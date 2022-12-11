SECTION ONE

CEDAR CREST

COACH – Cameron Eisenhauer, 3rd season

LAST SEASON – 1-6 in Section Two, 2-11 overall

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Bryce Houser (17-12), Trayvon Zerbe (16-14)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Jr. Lucas Garrett (17-14), Sr. Jason Brooks (14-18)

OUTLOOK – The Falcons will continue the rebuilding process with an eye to individual postseason successes.

CONESTOGA VALLEY

COACH – Trent Turner, 27th season

LAST SEASON – 4-3, 11-6 District Three team qualifier

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Trent Ruble (21-8), PIAA qualifier Keaton Fischer (37-8), Nathaniel Kirchner (26-21), Jonathan Lopez (28-16)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Jr. Luke Morley (25-9), So. Abdul Akala (23-17), Jr. Luke Needham (27-21)

OUTLOOK – With the infusion of youthful talent from last season’s Junior High champion team, the Buckskins could be in the mix for the section title, as well as a berth in the team post-season.

HEMPFIELD

COACH – Shane Mack, 5th season; 8 years at Manheim Central previously

LAST SEASON – 6-0 Section One champion, 15-3 overall District Three team semifinalist

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Clay Gainer (28-13), PIAA qualifier Reagan LeFevre (35-7), Dylan Bard (32-11); Jr. Jorden Williams (29-9) transferred to Chartiers-Houston, Sr. Grant Hoover (27-16) opted not to compete this year.

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – PIAA medalist Jr. Seamus Mack (32-15), Sr. Braden Edwards (19-6), Sr. Caleb Mussmon (31-6), Sr. Kamron Fickes (14-9)

OUTLOOK – The three-time Section One champion Black Knights, riding a 25-match league win streak, are equipped to make it four straight. Getting it done is always the tricky part as they face potential challenges from CV and Solanco.

McCASKEY

COACH – Isaias Rodriguez, 9th season

LAST SEASON – 1-6, 6-9

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Jaden Cotton (16-4), Jonathan Frederick (16-9), Timothy Frederick (7-1)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – So. Journie Rodriguez (16-16), So. Jessiah Jiminez (15-10), Sr. Xavier Gates (15-15), Sr. PIAA medalist Jose Garcia III (38-4), Jr. Kevin Olavarria (37-8) transferred from Manheim Township.

OUTLOOK – With Olavarria joining a lineup poised to turn the corner, the Red Tornado has its sights set on making noise in the section, and possibly beyond.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

COACH – John Clark, 6th season; 4 years at Lancaster Catholic previously

LAST SEASON – 4-3, 10-6 District Three team qualifier

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – PIAA qualifier Josh Hillard (33-8), PIAA medalist Aliazer Alicea (33-9), Michael O’Hara (21-19), PIAA qualifier Tyrese Washington (21-6). Jr. Kevin Olavarria (37-8) transferred to McCaskey.

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Jr. PIAA medalist Kaedyn Williams (28-2), Jr. PIAA medalist Kamdyn Williams (20-6), Jr. Luis Malave (30-13)

OUTLOOK – Graduation losses make this something of a transitional season in Neffsville. If several returning wrestlers who struggled to win last year can turn things around, the Blue Streaks will be competitive.

PENN MANOR

COACH – Brandon Vernalli, 6th season

LAST SEASON – 0-7, 0-14

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Ty Grassel (22-9)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Jr. Riley Evans (20-14), Jr. PIAA qualifier Travis Clawson (31-5), Sr. Teagen Rogers (27-13); Jr. Gavin Boland, 2-time West Virginia state medalist, transferred in from Elkins West. Va.

OUTLOOK – Boland joins the Comets as his father, Jerry Boland, takes over as head wrestling coach at Millersville University. Gavin Boland teams with Evans and Clawson to form a dynamite lower end of the lineup and an ever-improving Rogers anchors the top end. The success of those who compete between them will determine how successful the Comets will be.

SOLANCO

COACH – Tony Mendez, 6th season

LAST SEASON – 4-3, 9-5 District Three team qualifier

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – South Central Region qualifiers Weston Bare (30-11), Robert Castagna (26-14), Wade Adams (19-19)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. PIAA qualifier Jared Fulton (32-11), Jr. Caden Rutt (19-19), Jr. Justin McCauley (7-4), Sr. Blaine Plastino (23-16), Jr. Nathan Smith (12-8), Jr. Ben Williams (17-12), Sr. Andrew Smith (15-15)

OUTLOOK – Always a contender in league action, this year will be no different for the Golden Mules.

WARWICK

COACH – Devin Schnupp, 2nd season

LAST SEASON – 5-2, 18-5 District Three team qualifier

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – PIAA medalist Nico Tocci (40-6), Mario Hummel (17-16), Zach Zimmerman (18-15), Owen Heffner (28-11), David Wooley (36-7)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. PIAA qualifier Marco Tocci (37-7), Sr. Bryn Hess (24-12), Jr. Andrew McClune (34-10)

OUTLOOK – With 13 sophomores on the roster, the Warriors likely will experience growing pains this year. Tocci and Wooley, at the least, will go deep into the postseason.

SECTION TWO

COCALICO

COACH – Teddy Wolf, 6th season

LAST SEASON – 4-3, 10-7 in Section One, District Three team qualifier

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Jacob Humphrey (21-7), Turk Baum (23-11), Toby Haldeman (18-16), Anthony Bourassa (4-1)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. PIAA qualifier Aiden Swann (31-12), Sr. Jonathan Rathman (32-10), Sr. Jalen Frederick ( 23-17), Jr. Tim Porter (25-16), Jr. Landon Eberly (22-14), Jr. Trent Habecker (13-12)

OUTLOOK – Returning to Section Two, the Eagles find themselves in the thick of an extremely competitive section title race and equipped to hold their own.

DONEGAL

COACH – Nick Evans, 4th season

LAST SEASON – 4-3, 6-10

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Owen Champ (21-13), Ian Brown (19-17), Wendell Jonas (5-2), AJ Small (15-16), Silas Mumper (15-17)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Nicholai Brotzman (30-8), Jr. Noah Hinkel (23-7), Jr. Ruben Mumper (22-14), Sr. Landen Baughman (11-13), Jr. Mark Overlander (13-16)

OUTLOOK – If the Indians are not in the title mix, they will have a lot to say about who is.

ELIZABETHTOWN

COACH – Mike Sernoffsky, 39th season

LAST SEASON – 6-1 Section Two co-champion, 17-3 overall

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Jake Rudy (30-9), Nick Smith (15-11), Wyatt Mummau (15-11); Jr. Hayden Haver (26-6), did not come out for team

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Austin Reitmyer (18-16), Sr. Nathan Thomas (34-8), Sr. Aiden Robinson (33-7), Jr. Hayden Best (22-7), Jr. Ryan Findlay (28-11)

OUTLOOK – The Bears lost some thumpers to graduation and might find themselves, like Donegal, as more of an influence in the title outcome. Or stand alone atop the section when the dust clears.

EPHRATA

COACH – Sean Lees, 6th season

LAST SEASON – 4-3, 10-10

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – PIAA qualifier Jim Ellis (32-6), Tristan Mellinger (22-9), Deric Hoover (12-11)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Tanner McCracken (18-10), So. Noah Tlumach (15-15), Jr. Gavin Moyer (4-1), Jr. Brandon Shimp (12-10), Jr. Sam McCracken (5-6)

OUTLOOK – More than any team in the L-L, injuries have taken a toll on the Mountaineers’ past seasons. Staying healthy is key as Lees continues to build a contending program.

GARDEN SPOT

COACH – Adam Bunting, 8th season

LAST SEASON – 6-1 Section Two co-champion, 11-3

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – PIAA qualifier Garrett Gehr (36-7), Jeremy Schilling (11-11), Adam Hahn (20-9)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Mason Musser (24-13), Sr. Tyler Hurst (22-12), Sr. Josiah Smucker (11-9), Sr. Blake Weaver (24-11), Jr. Matthew Casey (14-14), Jr. Diego Portales (23-14)

OUTLOOK – The Spartans will be in the mix in the section title race.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG

COACH – Brad Heeter, 17th season

LAST SEASON – 2-5, 4-8

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Joel Bitler (22-16), Liam Feister (15-12)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Tre Spahr (23-16), Sr. Conner Erb (22-13), Sr. Riley Bonholtzer (21-10), Sr. Jaiden Newton (16-16)

OUTLOOK – Outside the senior quartet, perhaps a little young to challenge for the section title, the Pioneers will be trouble for any team looking past them.

LEBANON

COACH – Vaughn Black, 10th season

LAST SEASON – 0-7, 1-18

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Thomas Hershey (18-13)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. PIAA medalist Griffin Gonzalez (39-6), Sr. Riley Houck (11-9), Jr. Eddiean Naphtali (4-2)

OUTLOOK – The Cedars continue to build a program, and if the progress can seem glacial at times, there is progress nonetheless. Gonzalez, already the Cedars' career victory leader entering his senior season and a Lehigh commit, will keep the Cedars faithful entertained as he pursues a PIAA title.

MANHEIM CENTRAL

COACH – Quint Eno, 2nd season

LAST SEASON – 5-2, 7-10

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Ryland Fittery (18-10), Uriah Warner (15-7)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. PIAA qualifier Brett Barbush (31-11), Sr. Braxton Keiffer (27-10), Jr. Luke Gibble (10-9)

OUTLOOK – While not a longshot in the title race, the Barons are likely an outside contender. Still, like L-S, they are a team you do not want to take for granted.

SECTION THREE

ANNVILLE-CLEONA

COACH – Mike Miller, 16th season

LAST SEASON – 4-2, 8-11

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Ethan Missimer (24-19), Gavin Funck (17-13)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Phoenix Music (15-15), Jr. Cael Harter (23-16)

OUTLOOK – A little young to challenge Northern Lebanon for section supremacy, the Dutchmen should finish on the plus side, record-wise, possibly claiming a berth in the team postseason.

COLUMBIA

COACH – Jordan Halter, 5th season

LAST SEASON – 1-5, 4-16

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – none

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. James Brady (19-10), Sr. Chris Sabino (19-9), Jr. Stud Campbell (26-4), So. Loudon Rupp (21-8), So. Owen Brady (19-10)

OUTLOOK – Individual accolades will be the hallmark of the season for the Crimson Tide, who are a little short staffed to challenge for the section title.

ELCO

COACH – Ben Moser, 2nd season

LAST SEASON – 4-2, 16-8 District Three team qualifier

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Eddie Bean (7-2), Carter Tice (5-6)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – So. Zane Trostle (32-11), Sr. Landen Brubaker (34-17), Sr. Elias Krow (18-16), So. Frederick Mitchell (27-10), So. Kyle Miller (33-13), So. Steve Rosado (30-11)

OUTLOOK – If there is a team to derail Northern Lebanon’s section title express, this year it’s the Raiders. Can they do it? Check back Jan. 26.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC

COACH – Ken Nakagawa, 1st season

LAST SEASON – 3-3, 13-6

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – PIAA qualifier Eric Howe (45-4), PIAA qualifier Caden Droege (40-11), Mason McClair (31-3)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Ben Reigner (30-4), Jr. Gavin Badger (23-8), So. Zach Dresch (22-18), Sr. Griffin Stefanow (15-16)

OUTLOOK – Nakagawa, who wrestled for Manheim Township and Elizabethtown College, takes on the task of keeping the Crusaders on the north side of .500.

OCTORARA

COACH – Mark Durante, 20th season

LAST SEASON – 3-3, 6-8

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – PIAA qualifier Mike Trainor (36-6), Hunter Focht (21-13), Tyler Walton (27-17)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Liam Kernan (12-12), So. Ian Teufert (6-6)

OUTLOOK – With seven sophomores and freshmen in the room and two experienced seniors, it would appear to be a rebuilding year for the Braves.

NORTHERN LEBANON

COACH – Rusty Wallace Jr., 17th season

LAST SEASON – 6-0 Section Three champion, 18-7 District Three team fourth place

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Cooper Gill (28-10), Kayden Clark (33-16), Owen Breidegan (32-21)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – So. PIAA 2A champion Aaron Seidel (49-1), Sr. Owen Legman (29-18), Jr. Julian Zaragoza (26-17), Sr. Conor Leonard (28-19), Sr. Clayton Erb (25-18), So. Hayden Adams (22-22)

OUTLOOK – Our solar system orbits the sun and, like the planets, Section Three revolves around Northern Lebanon. Or at least that’s how it’s been for the last 10 seasons. Can the Vikings, who have won 60 straight league matches, make it 11 section titles in a row? Tradition – and talent – says yes.

PEQUEA VALLEY

COACH – Rob King, 4th season

LAST SEASON – 0-6, 0-19

TOP WRESTLERS LOST – Liam McGinley (24-10)

TOP WRESTLERS RETURNING – Sr. Zach Hollenbaugh (22-13)

OUTLOOK – Low numbers continue to plague the Braves, who look to the future.