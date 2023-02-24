Fifty-seven Class 3A wrestlers from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, across 13 weight classes, take to the mats at 2 Friday afternoon for the District Three/Southcentral Regional championships at Spring Grove High School, endeavoring to secure a spot in the PIAA Championships.

The top four place-winners this weekend advance to states two weeks from now at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Wrestling resumes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and over the next two days legends will be made, reputations burnished and dreams shattered as the L-L contingent goes head-to-head with the best from across the far-flung reaches of District Three. A newcomer making a splash in the 3A festivities is Mid-Penn power Boiling Springs, which moved up from Class 2A this season.

Here’s a look at each weight class, the favorites and the locals and how things might play out.

107 — The favorite has to be Wilson freshman McKaden Speece (42-3), but not a heavy favorite. He owns a pair of sudden victories over Central Dauphin’s Thunder Beard (39-8), 7-5 and 9-4. Penn Manor’s Riley Evans (25-10) is bracketed with Speece and could meet in the quarterfinals. Elco’s Ashton Kriss (31-4) and Solanco’s Caden Rutt (31-10) are bracketed with Beard and would meet in the quarterfinals.

114 — Manheim Township junior Kaedyn Williams (16-0) is the top seed at the weight and shoots for his third District title after winning at 106 and 113. Conestoga Valley’s Omar Vargas (21-13) and Manheim Central’s Braxton Keiffer (31-7) are in the bottom half of the draw with sectional champions Keegan Zeigler (25-5) of Cedar Cliff and Isaiah Jackson (25-14) of Gettysburg.

121 — One of two weights — 152 being the other — loaded with pedigreed wrestlers, half of whom will see their season end. From top to bottom, Warwick’s Marco Tocci (31-4) is the top seed after placing fourth at 106 last year. In his half of the bracket are Rylan Carter (22-15) of Chambersburg, fifth at 113, Elco’s Zane Trostle (30-8) seventh at 113 in 2A, Wilson’s James Garcia (41-8) a two-time placewinner third at 113 and fourth at 106 and Luke Magnani (30-8) of Boiling Springs, fifth at 106 in 2A.

In the bottom bracket is Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser (33-6) third at 106, Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson (30-4 with a pair of losses to Tocci) fourth at 113 and Kamdyn Williams (11-5) of Manheim Township runner-up at 120 after winning the title at 113.

127 — The finals matchup looks pointed to be Hempfield’s Seamus Mack (30-5) vs. Luke Mentzer (30-6) of Chambersburg, but a lot can happen between this afternoon and Saturday evening. Mack was third at 126, Mentzer sixth at 120 after taking fifth at 106. Elizabethtown’s Austin Reitmeyer (30-8) and Elco’s Steve Rosado (26-9) are in Mack’s half of the draw and meet in the round of 16. Manheim Central’s Barrett Keiffer (30-11) and Conestoga Valley’s Luke Morley (32-13) are in the bottom half of the draw.

133 — With a pair of bronze-medal finishes behind him, at 120 and 106, Northern York’s top-seeded Rocco Fratelli (22-3) looks to break that trend. Looking to deny him gold out of the bottom half of the bracket is Solanco’s Jared Fulton (32-3), fourth at 132. Elizabethtown’s Nathan Thomas (30-8) is bracketed with Fratelli. In Fulton’s half of the draw are Manheim Township’s Zach Landis (22-15), Ephrata’s Noah Tlumach (21-9) and Eli Bounds (31-4) of Boiling Springs, the 2A 126-pound champion.

139 — Elias Long (33-8) of Central York, sixth at 126, is the top seed and faces Warwick’s Noah Maclary (17-15) in the round of 16. Bracketed with them is Elco’s Landen Brubaker (25-7), sixth at 138 in 2A. Wrestling in his first District tournament Ephrata senior Tanner McCracken (18-3) draws the No. 2. Seed and is bracketed with Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis (22-5), fourth at 120. In with them is Hempfield’s Kam Fickes (19-11) and Manheim Township’s Anthony Cummons (20-17).

145 — Looking to become the 19th four-time champion in District Three history and, hard to believe, the first from Central Dauphin’s storied program, Matt Repos (43-3) stands atop the weight class. The Lehigh University recruit won titles at 106, 126 and most recently 132. Standing in the way could be Boiling Springs’ Ean Wilson (29-10), a 2A champion at 145 last year. Elizabethtown’s Ryan Findlay (27-10) is bracketed with them.

In the bottom half Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (30-3), fourth here in ’22, looks to get back to states in a bracket with Ephrata’s Brody Musser (14-11), Warwick’s Bryn Hess (29-8), Hempfield’s Braden Edwards (30-9) and second-seeded Wyatt Dillon (33-7) of Central York, who took fourth at 138 wrestling for Dover in ’22. Dillon defeated Edwards 6-3 in the first round of District teams in January.

152 — When Central Dauphin junior Ryan Garvick (42-3) dropped from 160 — where he was a state runner-up in ’22 — to 152 for this year’s postseason he made that decision based on scouting the state-wide competition at both 152 and 160 and factoring where his best chances for a state title landed. And so he lands in a minefield at the district level with a likely quarterfinal matchup with Boiling Spring’s Michael Duggan (33-3) who is only a three-time 2A finalist, winning at 152 last year.

And Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (36-2) — fourth at 152 in ’22 along with a championship at 132 and sixth at 120 — who waits for the survivor in the semifinals. In the bottom half of the draw is Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga (32-7), fifth and second at 152 and fifth at 132 and Carter Davis (30-6) of Central York, third at 138. Donegal’s Ruben Mumper (22-7), Cocalico’s Landon Eberly (13-7) and Elizabethtown’s Aiden Robinson (28-7) are in the bottom bracket. Eberly and Robinson meet in the round of 16.

160 — Garvick abandoning 160 opens the gate for top-seeded Dominic Frontino (28-1) of Shippensburg, second at 152, third at 138 and champion at 138 as a freshman, who seeks that elusive second title. Manheim Central’s second-seeded Brett Barbush (38-3), fourth at 172, is bracketed with Conestoga Valley’s Luke Needham (33-9) and Donegal’s Caidyn Leaf (17-16).

172 — McCaskey’s two-time medalist Kevin Olavarria (30-0), second at 172 and third at 152, is the No. 2 seed behind Macon Myers (33-2) of Central York, the bronze medalist at 160. Wilson’s Blaise Eidle (46-7) is seeded third and opens with Manheim Central’s Brodie Daugherty (16-7).

Up top with Myers is a logjam of locals with Solanco’s Blaine Plastino (28-10) matched in the round of 16 with Abdoul Akala (34-20) of Conestoga Valley and Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman (28-5), sixth and fourth at 160, matched with Jaiden Newton (30-12) of Lampeter-Strasburg.

189 — Returning champion and two-time finalist at 172 Tucker Hogan (36-0) of Daniel Boone is the top seed. Northern’s Cole Bartram (29-1) has three wins over returning runner-up Aiden Hight (25-8) of Chambersburg. Hight is bracketed with Hogan and Cocalico’s Levi Bearinger (20-11) while Bartram shares pairings with McCaskey’s Bryson Cantrell (27-10) and Garden Spot’s Blake Weaver (28-9) and Hempfield’s JJ Plaza (24-12) who meet in the first round. Weaver beat Plaza 3-2 for the L-L title.

215 — McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III (32-0) is the top seed after a fourth-place finish at 215 in ’22. He’s bracketed with Elco’s Kyle Miller (26-11), eighth at 215 in 2A, Boiling Springs’ Deion White (20-15), fourth at 172 in 2A, Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (25-9), fourth at 189, and Teague Conover (31-5) of Spring Grove, sixth at 189.

Also in that bracket is Garden Spot’s Tyler Hurst (29-9) and Elizabethtown’s Bradley Candy (22-13), who opens with Conover. Donegal’s Daniel Viselli (11-13) is in the bottom bracket with Chambersburg’s Zach Evans (37-7) and Wilson’s Ryan McMillan (42-6), the returning bronze medalist.

285 — Carlisle’s Layton Schmick (32-1) has placed third and second at 285 and is the top seed. He is bracketed with Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon (31-8) and Garden Spot’s Mason Musser (26-10) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Treson Spahr (23-9) who meet in the first round. Cocalico’s Josiah Boyer (14-17) is the first-round opponent for Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (31-2), the No. 2 seed. They are bracketed with Avery Kuhns (20-7) of Chambersburg, sixth at 285 and Ean Winchester (34-3) of Twin Valley, fifth at 215. Manheim Central’s Wyatt Kupres (8-6) draws Winchester in his first match.