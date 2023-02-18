It was a Central Dauphin kind of day at the District Three Class 3A Section Two wrestling tournament on Saturday at Hempfield.

The Rams, well, rammed their way to the team title, accumulating 226.5 points, far away from runner-up Manheim Central’s 131.5, and advancing 10 wrestlers to next weekend’s PIAA District Three/Southcentral Region championships at Spring Grove High School.

Matt Repos (145) won his fourth sectional title and Ryan Garvick (152) his third while Thunder Beard (107) and Gavin Reynolds (139) claimed their first championships to pace the Rams.

Speaking of first titles, after several close calls and near misses, Hempfield’s Seamus Mack (127), Solanco’s Jared Fulton (133), Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (160), Warwick’s Marco Tocci (121) and Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (285) broke through to ascend to the top step of the awards podium.

No strangers to the top, McCaskey’s upperweight duo of Kevin Olavarria (172) and Jose Garcia III (215) each won their third sectional championships Saturday night.

Both in grand style.

Olavarria, who won two titles while competing for Manheim Township, pinned his way to the finals before majoring Solanco’s Blaine Plastino, 14-1. Opening the day with a tech fall, Garcia followed with a pair of pins, the last in 42 seconds over Donegal’s Daniel Viselli, who rose from out of the No. 10 seed with upset wins over the seventh, second and third seeds.

Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams returned to the top of the podium too, after a silver finish in 2022, with a 12-1 major decision over Manheim Central’s Braxton Keiffer.

Williams, who pinned Keiffer in the Lancaster-Lebanon League finals, broke through Keiffer’s defensive shell twice for backpoints, once each in the second and third periods, to cement the victory.

Mack, who twice placed second, scored three takedowns over CD’s Liam Flanagan, two off counters to Flanagan shots, for a 7-1 win.

“He’s a very tough competitor,” Mack said. “I was just very calm.”

Even when Flanagan got in on those single legs?

“I’m very, very unorthodox when you get in on my legs,” Mack said. “I’m just hard to score on there.”

Falls fueled Fulton’s path to the title match, where he topped CD’s Dallas Schorr 7-1.

“Two of the years I had (eventual) state finalists in the championship,” Fulton said, qualifying his satisfaction at finally breaking through.

Twice he had Schorr turned with his armbar series and twice he was stopped on a potentially dangerous call.

“I was frustrated,” said Fulton, who finally got backs in the third period on a bar.

“I went back to a bar-and-a-half,” he said, “and eventually got the half.”

Barbush was silky smooth in a 14-4 major decision over CD’s Mike Beers, scoring five takedowns.

In a rematch of their L-L tournament final, Tocci once again took the measure of Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson, 5-3, to follow up Tocci’s 5-4 win in the L-L final. Tocci scored a first-period takedown and second-period reversal to go up 4-1, and, after Clawson reversed late in the third period, escaped at the final horn for an insurance point.

Brotzman and Hempfield’s defending champion, Caleb Mussmon, had met three times coming into Saturday night, each match decided by one point. Two of the three had been claimed by Mussmon, but Brotzman had taken the most recent meeting, in the L-L finals.

Saturday night Brotzman established early on this time would be no one-point verdict as he took Mussmon down 14 seconds into the match — nearly turning Mussmon — took him down in the second period and again in the third to earn a 6-2 victory.

In the 189-pound final Hershey’s Tristan Bingeman broke open a close match with McCaskey’s Bryson Cantrell with a defensive fall in 4:56. With the wrestlers in neutral after a Bingeman escape and Cantrell leading 2-1, Bingeman took a shot, initially defended by Cantrell. As Cantrell lingered, Bingeman stacked him onto his shoulders for the fall.

Beard earned his title with an 8-4 win over Palmyra’s Tyler Detwiler. Reynolds used a 5-point reversal in the second period to post a 5-1 win over Hempfield’s Kam Fickes. Repos scored three takedowns for his third career victory over Hempfield’s Braden Edwards, 7-0. Garvick cradled Elizabethtown’s Aiden Robinson in 1:37.