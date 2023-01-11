Hempfield started big, finished big and, in between, held the line to defeat Conestoga Valley 40-27 on Wednesday night in the Buckskins’ Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium.

With the victory, the Black Knights (5-0 league, 7-3 overall) took sole possession of first place in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

On an evening that began at 133 pounds, Zymir McCain-Murray (133) and Braden Edwards (145) sandwiched falls around Kam Fickes’ decision at 139 for an early 15-0 advantage. Michael Karpathios (114) and Sutton Schopf (121) brought it home with falls, Schopf’s clinching the victory.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a really hotly contested match,” Knights coach Shane Mack said. “They had a good run there in the middle where they kind of put us on our heels. Then our lighter weights, starting with Karpathios, got the momentum back for us.”

In a match that appeared to be a tossup coming in, Karpathios (12-8) surrendered an early takedown to Bucks freshman Omar Vargas (12-7).

Karpathios quickly reversed, then went to work on top.

“I stayed level-headed throughout scrambles,” the Black Knights senior said, “(and) kept good positioning.”

As the first period wound down to the final seconds, Vargas tried to turn out from bottom.

“I caught him in a little bit of a stack,” Karpathios said, “and that secured it for me.”

The fall, coming at 1:56, put the Knights up 30-27, and Schopf (8-6) took Townsen Bagley (6-13) down and into a fall with 34 seconds expired in the second period to deliver the win.

“We were competitive there, scrappy,” Bucks coach Trent Turner said. “It’s just going to be a learning lesson for them.”

Down 15-0, the Bucks (4-1, 8-2) climbed back in the match on falls from Andrew Stoltzfoos (6-9) at 152 and Abdul Akala (18-8) at 172 and Luke Needham (19-7) winning by default over Grant Hoover at 160.

Hoover, making his season debut after injuring his shoulder in football, scored early on a good double leg shot, but was taken down — into a pinning combination — on an equally good double from Needham late in the first period.

However, on the takedown, and before Needham turned him, Hoover signaled he was hurt, the shoulder injury coming into play. He took all but nine seconds of his allotted 90 seconds of injury time there.

He got in on another good double shot to open the second period, but appeared to lack the shoulder strength to finish. Needham countered, got the takedown and began to drive an armbar-and-half, the bar on the injured shoulder. Hoover signaled for injury time, which quickly depleted.

From Akala’s fall, which gave CV its first lead of the night, the match became a study in thrust and parry.

JJ Plaza (14-7) put the Knights up 21-18 with a fall at 189. CV’s Zander Rider (17-5) outlasted Nick Bruno (4-8) 1-0 at 215 in a match that was contested entirely from neutral — the entire six minutes — tying the score at 21-21.

Knights senior Caleb Mussmon (17-6) scored a pair of third-period sprawl-and-spin takedowns to defeat Bucks soph Tal Stoltzfus 5-1 at 285. Advantage Hempfield, 24-21.

The Bucks’ Nick Horton (14-9) slapped a crossface cradle on Charlie Williams (7-9) at 107, collecting the fall in 1:13 and putting the Bucks back on top 27-24. It was their last win.

With victory in hand, courtesy of Karpathios and Schopf, the Knights’ Seamus Mack (17-4) posted five takedowns in an 11-3 major decision over Luke Morley (17-9) in the final bout of the evening at 127.

“We were fortunate tonight and our kids wrestled well,” said Mack, who lauded the efforts of the wrestlers who might not be stars. “It was great to see them step up and help carry the team.”

While the Knights may be in the driver’s seat, both teams still have Manheim Township on the schedule, while the Knights have to face Solanco and the Bucks have McCaskey.

“Our feeling is, there’s still two section matches to go,” Turner said. “You never know what can happen in the others.”