The second season is upon us, as wrestlers from across the state embark on the four-week journey to Hershey’s Giant Center and the PIAA Wrestling Championships set for March 9-11.

That journey, for wrestlers from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, begins this weekend with sectional tournaments at two sites in Class 3A — Hempfield High School and Governor Mifflin Intermediate School — and at Central Dauphin East High School for Class 2A schools.

Wrestling at all sites begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run straight through to the championship and placement finals. The only breaks will be to satisfy — if necessary — the required 45-minute rest period for wrestlers.

In 2A, wrestlers from Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley will join four Mid Penn Conference schools and nine Berks County teams in vying for finishes in the top six places. That earns those wrestlers a return ticket to C.D. East the following weekend for the District Three Championships, joined by the top six from the sectional held at Susquenita.

With nearly twice the number of competing schools in 3A, the sectional tournaments are broken down across four sites, Hempfield, Mifflin, Mechanicsburg and South Western high schools. The top four place finishers from each site advance to the District Three/Southcentral Regional Tournament the following weekend at Spring Grove High School.

At the 3A sectional at Governor Mifflin, wrestlers from Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Elco — making the jump from 2A to 3A — Ephrata, Garden Spot, Lebanon and Octorara will compete with wrestlers from seven Berks County schools.

At Hempfield, the bulk of the L-L’s 3A schools will take on five of the eight 3A teams from the eastern shore of the Mid Penn: Susquehanna Township, Palmyra, Milton Hershey, Hershey and perennial 3A power Central Dauphin.

Fresh off its third-place finish in the PIAA team championships, coach Jeff Sweigard’s Rams bring a baker’s dozen of talent headlined by a pair of returning PIAA silver medalists, Ryan Garvick and three-time sectional champion Matt Repos.

In all, one could reasonably expect at least 10 Rams to advance out of sectionals this weekend. Here’s a look at the favorites in each weight at Hempfield.

107 — The favorite here has got to be C.D. freshman Thunder Beard (36-8, and the latest member of the District Three All-Time, All-Name list, a list dating back to Elizabethtown’s Rhine Stone in 1962). Palmyra’s Tyler Detwiler (23-2) and Penn Manor’s Riley Evans (20-9) will challenge Beard with Solanco’s Caden Rutt (29-7) in the mix for the fourth spot out of the section.

114 — Two-time state medalist and 2021 state champion Kaedyn Williams (13-0) of Manheim Township has pinned C.D.’s Luke Hitchcock (30-12) in 37 seconds, and Manheim Central’s Braxton Keiffer (29-6) in 2:25 this season, but has not faced Palmyra’s Joshua Smith (26-5). Hempfield’s Michael Karpathios (21-11) could also find himself in the mix for the No. 4 spot.

121 — Arguably, three of the four state qualifiers from the Southcentral Region could come from the quartet that emerges from this weight class. Warwick’s Marco Tocci (28-4) and Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson (27-3) are certainly in that number. Palmyra’s Nathaniel Foltz (26-5) and Manheim Township’s Kamdyn Williams (7-3) as well. Elizabethtown freshman Francis Burke (27-8) might surprise.

127 — The host Black Knights’ Seamus Mack (27-5) and C.D.’s Liam Flanagan (35-6) drew the top two seeds, and it would be an upset if that is not the finals matchup. Elizabethtown’s Austin Reitmeyer (28-6) is a likely third medalist, with Manheim Central freshman Barrett Keiffer (26-10) or Palmyra’s Xavier Hoffer (20-10) battling it out for the No. 4 spot.

133 — A potentially wide-open weight class slammed shut with Solanco’s Jared Fulton dropping from 139. Twice denied in the sectional finals by wrestlers who then advanced to the state finals — state champion Will Betancourt of Manheim Central in 2020 and Repos last year — Fulton (29-3) looks to break the sectional glass ceiling.

CD’s Dallas Schorr (27-16), Elizabethtown’s Nathan Thomas (27-8) and Hempfield’s Zy McCain-Murray (16-9) look to round out the qualifiers, but a strong challenge will come from Manheim Township’s Zach Landis (19-13).

139 — With Fulton vacating the weight, that opens the door for C.D.’s Gavin Reynolds (28-9). Hempfield’s Kam Fickes (17-10), Solanco’s Andrew Smith (21-13) and Donegal’s Landon Keller (21-9) are in the mix.

145 — A potential finals match of returning champions is in the offing with Hempfield’s Braden Edwards, down from 152 and Repos, up from 138. Repos (40-3) owns a pair of career victories over Edwards (26-8), his only head-to-head in a field that includes Warwick’s Bryn Hess (26-7), Elizabethtown’s Ryan Findlay (28-9) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Josh Heisey (24-12).

152 — Finishing second in the state at 160 in 2022, Ryan Garvick (39-3) looked over this year’s statewide landscape and decided his best shot at that elusive state title would be at 152. Getting there will be half the fun. Runner-up to Edwards in 2022, Warwick’s Andrew McClune (22-2) fronts a field that includes Elizabethtown’s Aiden Robinson (27-6) and Palmyra’s Mason Bucks (24-6).

160 — Garvick dropping opens the gate for Manheim Central’s Bret Barbush (35-3), runner-up at 172 in 2022. Best bet for a final’s opponent is C.D.’s Michael Beers (37-10). Also on board at the weight are Hershey’s Christian Burd (22-5) and Warwick’s Gabe Sanchez (16-15).

172 — Defending champion Kevin Olavarria (27-0) of McCaskey is the favorite. L-S’s Jaiden Newton (26-11) nabbed the No. 2 seed and those seeds should hold. Returning runner-up at 145, Manheim Central’s Brodie Daugherty (14-5) and Blaine Plastino (26-9) of Solanco look to challenge.

189 — Going toe-to-toe in the room with Kevin Olavarria and Jose Garcia on a daily basis is bound to deliver a result and that result is the Red Tornado’s Bryson Cantrell (25-9) pulling down the No. 1 seed. Hershey’s Tristan Bingeman (21-7), C.D.’s Eli Poyer (20-17) and Hempfield’s JJ Plaza (21-11) fill in behind Cantrell, but don’t count out Manheim Central’s Rocco Daugherty (22-11).

215 — McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III (29-0) is the two-time defending champion here. Looking to deny him a three-peat is CD’s Luke Nye (22-14), Hershey’s David Essis (15-9) and Milton Hershey’s Tyler Quinter (15-8).

285 — Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (28-2) broke through in the finals of the L-L championships with his first career victory in three starts over Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon (28-7). All three decisions have been one-point matches. Seeking to deny their finals matchup this weekend are Hershey’s Cory Schaffer (18-7) and Palmyra’s Jayson Albright (17-7).