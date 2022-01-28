The Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Coaches Association is set to welcome four wrestlers, three coaches and two contributors into the Coaches Hall of Fame this weekend. This year’s induction ceremonies will be held prior to the championship finals of the league tournament on Saturday at Manheim Township. The championship session is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The unusually large class of inductees comprises both the Class of 2022 and the Class of 2021, which, because of COVID-19, could not be recognized at the 2021 tournament.

Members of that class are Kent Lutz, Bob Herman, Dave Vannoy, Bob Bickleman and Joe Narkiewicz.

The 2022 class includes Jon Givens, Curt Herneisen, Ben Swarr and Ronnie Perry.

KENT LUTZ AND BOB HERMAN

Teammates on John Titus’ powerhouse Columbia teams of the early 1970s, Herman and Lutz teamed to coach the Crimson Tide program through the 1980s, ’90s and into the new century.

From 1984 through 1990, Herman was head coach, assisted by Lutz. Lutz took over as head coach when Herman left to serve as an assistant at Lancaster Catholic and Elizabethtown College.

In 1995, Herman rejoined the program as Lutz’s assistant and together they led the Tide through the 2007 season before retiring, in tandem. They returned, in tandem, in 2016 and coached three more years before retiring once more, this time for sure.

They coached the Tide to the 2002 Section Three co-championship — with Lutz being named section Coach of the Year, an honor he would also win in 2005 — and mentored 22 individual sectional champions, five L-L League champions, four District Three Class 2A champions and five PIAA medalists and three state runners-up including twotime medalist Aaron Anspach, Jerry Afari and Ryan Stephenson. Ryan Bupp also earned a state medal.

DAVE VANNOY

A natural leader, Vannoy is the man who gets things done.

He organized summer camps, transportation and planned tuition funding for wrestlers at McCaskey and has organized, coordinated and consulted with booster clubs in football, wrestling and baseball, as well as lending his talents as a coaching assistant, in both the School District of Lancaster and Manheim Central School District.

He lent office space at his business to set up the headquarters of the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, which was the inaugural chapter and blueprint for a State Chapter program that now numbers nearly 40 states.

In 2010, Vannoy became Board Chairman of the Lancaster Alliance of Wrestling, managing club operations, planning for elite training and arranging traveling arrangements. In 2016, he joined the Board of the Wrestlers in Business Network, a startup program to demonstrate techniques of growing wrestling. He was honored by the NWHOF in 2018 with its Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award.

BOB BICKLEMAN

The first great wrestler from Lebanon High School, Bickleman put Cedars wrestling on the map as a two-time state tournament placewinner in the heavyweight class, finishing fourth in the state as a junior and second as a senior.

After a rocky freshman campaign, he put in the offseason work and returned as a sophomore to place fourth overall in the first L-L League championship. His tournament was highlighted by a wild 16-3 overtime victory in the quarterfinals, in a match that ended 14-14 in regulation.