The late Cornelius Ryan wrote the definitive dissection of the failure of British Airborne troops to capture Holland’s Rhine River Bridge at Arnhem in his book “A Bridge Too Far.”

For Hempfield wrestling, for the second consecutive year at the Virginia Duals American High School Division, the team from Great Bridge, Virginia, proved a bridge too far for the Black Knights (9-5).

Hempfield, which fell to Great Bridge 40-25 in the 2022 championship match, dropped a 44-30 decision in the semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va.

In the third-place match Riverbend, Va., (17-4) stopped the Black Knights 53-27. The match was 24-24 after eight bouts, but Riverbend won five of the last six to pull away.

The Wildcats won nine of the 14 individual bouts in the semifinals, five by fall, and took command with three straight, close, decisions from 138 through 150 pounds.

All five of Hempfield’s wins — Michael Karpathios (113), Seamus Mack (132), JJ Plaza (190), Nicky Bruno (215) and Caleb Mussmon (285) — came by fall, Mack pinning Myrin Nixon for Nixon’s first loss of the year.

For the weekend, Karpathios and Mussmon finished unbeaten, sweeping all four of their matches. Karpathios won all four by fall. Mussmon had three falls and a decision.

Mack, Zymir McCain-Murray (138) and Braden Edwards (150) each were 3-1 for the weekend. Mack and McCain-Murray each had two falls and a tech fall. Edwards won twice by fall and once on a forfeit.

Undefeated Butler (13-0) swept the final four bouts of the evening, all by fall, to dethrone Great Bridge 41-26 in the championship match, dealing the Wildcats (11-1) their first loss of the year.

War at the Shore

Octorara’s Braeden Wood and Adam Mitchell placed for the Braves on Saturday at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Maryland, just outside Ocean City. Mitchell took seventh at 195 pounds while Wood was eighth at 170. Liam Kernan fell one win short of the medal round at 126.

Keeping it 100

McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III became the latest L-L wrestler to join the 100-win club on Wednesday. Closing out the Red Tornado’s 64-12 victory over Cedar Crest, Garcia pinned the Falcons’ Jimmy Trump in one minute.

Garcia becomes the fourth McCaskey wrestler to win 100 matches. Can you name the other three? Answer at the end of this column. No cheating, now!

There are currently six other Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers with a good chance to win their 100th career matches this season, with Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush poised to be the next to achieve the milestone. With 92 victories coming into the weekend, Barbush is likely to notch 100 during the first day of the L-L League Championships, next weekend at Manheim Township High School.

Five others are within shouting distance and could make it, given a deep run in the postseason. Hempfield’s Mussmon needs 12 wins. Elco’s Landen Brubaker and Solanco’s Jared Fulton each need 14. Northern Lebanon’s Conor Leonard needs 15 wins. Seventeen victories gets Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman into the club.

Rathman’s teammate, Aiden Swann, and Hempfield’s Edwards each sit at 79 career wins, and while reaching 100 is not out of the realm of possibility, it will take a seriously deep run into, and through, the state tournament.

Stay tuned.

McCaskey’s other three 100-match winners: Lex Ortiz (2009), the Tornado’s all-time leader at 127-25; Andrew “Bubba” Voglebacher (2021) is 107-26 and Donnie Luciano (1999) won 100 on the nose, with 27 losses.