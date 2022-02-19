Jorden Williams had himself a good day. As did his Hempfield teammates.

Williams sprang two “upsets” on his way to winning the 106-pound championship of the District Three Class 3A Section Two Tournament, Saturday on his home mats.

Williams was one of five champions for the Black Knights who put the pedal to the floor in the finals, outscoring Central Dauphin 26-14 in the finals and 214-198 overall.

Also claiming titles for the Knights were Reagan LeFevre at 145, Braden Edwards at 152, Dylan Bard at 189 and Caleb Mussmon at 285.

Seamus Mack placed second at 126, Clay Gainer was third at 138, Grant Hoover (160) and Kamron Fickes (172) each placed fourth, Zy McCain-Murray was fifth at 120 and JJ Plaza sixth at 215 as the Knights sent nine wrestlers to next weekend’s District Three/Southcentral Region championships at Spring Grove.

“Our horses are always our horses,” Knights coach Shane Mack said, “but Jorden had a heck of a tournament, knocking off two really good kids. He’s been right on the cusp, ready to break through,” Mack said. “He final broke through.”

He broke through the barrier that was Warwick’s Marco Tocci in the semifinals, flipping a pair of 7-1 losses to Tocci with a 5-2 victory. “I know this might sound dumb,” Williams said, “but the last time the score didn’t really tell the match.”

This time he took a 3-0 lead with a reversal late in the second period and cemented the victory with a takedown with five seconds left.

He was just getting started.

Against CD’s Liam Flanagan in the finals he scored on a shrug at the edge, with 38 seconds left in the first period and recognized opportunity when it knocked, countering a reversal attempt, splitting Flanagan’s legs and knifing a half for two back points. He opened a 6-2 lead after two and finished off an 8-7 victory.

“I just wanted to win,” he said. “And that’s all I was thinking about.”

LeFevre’s arm bar series delivered a fall over Manheim Central’s Brodie Daugherty in 58 seconds.

Edwards took the – for now – rubber match with Warwick’s Andrew McClune with a pair of second-period takedowns building a 5-1 lead, then holding McClune off for a 5-4 win. McClune was victorious in the dual meet 15-7, but Edwards took a 5-2 decision at the league tournament.

Bard defeated Solanco’s Robert Castagna 13-8 and Mussmon shook off an early deficit, and more than a few shrug attempts by Manheim Township’s Tyrese Washington, to take Washington to overtime where his counter off a Washington shot brought a 4-2 sudden victory.

Washington had the thunderous throw of the day as he hit CD’s top-seeded Ben Stewart with a lateral drop to a second-period fall in the semifinals.

Township finished 4.5 points behind CD with 193.5 points, crowning four champions. Kamdyn Williams defeated Solanco’s Weston Bare 5-1 at 120. Josh Hillard repeated as champion with an 8-5 victory over Seamus Mack at 126. Ali Alicea used six takedowns to build a 12-4 advantage over CD’s Mike Beers after two periods before closing out a 14-9 win at 138. Kevin Olavarria majored Central’s Brett Barbush 9-1 at 172.

If Jorden Williams’ finals win got people’s attention, Nico Tocci brought the house to its feet with a 6-4 sudden victory over the Blue Streaks’ Kaedyn Williams at 113.

Tocci, who lost 6-4 to Williams in the league final, fell behind 2-0 after a period, evening the match with a takedown of his own in the second.

Down 3-2 at the end of two and 4-2 late, he knotted the match on a double leg with 20 seconds in regulation, off a reshot. In the extra session, out of a great scramble 15 seconds in, he saved himself as Williams was about to prevail in an even greater scramble five seconds later, getting behind for the winning points.

CD had two champs, Matt Repos with a 5-3 decision over Solanco’s Jared Fulton at 132 and Ryan Garvick at 160, 6-1 over Warwick’s David Woolley.

McCaskey’s Jose Garcia defended his 215-pound title, taking Milton Hershey’s Tyler Quinter down into a quick fall in 19 seconds.