HERSHEY — Manheim Township coach John Clark captured the essence of the PIAA wrestling championships when he said, “… stuff happens here all the time.”

Be it Penn State’s Rec Hall, the Farm Show Arena, the Hersheypark Arena or, of recent vintage, Hershey’s Giant Center a lot of stuff has happened with Lancaster County and Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers over the years. Not all of it bad.

But make no mistake, L-L wrestlers got the good and the bad on medal day, Saturday, at the Giant Center.

“It’s the highs and lows of the state tournament,” offered Hempfield head coach Shane Mack. “This sport can be pretty unforgiving at times. In a lot of cases it can be one simple exchange that makes the difference in a match.”

The good: for the fourth time in league history the league brought home nine individual medals, matching the outputs in 1991-92 and 2014. The all-time best remains 11 medals won, accomplished in 2003.

The bad: the league went 0-for-4 in the championship semifinals, 1-for-8 in the wrestlebacks and 2-for-9 in medal matches Saturday with Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel winning his second Class 2A state championship, at 107, and McCaskey senior Jose Garcia III claiming his second Class 3A medal, a fifth at 215. He was eighth at 215 in 2022.

Garcia became the first McCaskey standout to win two career state medals since John Garcia (no relation) took fourth at 103 in 1991 and won the 3A state title at 103 in ’92. Jose Garcia and his teammate Kevin Olavarria became the first Red Tornado pair to medal at states the same year since Jose Colon joined John Garcia on the podium in ’92, taking third at 119.

Garcia entered Saturday morning’s semifinals undefeated. There, Owen J. Roberts junior Dillon Bechtold outpointed Garcia, 7-5. Bechtold fell in the final to Nazareth’s two-time champion, Sonny Sasso.

An inability to close from neutral cost Garcia a shot at third, but he righted the ship with his second victory over Magnus Bibla of Crestwood of the weekend.

Olavarria took his first loss of the season Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals at 172, when a locked hands call and a moment’s poor position contributed to his downfall. He earned the opportunity for his first state medal with a victory in the consolation quarterfinals, but didn’t win again.

“I don’t know what it is,” Tornado coach Isaias Rodriguez said Saturday night. “Is it the atmosphere, or just nerves? Some kids come to wrestle, others let the nerves get the best of them. One mistake and whoever capitalizes wins.”

Three small but significant miscues cost fourth-place medalist Kaedyn Williams of Manheim Township at least two, maybe three, spots on the podium Saturday. In the semifinals, with 16 seconds to wrestle, a mental lapse turned a potential 5-2 victory into a 7-5 loss.

In the bronze-medal match he faced Luke Sallot of Erie McDowell, whom he had defeated, 10-5, in the 2021 West Super Regional tournament. Whether Williams remembered that or not, Sallot certainly did, given his aggressively continuing to wrestle after multiple whistles to stop because of a clock issue at the start of the second period.

When they restarted, Williams escaped, took a shot and suddenly was taken down to his back.

“When he came off the mat he said, ‘My foot totally slipped out from beneath me.’ He’s pretty bummed out,” Clark said.

Williams almost escaped his fate but turned the wrong way, and Sallot buried his half deeper and got the fall.

“If he would’ve circled away instead of trying to come up, maybe he could’ve gotten out,” said Clark, “but it just got tighter that second time.”

Seamus Mack, who dazzled Thursday and Friday with falls in 1:07 and 0:30 at 127, had his progress blunted Saturday as his neutral offense was neutralized.

“I had a great first day and today, there were just a couple little mistakes I need to turn around,” he said. “I have to get better shots, more attacking and (be) aggressive.”

“It’s the little things that make a big difference,” Shane Mack said. “They separate the top four guys on the podium.”

“I was in them, I gave up one late takedown in the last ten seconds in the consolation semifinals and in the semifinals I was close to a takedown (and a cradle) but went out of bounds,” Seamus Mack said.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s sixth-place medal was an improvement over an eighth place in 2022, as was making the semifinals after battling back from a first-round loss in ’22.

“I still got sixth on the podium, so there is that,” he said. “But, yeah, I’m definitely not satisfied.”

Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez found points hard to come by the entire weekend at 152, winning by two and one and losing by seven and five, losses that dropped him to the seventh-place match for the second year. Locked in a 1-1 tie in with Luke Sipes, whom he had defeated 3-1 in the round of 16, Sipes got the winning takedown with 12 seconds left to win 3-1.

Perhaps the most painful — physically and emotionally — stuff to happen happened to Warwick senior Marco Tocci. Tocci wrestled well in a 7-1 semifinal loss to Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo, but lost to the better wrestler. Nasdeo went on to win the title at 121.

In his consolation semifinal with Hunter Johnson of Mifflin County, a takedown shot by Johnson brought Tocci to the mat and brought medical personnel on the run as Tocci suffered what was later diagnosed as a broken right elbow. After an afternoon at Penn State Hershey Medical Center he returned in the evening to take his place on the podium for his sixth-place medal.

At 160, Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush was 28 seconds away from a spot in the consolation semis, and with it a shot at third place, and then seven seconds away from claiming seventh before a reversal tied his medal match with Gavin Pascoe of Perkiomen Valley. In sudden victory a flurry initiated by a Pascoe throw try, countered by Barbush, ended with Pascoe coming out on top.

In his second states appearance Cocalico’s Aiden Swann claimed his first medal, eighth place, becoming the first Eagle to medal since Ben Fromm in 2017.

With 361 days until the 2024 state tournament, Williams, Mack and Olavarria, juniors all, will be back for one more shot at state gold — although getting back to states is never a guarantee. A sophomore, Seidel will shoot for title No. 3.

All in the family

If the name Bechtold seems vaguely familiar, O.J. Roberts’ Dillon Bechtold, and his brother Dean, a freshman who placed sixth at 189, are the sons of former Hempfield and Elizabethtown College standout and Donegal head coach Dan Bechtold, who placed fifth at 160 in the 1997 state tournament for the Black Knights.

After leaving Donegal he rose through the administrative ranks of the Radnor School District and is currently the Assistant to the Superintendent: District Administration, Administrative Liaison to Curriculum Committee and Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning.

Meanwhile, Tocci’s sixth-place medal places him in the middle of Thanksgiving table bragging rights. Brother Nico placed eighth at 113 last year. Their father, Pat, placed third at 98 for Bethlehem Liberty in 1987.

Barbush’s state medal is the third in his family as he joins his father, Justin, who placed sixth at 130 in 1992 and uncle, Troy, who won a state title for the Barons at 140 in 1994.

Swann’s father, George, was Cocalico’s first state medalist, placing second in 2A at 112 in 1989.