track to titletown.