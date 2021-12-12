When the current senior class was in sixth grade, insiders anointed Hempfield as the next wrestling dynasty of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

With back-to-back Section One trophies in the display case, the Black Knights are living up to expectations. This may be the season they make their imprint on a larger scale in pursuit of a District Three Class 3A team championship and glory beyond.

That is one of the story lines to keep an eye on as L-L wrestling 2021-22 lines up in the starting gate, warily looking to return to life as it was, pre-2020.

The season began this weekend with a slate of individual tournaments and a rare league quad meet featuring four Section Three teams. The league season kicks off in earnest Wednesday.

Northern Lebanon hosted the aforementioned quad meet Friday, welcoming Columbia, Octorara and Pequea Valley. By the close of business, those four teams had completed half their league season.

A true dynasty, calling back to Manheim Central’s domination of the 1960s, Northern Lebanon’s pursuit of its 10th consecutive Section Three title, and a return to the state team championships, is another story line to watch.

Meanwhile, Section Two appears to be in free-for-all mode with the usual suspects Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Garden Spot, Donegal all hit by graduation losses, leaving the door open for Elizabethtown or possibly Ephrata.

Here’s a look at each section and some of the top individuals.

Section One

Led by Air Force Academy recruit Reagan LeFevre (29-4), Hempfield returns seven solid athletes: Dylan Bard (26-3), Seamus Mack (25-6), Caleb Mussmon (23-8), Braden Edwards (19-10), Kam Fickes (17-11) and Clay Gainer (16-12). Injuries denied Grant Hoover most of his sophomore year, but he was 25-19 as a freshman.

If any team is primed to deny Hempfield, it’s Manheim Township. With five certified thumpers in the lineup — state champ Kaedyn Williams (27-1), regional champion Kamdyn Williams (20-0), L-L League champions Josh Hillard (23-3), Aliazer Alicea (20-5) and Kevin Olavarria (18-4), all three regional qualifiers — and experienced upperweights Michael O’Hara (5-10) and Ty Washington (8-8), the Blue Streaks have to be part of the conversation.

Potential challengers, burdened with question marks, are Conestoga Valley, Cocalico and Solanco. With 71 and 70 career victories respectively, Trent Ruble (17-7) and Keaton Fischer (18-4) have paced CV for three years and do so once again, backed by Nathaniel Kirchner (12-7), Jonathan Lopez (10-4), Luke Morley (15-6), Luke Needham (10-8) and Josue Marente (6-4).

Sectional champion and District Three 3A medalist Jonathan Rathman (20-6), Turk Baum (15-7), Jacob Humphrey (17-8) and Aiden Swann (12-10) give Cocalico a good foundation upon which to build a lineup.

Veterans Weston Bare (15-6) and Jared Fulton (15-5) pace a Solanco squad loaded with wrestlers primed to turn the corner.

Lurking just off the pace are Warwick, Penn Manor and McCaskey. Warwick welcomes as new coach home career victory leader Devin Schnupp, a two-time state place-winner and veteran Penn State contributor. After serving as assistant for a year, Schnupp takes the reins from Ned Bushong and leads a squad that includes Air Force Academy recruit Nico Tocci (20-5), Marco Tocci (17-7), David Wooley (19-6), Zach Zimmerman (17-7), Andrew McClune (14-8) and Owen Heffner (10-9).

Sophomore Travis Clawson (7-7) and senior Ty Grassel, who has a career mark of 23-11 but did not get on the mat last year, are the most experienced wrestlers for Penn Manor. Sectional champion Jose Garcia (18-3) returns for McCaskey, rebuilding with a roster of 24 after a dismal turnout in 2020-21.

Section Two

Donegal and Lampeter-Strasburg shared the section title last year, but neither appear ready to return to the top spot as graduation stripped the Pioneers of nine starters and the Indians the four biggest winners in the lineup.

That leaves the door open for Garden Spot. The 2019-20 section champ returns 11 with varsity experience, led by Garrett Gehr (27-5), Adam Hahn (17-7), Diego Portales (10-5) and Jeremy Schilling (10-8).

Elizabethtown could be a dark horse with nine returning starters led by Wyatt Mummau (9-4, 50-35 career), Austin Reitmyer (9-5), Aiden Robinson (10-6) and Jake Rudy (13-4).

With veterans Jim Ellis (15-5), Tanner McCracken (12-7), Tristan Mellinger (12-7), Austin Brass (11-5) and Deric Hoover (10-6) returning and a bumper crop of talent from the junior high program coming aboard, Ephrata is poised to return to relevance.

Donegal lurks just off the pace, returning eight starters. Noah Hinkle, with 14 wins, and Nicholai Brotzman and Silas Mumper, each with 11, are the only ones with double-digit victories however.

The major renovation of the high school has Manheim Central wrestling its home meets at the middle school. That’s not the only change as former Elizabethtown High and E-town College standout Quint Eno takes over the program after Billy Chamberlain returned to coach his alma mater, Cumberland Valley.

The Barons return eight experienced wrestlers, led by junior Brett Barbush (16-5), who is now down two weight classes from his freshman debut at 220. Also returning are Gabe Thomas (14-6) and Ryland Fittery (13-9), and Braxton Kieffer, who missed all of last year but was 18-12 as a freshman.

Liam Feister (9-5), Joel Bitler (8-7) and Tre Spahr (5-5) return for L-S. Bryce Houser (14-10) and Trayvon Zerbe (9-8) lead the returnees for new head coach Cameron Eisenhauer at Cedar Crest.

As noted in social media, Lebanon’s returning District Three/Southeast Region champion Griffin Gonzalez (29-3) has made the big jump from 132 to 160. The Cedars return Thomas Hershey (13-9) and Eddiean Naphtali (9-7) and welcome an infusion of youth, including sophomore upperweight Yebiel Bonilla, unbeaten as a junior high freshman.

Section Three

Any discussion of Section Three begins and ends with Northern Lebanon. One year the Vikings’ 54-match section winning streak and string of nine consecutive section titles will end. Not this year.

The Vikings, who always set their goals far beyond league success, return 16 letter-winners, led by 20-match winners Owen Lehman (25-7), Owen Breidegan (24-5), Kayden Clark (24-9) and Grady Stichler (21-9).

After an outstanding youth career, freshman Aaron Seidel makes his varsity debut.

The race is for second in the section and earning a power rating high enough to qualify for the District Three Class 2A team tournament.

For that, Lancaster Catholic is well equipped with 10 returning starters, led by George Mason recruit Eric Howe. Howe (28-6, 83-22 career) is a returning sectional and district 2A champion and PIAA Southeast Region runner-up. Caden Droege (22-8), Mason McClair (22-7), Ben Reigner (20-8) and Gavin Badger (20-7) are 20-match winners.

Octorara returns state tournament qualifier Mike Trainor (24-7, 102-41 career) along with five full-time starters and five others with varsity experience.

Ben Moser is the new boss at Elco, replacing long-time head man Chad Miller. The Raiders graduated four starters, including Trenton Brubaker (101-36 career), but return nine with varsity experience, led by Landon Brubaker (17-12) and Elias Krow (12-12).

Returning after a seven-year hiatus from coaching, Mike Miller mans the helm at Annville-Cleona. The Dutchmen return seven starters, led by Ethan Missimer (12-5, 64-32 career).

Sophomore Stoudamire Campbell (19-10), and juniors James Brady (13-12) and Chris Sabino (7-7) are back for Columbia. With five sophs and two freshmen on the roster, the Tide are slowly building back in numbers.

It looks to be a long season at Pequea Valley as the Braves return two starters, Super Regional qualifier Liam McGinley (16-10) and Zack Hollenbaugh (6-5). Numbers are thin, as is experience.