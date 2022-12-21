In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Or, in the wrestling corollary, in a landscape where teams are short-handed, the team that can fill 13 weight classes has an advantage.

That was the case Tuesday night in Quarryville as Conestoga Valley defeated Solanco 37-31 in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section One mat showdown.

With 12 points in the bank, as the Golden Mules forfeited the final two bouts of the night at 189 and 215, the Buckskins won key matches at 152 and 160 to lock down the victory.

“We have guys who are showing up, stepping in (and) filling weight classes. That’s half the battle today,” said Buckskins coach Trent Turner.

“It wasn’t an optimal match for us,” Turner continued. “Our guys just came off a fantastic team performance at the Carlisle Tournament. They were right up there with Gettysburg and West Perry, blow for blow. This was a short turnaround for us.”

The Bucks (2-0 league, 2-0 overall) got falls from Zander Rider at 285, where the night began, Luke Morley at 127 and Bryce Bowman at 133. Turner especially cited Morley’s win, where he came off his back and traded reversals before reversing Paul Kocher into a fall at 1:53.

“Luke fighting off and getting that pin for us, Bryce Bowman, he’s been having a little bit of a struggle for us as a first-year starter,” Turner said. “152 was huge for us.”

At 152, Macoy Kneisley fought off two tilt attempts by Ben Williams in the second period and several arm-bar situations, reversing Williams with two seconds left in the period to take a 4-1 lead. He rode Williams out in the third to lock down the win.

And at 160, Luke Needham turned Justin McCauiley twice, with a corkscrew in the first period and a cradle in the third to build a 12-0 major decision that tied the match at 25-25, essentially clinching the victory.

Solanco (0-2, 0-2) got falls from Braedon Bickford (114), Ayden Herr (121), Jared Fulton (145) and Blaine Plastino (172), along with Caden Rutt’s major decision at 107 and Andrew Smith’s gut-out decision at 139. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to cover the void.

“I think the performance was good,” said Mules coach Tony Mendez. “Not great, but … when they come out and perform to the best of their ability, it makes it easier, from a coach’s standpoint, to come back in the room and work on things.”