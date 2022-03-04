BETHLEHEM — And then there were two.

Lancaster Catholic senior Eric Howe and Northern Lebanon freshman Aaron Seidel advanced to this morning’s semifinals of the Class 2A Southeast Regional championships with quarterfinal victories Friday night at Bethlehem Freedom High School.

Howe scored a redemptive 9-2 victory over Marcus Colson of Camp Hill at 120 pounds. Seidel pinned Kale Quigley of Susquenita in 1:39 at 106.

Ten L-L wrestlers are still in the hunt in the consolations, chasing a berth in next weekend’s PIAA championships.

Facing Colson, responsible for the only blemish on Howe’s otherwise pristine 41-1 record, Howe got down to business quickly, taking Colson to the mat and returning him every time Colson stood.

On bottom to begin the second period, Howe escaped and took Colson down. Yielding an escape, he took Colson down again and led 7-1 after four minutes. A familiar position, as he led Colson 7-0 after two in the sectional semifinals.

This time, there would be no stunning takedown to a fall for Colson. Colson chose neutral, Howe scored his fourth takedown of the match and let Colson out one last time to finish off a 9-2 decision.

Seidel (43-1) got the quick takedown and finished off Quigley in short order.

Four L-L wrestlers fell in the quarterfinals and will resume their march to the podium Saturday morning.

Northern Lebanon’s Cooper Gill (27-8) scored a fall over Northwestern Lehigh’s Mason Brensinger in the 160-pound prelims, but was majored by Alan Alexander of Pope John Paul II, 12-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Vikings’ Clayton Erb (25-17) benefited from an improvement in his bracket position at 172 as Newport’s Nathan Rode withdrew from the tournament with an injury. Erb decked Jason Morissey of Springfield Township in 3:25 in the prelim, earning a spot opposite Lucas Miller of Northwestern Lehigh. Erb battled back from a 5-0 deficit, closing to 5-4 with a takedown. He let Miller out, looking for the tying control, but was taken down in an 8-4 defeat.

Catholic’s Caden Droege (36-9) also advanced from the prelims with a fall in 3:47 over Nock Stoyer of Schuylkill Haven. He never got untracked against unbeaten Ganon Smith of Newport, giving up a takedown late in the first period before being reversed into a fall midway through the second.

Columbia’s James Brady (26-15) hit a throw for five points in sudden victory to defeat Daniel Lucykanish of Palmerton in the prelims, 6-1. Against Luke Sugalkski of Faith Christian Academy he was taken down into a cradle to trail 5-0, then reversed into a second-period fall.

Joining them in this morning’s consolations are four from Northern Lebanon: Julian Zaragoza at 113, Owen Breidegan at 120, Owen Lehman at 126 and Kayden Clark at 145. Catholic’s Gavin Badger, at 132, and Elco’s Landen Brubaker, at 138, also remain alive in the wrestlebacks.