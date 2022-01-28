The Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Coaches Association is set to welcome four wrestlers, three coaches and two contributors into the Coaches Hall of Fame this weekend. This year’s induction ceremonies will be held prior to the championship finals of the league tournament on Saturday at Manheim Township. The championship session is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
The unusually large class of inductees comprises both the Class of 2022 and the Class of 2021, which, because of COVID-19, could not be recognized at the 2021 tournament.
Members of that class are Kent Lutz, Bob Herman, Dave Vannoy, Bob Bickleman and Joe Narkiewicz.
The 2022 class includes Jon Givens, Curt Herneisen, Ben Swarr and Ronnie Perry.
KENT LUTZ AND BOB HERMAN
Teammates on John Titus’ powerhouse Columbia teams of the early 1970s, Herman and Lutz teamed to coach the Crimson Tide program through the 1980s, ’90s and into the new century.
From 1984 through 1990, Herman was head coach, assisted by Lutz. Lutz took over as head coach when Herman left to serve as an assistant at Lancaster Catholic and Elizabethtown College.
In 1995, Herman rejoined the program as Lutz’s assistant and together they led the Tide through the 2007 season before retiring, in tandem. They returned, in tandem, in 2016 and coached three more years before retiring once more, this time for sure.
They coached the Tide to the 2002 Section Three co-championship — with Lutz being named section Coach of the Year, an honor he would also win in 2005 — and mentored 22 individual sectional champions, five L-L League champions, four District Three Class 2A champions and five PIAA medalists and three state runners-up including twotime medalist Aaron Anspach, Jerry Afari and Ryan Stephenson. Ryan Bupp also earned a state medal.
DAVE VANNOY
A natural leader, Vannoy is the man who gets things done.
He organized summer camps, transportation and planned tuition funding for wrestlers at McCaskey and has organized, coordinated and consulted with booster clubs in football, wrestling and baseball, as well as lending his talents as a coaching assistant, in both the School District of Lancaster and Manheim Central School District.
He lent office space at his business to set up the headquarters of the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, which was the inaugural chapter and blueprint for a State Chapter program that now numbers nearly 40 states.
In 2010, Vannoy became Board Chairman of the Lancaster Alliance of Wrestling, managing club operations, planning for elite training and arranging traveling arrangements. In 2016, he joined the Board of the Wrestlers in Business Network, a startup program to demonstrate techniques of growing wrestling. He was honored by the NWHOF in 2018 with its Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award.
BOB BICKLEMAN
The first great wrestler from Lebanon High School, Bickleman put Cedars wrestling on the map as a two-time state tournament placewinner in the heavyweight class, finishing fourth in the state as a junior and second as a senior.
After a rocky freshman campaign, he put in the offseason work and returned as a sophomore to place fourth overall in the first L-L League championship. His tournament was highlighted by a wild 16-3 overtime victory in the quarterfinals, in a match that ended 14-14 in regulation.
As a junior he placed second in the District Three/Southcentral Class A Regional tournament and competed in the first Pittsburgh Old Newsboy’s Wrestling Classic. That summer he competed as a member of a Pennsylvania All-Star team that toured Europe. In one match on that tour he tied the Russian Junior National champion. In his senior year he won the District Three/Southcentral Class A title, advancing to the state finals where he fell, 2-0, to State College’s Paul Suhey.
After his freshman year, he never lost a scholastic dual meet, finishing with a career mark of 59-16-2, 46-4 his last two years.
Bickleman continued his career at Franklin & Marshall, where he was 17-2 as a freshman, placing third in the EIWA championships. It was his only collegiate season as injuries curtailed his career.
JOE NARKIEWICZ
Over the course of five decades, Narkiewicz notched 357 victories while coaching three different wrestling programs.
A 1969 graduate of Minersville High School – where he was a section champion and District 11 runner-up – and a 1973 Millersville University alum, Narkiewicz marked 36 of his 39-year career coaching at wrestling’s foundational levels, elementary and junior high.
He coached 14 years in the School District of Lancaster where his Wheatland teams won two L-L Section One titles and the Elizabethtown Optimist Tournament in 1982. As his sons, Brent, Eric and Kyle, advanced up the competition ladder Narkiewicz coached 17 years in the Warwick Elementary and Junior High programs, before accepting the junior high head coaching position at Manheim Township.
After a year he was promoted to coach the high school where, over three years, his teams were 45-25. Stepping back to the junior high level he stayed at Township one more year before finishing his career coaching Warwick’ junior high.
JON GIVENS
As a junior, Givens joined an esteemed group of Elizabethtown upperweights who earned state medals as he placed fifth in the State Championships at 275. A sectional champion and District Three/Southcentral Regional runner-up that year, Givens advanced to the state semifinals before falling to the eventual champion.
As a senior, he shook off an upset in the sectional tournament, where he placed third, rebounding to win the District Three/Southcentral Regional championship. After winning his first three matches at states, he fell 4-3 in the championship.
His educational journey took him to the University of Delaware and then Millersville University where he wrestled for the Marauders in the 1997 season, placing third at PSACs and second in a regional qualifier for the NCAAs.
CURT HERNEISEN
A 1968 Manheim Central graduate, Curtis Herneisen has left an indelible mark on the L-L League as a member of the league’s chapter of wrestling officials. Following a college career that carried him from Utah State University to Millersville University, Herneisen briefly coached at Lebanon and Elco High Schools, while setting out on an officiating career, in 1973, that is ongoing to this day.
Called the “Glue that holds the L-L Officials chapter together”, Herneisen has served the organization as both vice-president and president for over 20 years. He has coordinated the selection process for the chapter’s Ted King Sportsman Award as well as the selection of the Academic All-Star Awards. The coordination of the Official’s Scholarships has been his province for 15 years.
Herneisen has also served as a table official at NCAA regional and National wrestling tournaments, and did a turn as a color analyst for Blue Ridge Cable’s wrestling telecasts.
BEN SWARR
Garden Spot’s career victory leader, with 143 wins, Swarr was a four-time Sectional champion and twotime L-L League champion for the Spartans. He placed fifth and third in the District Three/Southcentral Regional championships and, as a senior, fifth in the PIAA Class 3A State Championships.
At Messiah College he was a three-time MAC Conference champion, a three-time NCAA Division III Regional Champion and four-time qualifier for the NCAA Division III championships.
After a freshman year competing at 184, Swarr made the 174-pound class his domain. At the 2016 National Championship tournament he won the national title. Back in the finals as a junior he was denied a repeat. A loss in the national semifinals his senior season derailed his hopes for a finals three-peat and he finished fifth, ending his collegiate career with 133 victories.
RONNIE PERRY
Perry was a District Three/Southcentral Region runner-up and placed seventh in the state in the 120-pound weight class his senior season for Solanco.
He was just getting started.
Representing Lock Haven University at the 2018 NCAA Division I championships in Cleveland, Ohio, Perry entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed at 149 pounds. He defeated the No. 2 seed, then the No. 10 and 11 seeds, to become the first No. 15 seed in the history of the tournament to reach the championship finals.
Matched against Penn State’s twotime national Champion Zain Retherford, Perry was given little or no chance to succeed, but he took the match to the returning Hodge Trophy winner, and though victory eluded him, Perry acquitted himself in a 6-2 defeat. He earned All-American status and was named Wrestler of the Year in both the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the Eastern Wrestling League. He finished his college career with 104 wins.
After receiving a degree in business administration, Perry remained at Lock Haven to finish his Master’s in sports science, serving as a volunteer assistant for the men’s wrestling program. He was named the first head coach of Lock Haven’s women’s program in May 2019.