BETHLEHEM — The journey continues for four Lancaster-Lebanon wrestlers.
Next stop, Hershey’s Giant Center.
Shooting the rapids that are the PIAA 2A Southeast Regional Tournament wrestlebacks, Northern Lebanon’s Brandon Breidegan and Owen Lehman, Annville-Cleona’s Matthew Inman and Octorara’s Mike Trainor secured a spot in the PIAA State championships, placing in the top six, Saturday at Freedom High School’s Joseph J. McIntyre Gymnasium.
Breidegan was the highest finisher of the four, placing fourth at 132 with a 2-0 loss to Middletown’s Luke Fegley.
Lehman (106), Inman (113) and Trainor (145) all placed sixth at their respective weights.
It was the third career meeting between Breidegan and Fegley, the first since 2018 when they split a pair of bouts at 120 — Breidegan winning the sectional title, Fegley winning a week later in the District Three consolation semifinals.
Saturday Fegley’s late, second-period reversal was the only scoring as the Blue Raider senior rode Breidegan out the entirety of the third period.
“He was strong on top,” Breidegan said. “He kept pressing me forward. He had a good tightwaist, and would throw his leg in.”
After debuting at Hershey as a sixth-place finisher in 2019, Breidegan returns with an eye on improving his two-and-out showing.
“It was fun last year,” he said. “Making states is an accomplishment.”
Earlier in the day, Breidegan fell to Saucon Valley’s Chris Arciuolo, 10-3, in the semifinals.
Arciuolo blew open a competitive contest with under five seconds to go, countering a Breidegan shot, putting Breidegan on his back for a 4-point move.
Of the three sixth-placers, Trainor came the closest to tasting victory, dropping a 5-3 nod to Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor.
Gimbor, who defeated Trainor 6-3 for the section title two weeks ago, led 3-2 early in the third period when Trainor got in deep on a single-and-lift.
Instead of scoring the go ahead takedown, Trainor found himself deeper in the hole as Gimbor countered, then transitioned to a dump.
Down 5-3, Trainor had one last chance to tie the match, getting deep on a double leg shot. But the wrestlers came down out of bounds and Gimbor held on for a 5-3 win.
Lehman never got started as Susquenita’s Mason McLendon posted a 6-0 victory.
Exercising caution with a nagging injury, Inman chose to default his match with Dillon Reinert of Brandywine Heights.
Inman eliminated Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe, 3-1, in the morning round.
In that same round, Lehman eliminated Liam McGinley of Pequea Valley, 7-5, then bounced Annville’s Ethan Missimer, 9-4, in the blood round.
PV’s Dustin Huber dropped from the tournament in the consolation round of 8 at 152, as did Catholic’s Mason McClair (160), Northern Lebanon’s Levi Arms (195) and Octorara’s Paul Orner (285).