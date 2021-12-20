With the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 50th season of wrestling gearing up, LNP | LancasterOnline has been looking back at the league's history.

Here's a look at four notable wrestlers in L-L history:

THOMAS HAINES, SOLANCO

Haines is the league's only four-time PIAA state champion and is co-leader in career victories (174). His high school record (2011-14) was a sparkling 174-5, and he won 58 straight matches from the District Three tournament his freshman year to the PowerAde tournament his junior year. 116 of his victories were pins. Haines, while at Lock Haven University, was a three-time PSAC champion and a three-time EWL finalist, winning the title in 2019. He is in his first year as an assistant coach at Elizabethtown College and is a legislative assistant to Republican state Sen. Scott Martin.

JOE LOBECK, LANCASTER CATHOLIC

Lobeck shares the league career victory mark of 174 with Haines. Lobeck was a three-time PIAA medalist, finishing fourth, second and third, and had eight varsity starts and 35 appearances overall while at Lehigh University.

JIM COLLINS, NORTHERN LEBANON

Collins is the only PIAA champion from Lebanon County. He won the Class 2A title at 112 pounds in 2001 after placing second at 103 in the 1999 Class 3A tournament. He wrestled at Lock Haven University while completing his degree in health and physical education, then earned a master’s degree from Wilkes University. He has coached in the Central Mountain and Central Dauphin programs.

SCOTT MARTIN, LANCASTER CATHOLIC

Martin, who was PIAA champion and National High School champion in 1990, wrestled one year at Millersville University but also was a three-time First Team PSAC defensive tackle and two-time All-America selection for Dr. Gene Carpenter's football Marauders. A free agent camp invitee of the New York Giants, he had three different stints in the Arena Football League. Martin represents Pennsylvania’s 13th Senate District and is a former Lancaster County commissioner.

And here are a look at the state champs of the L-L era:

1987: Tom Miller, Elizabethtown

1987: Scott Henry, Manheim Central

1990: Scott Martin, Lancaster Catholic

1991: Scott Auker, Manheim Central

1992: John Garcia, McCaskey

1994: Troy Barbush, Manheim Central

1995: Jason Parmer, Manheim Central

1997: Joe Dougherty, Manheim Central

1997: Pete Mielnik, Ephrata

2001: Jim Collins, Northern Lebanon

2002: Steve Borja Jr., Garden Spot

2008: Jordan Enck, Manheim Central

2011: Dan Neff, Solanco

2014: Stephen Loiseau, Lancaster Catholic

2020: Will Betancourt, Manheim Central