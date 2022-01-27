Hempfield completed the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One three-peat, winning its 25th straight league match – a streak that dates back to December of 2018 – with a 48-20 victory over Manheim Township on Wednesday night in Neffsville.

It was a victory not without a touch of controversy as the Black Knights (7-0 league, 13-1 overall) weighed Dylan Bard in one-tenth of a pound over for 172, ostensibly to move him away from a matchup with the Blue Streaks’ Kevin Olavarria and, later in the match, bumped Seamus Mack away from Township’s Josh Hillard.

While Bard and Olavarria were at different weights last year, Wednesday promised to be the first of four head-to-heads between the two in the next five weeks. Ditto Mack and Hillard, who was 3-0 against Mack in the 2021 season.

“We were prepared for their full team,” Knights coach Shane Mack explained. “We had some of these moves in place. We get to pick the time and the place of the battle. So, we’ll wait to the weekend (the league tournament) for some of those marquee matchups.”

“I just don’t understand those moves,” said Streaks coach John Clark. “They didn’t need them, we’re without a heavyweight, without Kam (Williams) and they beat us even without that.

“We’ll never do that,” he continued. “We want best kids on best kids. It gets your good guys quality matches.”

The Blue Streaks (4-3, 10-5) had one chance to force the issue, if they could win the pre-match coin flip to take even bouts and force the Knights to declare first at 189. Hempfield won the flip and took even.

In poker parlance, Township called, sending Olavarria out at ’89. Hempfield sent J.J. Plaza, who Olavarria pinned, and moved Bard to 215, where he was giving up a 40-pound weight disadvantage.

It almost backfired as Michael O’Hara hung in with Bard, trailing 6-4 early in the third period. With under a half minute to go, Bard wrist-rolled O’Hara to his back and scored the fall.

It was the first of five falls for the Knights as Zy McCain-Murray (120), Reagan LeFevre (145), Braden Edwards (152) – with the victory-clinching points – and Grant Hoover (160) reaped six. Mack, with the major decision at 132, and Kameron Fickes, with a tech at 172, also scored bonus for the Knights. Jorden Williams got a decision at 106.

In addition to Olavarria’s fall, the Streaks scored bonus points with Kaedyn Williams’ tech at 113 and Hillard’s fall over Niko Chasser, subbing in with his first varsity match. Aliazer Alicea settled for a decision at 138, denied the takedown by Clay Gainer at the end that would’ve delivered a major decision.

Asked to put the league win streak, and the three-peat, in context, Shane Mack said, “It means a lot of hard-working people put the time in and got us to the point where we’re competitive in the league, in the district. And it’s been a while, so we’re excited about that.”

Speaking of the district, with the District Three Power ratings closing Saturday night, and with no more dual meets between now and then, Hempfield appears to have a lock on the top seed in the Class 3A team tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Speaking of league win streaks. Northern Lebanon (6-0, 15-5) won its 60th consecutive L-L League Section Three match as well as its 10th straight Section Three title, defeating Annville-Cleona (4-2, 8-11) 63-3 Wednesday.

In Section Two, Elizabethtown (6-1, 13-3) earned a share of the championship with a 33-28 victory over Ephrata (4-3, 10-10). It is the Bears’ first Section Two title since winning four straight from 2007-10. Sharing the title is Garden Spot (6-1, 11-3), which leveled Lampeter-Strasburg (2-5, 4-8) 54-13.