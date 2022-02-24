The District Three/PIAA Class 3A Southcentral Region championships return to Spring Grove High School on Friday afternoon, beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Reputations will be tested, new ones will be made and more than a few hearts will be broken by the close of business Saturday evening as the field of 207 wrestlers is winnowed down to 52 — four from each of the 13 weight classes — who will advance to the PIAA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center, March 10-12.

Here’s a look at each weight class and one man’s idea of who the top four qualifiers, in no particular order, might be. For entertainment purposes only, of course.

106 — The Lancaster-Lebanon League might be very well represented here with three of the top four. Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser (32-4) is joined by Warwick’s Marco Tocci (32-4), Hempfield’s Jorden Williams (26-6) and Manheim Township’s Louis Malave (27-11), riding the crest of a Round of 16 upset of Red Lion’s Mason Harvey (32-5).

113 — When the bracketologists at District Three go about setting up each weight class, the four sectional champions are seeded 1-4 based on their average points per bout number. From there, the appropriate bracket pattern is chosen that ensures sectional champions and runners-up are separated and the remaining eight third- and fourth-place finishers are placed accordingly.

Thus it is that returning 106-pound district and state champion Kaedyn Williams (20-1)of Manheim Township, in taking his first loss of the year, and first loss since the 2021 West Super Regional semifinals in last week’s sectional final, finds himself in a quarterfinal matchup with Wilson’s James Garcia (32-5), who placed fourth at 106 last year.

The winner will be in the finals. The loser will fight his way through the consolations to advance to states. Joining them is Warwick’s Nico Tocci (35-2) and, battling his way through the Williams/Garcia half of the bracket, Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson (32-4).

120 — No lack of name wrestlers here, starting with Dover’s three-time runner-up (106-113-120) Mason Leiphart (32-0), one of three undefeated wrestlers in the field. From that half of the draw Boone’s Gavin Richard (31-9) joins him with Township’s returning 113-pound champion Kamdyn Williams (14-3) and Northern York’s Rocco Fratelli (30-5), who placed third at 106 last year.

126 — Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker (17-1) has been on the podium in two of his three district starts, placing third as a frosh at 113 and winning it all last year at 120. Manheim Township’s Josh Hillard (30-5) has a pair of bronze medals, at 106 and 120. Zach Luckenbaugh (31-6) of Dallastown was fourth at 120. Twin Valley’s Jacob Grzybek (29-3) earns a states berth in his first shot.

132 — Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos (33-2) is halfway to becoming a four-time District champion after winning at 106 and 126. In the bottom half of the bracket Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr (32-4) looks for his third medal after placing sixth at 120 as a frosh and third at 132 last year. Cedar Cliff’s Aidan Bachman (24-5) and Spring Grove’s Ivan Vega (24-2) round out the weight.

138 — Township’s Aliazer Alicea (26-6) was second to Repos last year after placing fourth at 113 as a sophomore. Dominic Jurado (32-4) of Wilson finished fourth at 126. Red Land’s Reese Polulak (25-4) goes for his first district medal. Sophomore Carter Davis (30-5) of Central York is the darling of the wrestling cognoscenti.

145 — After two barren appearances at 132, Hempfield’s Reagan Lefevre (31-4) struck gold last year and is the defending champion here. He has his hands full in the quarterfinals with Conestoga Valley’s Keaton Fischer (32-5).

In three meetings between the two this year Fischer has prevailed twice in dual meets, 5-3 in OT and 4-3. LeFevre took a 10-4 nod in the L-L League championship final. The LeFevre-Fischer winner is in the finals. The loser comes through the wrestlebacks for a states berth.

Octorara’s Mike Trainor (31-4) was fourth at 138 and sixth at 145 while the Braves were in 2A and he claimed third in 3A at 145 last year. Gettysburg’s Jaxon Townsend (31-12) faces Fischer in the Round-of-16. Fischer already owns a major decision victory over Townsend. Should Fischer replicate that victory, Townsend will come all the way back to the bronze-medal match.

152 — Yet another quarterfinal collision is in the offing as 2020 138-pound champion Dominic Frontino (16-0) of Shippensburg is on course to meet Lebanon’s 2021 132-pound champ Griffin Gonzalez (31-2) there. Upset in the defense of his title, Frontino came back to place third at ’38 last year.

The winner here faces Hempfield’s Braden Edwards (17-4) in the semifinals. The loser wrestles back to Hershey. Boone’s J.T. Hogan (25-1), third at 145 and fourth at 138, topped Gonzalez in last week’s sectional final. Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga (32-6), the returning runner-up here, closes the foursome.

160 — CD’s Ryan Garvick (33-3), runner-up at 145, and Cumberland Valley rookie Anthony Bruscino (30-5) come out of the top half of the bracket. Macon Myers (23-6) of Central York and Exeter’s Nick Nettleton (27-3) emerge from the bottom.

172 — Sophomores rule here with Boone’s Tucker Hogan (36-1), Dallastown’s Isaiah Feeney (29-11), who is peaking at the right time, Township’s Kevin Olavarria (33-5) and Northern’s Cole Bartram (25-4)

189 — While he’s an undersized 189 pounder, Hempfield’s Dylan Bard (29-9) should have enough skills to get to Hershey with Exeter’s Johnny Miller (37-2) joining him from the top half of the draw. Spring Grove’s Teague Conover (25-8) is one qualifier from the bottom bracket with the fourth spot coming down to Ephrata’s James Ellis (25-3) and Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight (27-5).

215 — A couple of gaudy records with CD East’s Travis Armstrong (30-1) as the No. 1 seed and McCaskey’s Jose Garcia (32-0) the No. 2. Sam Rodriguez (32-2) of Gettysburg and Wilson’s Ryan McMillan (30-4) round out the top four.

285 — Carlisle’s Layton Schmick (34-2) is the returning runner-up. Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher (35-5) was fourth. With one district appearance under his belt Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon (29-5) sets his sights on the bigger stage. The fourth qualifier, CD’s Ben Stewart (28-7) of Township’s Tyrese Washington (18-4), comes through the wrestlebacks.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L wrestling. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.