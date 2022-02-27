The Lancaster-Lebanon League sponsors 14 sports for boys and 13 for girls, with two coed sports (rifle and bowling).

Considering the first girls wrestling team in the state was established in Lancaster, could the L-L be the cutting edge in having a league championship event before it garners PIAA standing? The answer to that is a resounding no.

Although the L-L is all in favor of adding girls wrestling to the seven winter sports with championships, Executive Director Ron Kennedy said the league’s bylaws mirror the PIAA’s — meaning it would take PIAA approval before the L-L could take action to make girls wrestling an official sport here.

While the number schools offering girls wrestling may seem small, at 6, only eight rifle teams were participating in the L-L as a sanctioned sport in 2022, including two from Berks County, Wilson and Governor Mifflin.

“We would definitely support having more opportunities for girls,” Kennedy said. “If we get enough teams, we’ll support it and get an actual official league. But one of the first things that would have to happen, it would have to get official PIAA approval. Once they get approval, that would be the first step.”

Six schools across the Lancaster-Lebanon League have approved girls wrestling teams.

Here are the current Lancaster-Lebanon League Schools that have board-approved girls wrestling teams:

