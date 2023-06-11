'It got me through many hard times': Wrestling a perfect fit for Donegal student-athlete with autism

Fourteen years ago, Nicholai Brotzman didn’t speak or interact with others much.

He often experienced a deep aversion to touching or being touched and was being evaluated for autism.

Tuesday, the state-qualifying wrestler — Donegal High School’s first in 14 years years — graduated, turning his attention to a college that recruited him not only for his athletic prowess but for his exceptional determination to succeed.

The support of coaches, doctors, family, teachers and therapists played a key role in helping Brotzman make it to this high point.

But as an 18-year-old with autism, it is entirely possible his life could have headed in a very different direction without the sport of wrestling and his own will to persevere.

“He did every single thing every doctor, therapist, teacher, guidance counselor told us there was a big chance he would never do,” Brotzman’s mother, Kelly Brotzman, said. “We were told … he wouldn’t be in a regular educational classroom … he was probably not going to be able to engage in regular athletic activity. Welp, here he is.”

Brotzman’s path here hasn’t been an easy one. But he doesn’t prefer easy, as others around him have come to learn, including Donegal wrestling coach Nick Evans.

“He overcame this adversity,” Evans said. “He’s proof you can do anything if you put the work in.”

‘He wouldn’t talk to us’

Nicholai Brotzman was 4 years old when his mother took him to a family physician. She was concerned the younger of her two children wasn’t speaking as much as he should be.

“He has an older sister who has been talkative her entire life,” Kelly Brotzman said. “So, when he wouldn’t talk to us, I figured maybe he wasn’t doing certain things because his sister wants to do them for him.”

Nicholai Brotzman met with a speech therapist.

“As that went on, they noticed other things,” Kelly Brotzman said. “Like he’d be fine for a while interacting with someone, then completely disassociate and walk away.”

Many on the autism spectrum can experience an overload when it comes to the senses, including touch. It’s why, as a child, Nicholai Brotzman was fearful of touching mud, wet grass, sand and grease.

For years, he went to therapy appointments to overcome those fears, sometimes being required to place his hands in a bowl of jelly.

“As much as it pained me as a mother to watch,” Kelly Brotzman recalled. “I knew it was the best thing for him.”

Nicholai Brotzman would be happy one moment and crying the next. When frustrated, he sometimes banged his head against a wall.

Other times, he’d sit with his palms up, opening and closing them repeatedly. He’d line up toy cars for long stretches of time. He was picky when it came to which foods he ate.

“I would take him to the playground to play with other kids, and he would stand beside me,” Kelly Brotzman said. “He would stand there almost as if he didn’t know how to play. His dad and I played with him all the time, but around other kids he would get so scared.”

A doctor recommended having him evaluated for being on the autism spectrum. A diagnosis came when he was 6 years old.

“We had wonderful resources,” Kelly Brotzman said. “Doctors, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychiatrists. They all helped us on both the educational and sensory end.”

Speech therapy helped Nicholai Brotzman learn how to deal with a stutter.

“When he gets nervous, he stutters,” Kelly Brotzman said. “Now when it happens, he knows how to handle it. He can step back and try to pull himself together.”

While Brotzman took classes alongside other students, he went to a separate room when taking tests because when anxiety strikes, he benefits by putting his pencil down, standing up and walking around to regain his senses before continuing on.

“I used to get nervous and just start guessing,” Brotzman said. “I’ve learned over the years to not let my anxiety get the best of me and to keep it under control. I know what I’m picking with my answers now.”

Occupational therapy has not only helped Brotzman overcome fears of touching certain things but also led him to discover a passion for hands-on learning. He spent most of his senior year not inside a classroom at Donegal but undertaking fabrication and welding projects at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Training Center.

In many ways, wrestling could be included on the list of therapies for Brotzman. The sport has contributed to his progress in more ways than one.

‘It’s something he’s worked on’

Brotzman walked to school from kindergarten through sixth grade. He rode the bus to school just once when in seventh grade.

“I got a call from the school,” Kelly Brotzman recalled. “They said he had a meltdown getting off the bus and wasn’t functioning. … I went and picked him up and said, ‘We’re not doing this again.’ ”

The loud environment on the school bus was too much for Nicholai Brotzman, as it often still is for him when wrestling in crowded gymnasiums. It’s why he listens to music on headphones before wrestling matches, trading in the headphones for headgear when stepping on a wrestling mat.

“And everything else around him disappears,” when he wrestles, Kelly Brotzman said. “Part of that is concentration, but it’s something he’s worked on.”

Nicholai Brotzman sometimes wears an earbud when in class for similar purposes.

“Everybody thinks I’m a little weird,” he said. “I’m quiet. But I’m listening to music. It helps me focus on my schoolwork.”

Autism statistics Approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to 2018 CDC data (the most recent year for which data is available)

1 in 27 boys identified with autism 1 in 116 girls identified with autism

Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

Most children were still being diagnosed after age 4, though autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age 2.

31% of children with an autism spectrum disorder have an intellectual disability, 25% are in the borderline range, and 44% have IQ scores in the average to above average range.

Source: autismspeaks.org

Off the mat, touching is still a work in progress.

“Wrestling is the only time he is OK with people touching him,” Kelly Brotzman said. “He’s still like that.”

In the moment just before he steps onto a wrestling mat for a match, Nicholai Brotzman will be standing, bend a leg back and tap his toes on the floor five times. He’ll do the same with the other foot. It’s an autism-related tick to calm his nerves.

“Nick does everything in ranges of five,” Kelly Brotzman said. “This year, the tapping of his toes was more obvious because of the color of his wrestling shoes. He used to wear black shoes. Now he wears white shoes with bright pink soles.”

The sport has helped him become more sociable and taught him how to control his emotions.

“There were sometimes you’d see him racing off the mat when he got angry,” Evans said. “He’d go to an area where a lot of people can’t see him and get himself together.”

Evans works as a behavior support instructor through the Lancaster County Intermediate Unit 13, providing emotional support to students in kindergarten through sixth grade and aid to students with autism in kindergarten through 12th grade. As a result, Evans’ daytime job has helped him connect with Brotzman on the wrestling mat.

“(Evans) knows when I’m having my bad times,” Brotzman said. “He knows how to calm me down. I’m very grateful to have that man in my corner.”

The wrestling room in which Donegal practices has become almost like a second home to Brotzman the past few years.

“He loves to be in a wrestling room, anything with a mat,” Evans said. “He grew up coming up through it. That’s all he ever knows. Some kids get burnt out. He hasn’t done that. You see it on his face when he comes in the room.”

The Brotzmans are Marietta residents, but they previously lived in Manheim during Nicholai Brotzman’s first years of life, including when he attended pre-kindergarten at Baron Elementary School in the Manheim Central School District.

Brotzman, then 3 years old, was starry-eyed when a group of Manheim Central High School wrestlers visited his pre-K classroom. He went home from school that day with a paper advertising the Manheim Mat Club – the club has since rebranded to Lancaster Alliance Wrestling. He asked his parents if he could try it.

“He went every day and loved every second of it,” Kelly Brotzman said.

It was Nicholai Brotzman’s first experience of overcoming his aversion to touch.

“I didn’t want to be touched,” Brotzman said. “When I first started wrestling, it was bad.”

Along the way, Brotzman said, he has wrestled on “bad knees” he’s been told are akin to that of a 65-year-old.

“My knees are sore all the time,” he said.

It stems from him laying sideways in his mother’s womb.

“He was born with displaced hips,” Kelly Brotzman said. “He wore braces on his legs until he was 4. He would take his leg braces off to wrestle.”

Donegal’s heavyweight starter since his sophomore year, Nicholai Brotzman tallied 76 career wins, 58 of them by pinfall. He picked up the District Three Class 3A silver medal in his senior season, becoming the first Donegal wrestler since 2009 to qualify for the state tournament.

His prowess on the mat caught the attention of Pankil Chander, wrestling coach at NCAA Division III Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Lycoming County.

By car, Penn Tech is more than two hours from Marietta. It’s where Brotzman will study and wrestle next season, which brings with it the adjustment of living away from home for the first time. It’s a concern weighing heavily on him as he prepares to move in less than three months.

Leaving home

Brotzman has been wrestling year-round for the past several years, which has led to multi-day tournaments out of state. So, he’s had a taste of being away from home for more than a few days.

“It’s a little bit like that,” Brotzman said. “When I get closer to the time (of going away to college), I get nervous and start contemplating it. I overthink with it.”

To help him prepare mentally for the transition, Penn Tech already has supplied Brotzman with his fall class schedule, which will be mostly outside the classroom doing hands-on projects. His dream job is to be a heavy-equipment technician.

“Working on the big stuff that is used to dig,” he said.

Coach Chander said he will do all he can to make sure Brotzman gets the care he needs on and off the mat. He envisions Brotzman as an eventual team captain.

“Nicholai Brotzman invites adversity as an opportunity to grow, as opposed to seeing it as a setback,” Chander said.

Back at Donegal, Brotzman’s name soon will be added to a banner hanging inside the gymnasium listing wrestlers who have competed in the state tournament.

He will be the 14th name on the list, and just the fourth heavyweight.

It will be a name Evans can point to in years to come when motivating future grapplers.

Asked what advice he would give to younger students with autism, Brotzman said, “It gets a lot better with help and therapy.”

“I went through a lot of therapy over the years and it’s helped a lot,” he said. “It might not help for some people, but it helped me. … and if you have something you love, do it. For me that’s been wrestling. I love wrestling. .. it got me through many hard times.”